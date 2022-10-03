'We've got weapons': Gonzaga's Nolan Hickman works through offseason, ready to take next step with loaded backcourt

Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Following back injury Gonzaga's Kaden Perry 'pretty much full go'; Dominick Harris (foot) 'not quite ready'
LAS VEGAS – It's possible only one of the Gonzaga players sidelined by injury last season will be available when the Bulldogs open their 2022-23 campaign. During a roundtable interview at West Coast Conference Media Day, GU coach Mark Few provided injury updates on sophomore forward Kaden Perry, who played in just eight games last year due to ongoing back issues, and sophomore guard Dominick Harris, who missed the 2021-22 season while recovering from foot surgery.
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga's Drew Timme previews new podcast: 'It's something that gets me out of my comfort zone.'
LAS VEGAS – A reporter took note of Mark Few's facial expression when the topic of Drew Timme's podcast came up during a roundtable interview Thursday afternoon at West Coast Conference Media Day. "Can you tell us about it?" Timme was asked. "Your coach is cringing about it over...
Time to get Krazy: What to expect from this year's Kraziness in the Kennel
It’s been almost eight months since the Gonzaga men’s basketball team took to the McCarthey Athletic Center floor, but fans will get a glimpse at the Zags back in action on Saturday for Kraziness in the Kennel. Extravagant player introductions, skills competitions and an intrasquad scrimmage ...
Gonzaga men's basketball non-conference schedule for 2022-2023
SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga men's basketball released its 15 game non-conference schedule for the upcoming season. According to a press release, the Gonzaga Bulldogs non-conference slate features seven games at home in the McCarthey Athletic Center, plus a home exhibition on Nov. 2. During the first two months of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gonzaga's 2022-23 season schedule finalized
Gonzaga’s schedule is stamped and ready to go, with 33 games slated throughout the regular season and with exhibition matches, 15 nonconference matchups and 16 West Coast Conference opponents all ready to test the Zags in another year of exciting hoops. First in the preseason is a matchup with ...
Why Kentucky will come to Spokane but not play on campus
Every week on The Iso podcast, Dan Dickau likes to take an entire episode to answer viewer-submitted questions. This week the fans are starting to get curious about what Dickau thinks of this year's Gonzaga roster and how much he believes they can achieve. Plus, why would Kentucky agree to ...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Singer-songwriter finds a musical home in Spokane
Shawn Stratte never expected a family band to kick-start a lifetime of music, but it did. Starting his musical journey at age 5 with the piano, Stratte learned from combined efforts and mini lessons from different family members. With his dad leading the band efforts and his older brother having dibs on the guitar, Stratte found his way with the keyboard.
Spokane Valley principal loses bet to students, spends day on the roof
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The principal of Spokane Valley’s Summit School made a deal with his students and their families: raise money for school projects and he’ll spend the day on the roof. On Tuesday, Mr. Clemons held up his end of the deal. “We have a lot of things we do here that take us out of the building,...
RELATED PEOPLE
KXLY
Smoke may not be the only impact of these warm fall temperatures
SPOKANE, Wash.– Summer 2022 was one of the hottest in the history of the Inland Northwest, and so far this fall season is trying to top it. No, it’s not going to be 100° or anything like that this October, but the difference between temperatures so far this month and the seasonal average is just as big as any heat wave we’ve had in recent years. High temperatures on Tuesday hit 80° in Spokane. The average high is 65°. Our current forecasts call for 60s and 70s next week while the average high is only in the upper 50s starting next Thursday.
Public health advisory issued for Newman Lake in Washington state
NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) has issued a harmful algae alert for Newman Lake. Test results taken this week at the lake revealed potentially harmful toxicity levels for cyanobacteria, otherwise known as blue-green algae, according to SRHD. Based on the Washington State Department of...
Spokane native killed in Las Vegas stabbings
LAS VEGAS, Nevada — One of the victims of Thursday’s deadly stabbings in Las Vegas was Spokane native Maris Jordan. Jordan, whose maiden name was DiGiovanni, was one of two people killed. Six others were injured; three of those people were hospitalized in critical condition and another three were in stable condition, according to Las Vegas police.
‘Step in the right direction’: WSDOT plans to reconnect East Central decades after I-90 split it up
SPOKANE, Wash. — Millions of dollars are now going to reconnect communities across the state. Washington’s Department of Transportation (WSDOT) was just awarded a $5 million RAISE grant. The money is supposed to help improve infrastructure in underserved communities, and East Central is next on the list. Numerous homes were torn down to build I-90 almost 70 years ago. “Where...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Not going to be tolerated’: Camp Hope fencing damaged over the weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — New pictures sent to the 4 News Now Facebook page shows damage to the Camp Hope fence, which occurred this past weekend. The camp also has a new curfew: people can’t come and go from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. The Washington State Department of...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane neighborhood shocked over closure of Orchard Avenue Park
SPOKANE, Wash. – Orchard Avenue Park, near the Chief Garry Park neighborhood in northeast Spokane, may be closing down for good after the county decided to not renew it’s contract with Felts Field, the owners of the property. Neighbors say they only found out because crews began disassembling...
‘Big hurry to go nowhere’: New cameras bust speeding drivers on South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash — You’ll want to think twice about speeding through school zones on the South Hill. Safety cameras in three school zones; Ferris High School, Adams, and Roosevelt Elementary School started to issue warnings to speeders on Monday. The warning period ends November 1st and the city...
inlander.com
After intense GOP lobbying, board recommends Spokane City Council map with few changes
After around two hours of debate and testimony on Tuesday night, the City of Spokane Redistricting Board members settled — some grudgingly — on a clear recommendation: Pick the map that keeps things mostly the same. Map 1 "Minimal Changes w/ Shared Downtown," designed by board member Jennifer...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX 28 Spokane
Pride flags ripped from a Cheney woman’s home for the fourth time, thieves not caught
CHENEY, Wash. – Not once, not twice, not even three times, Rebecca Long’s pride flags have been stolen from her home four times since Memorial Day. “I think there’s more good in this world than there are these three hateful guys,” Homeowner Rebecca Long said. Each...
spokanepublicradio.org
Residents say they need more than a new street network in Southwest Spokane neighborhoods
The Spokane City Council recently approved a six-month moratorium pausing most development in the Latah, Grandview and Thorpe neighborhoods southwest of downtown. Those areas are missing key infrastructure, which residents and state transportation officials said is causing safety problems and congestion. Molly Marshall’s house in the Grandview neighborhood is hard...
inlander.com
There's more than one way to clear a homeless encampment
If there's one thing the powerful entities fighting over the future of Camp Hope seem to agree on, it's that the camp can't last forever. The debate is about "when" — not "if" — the East Central homeless encampment will come down. If Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich...
FOX 28 Spokane
Intersection of Garland and Maple blocked after serious crash
SPOKANE, Wash. – A serious crash has blocked the intersection of West Garland Avenue and North Maple Street. According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), one person was arrested at the scene and one person was hospitalized in critical condition. SPD said excessive speed was likely a factor. Two...
Comments / 0