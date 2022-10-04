Read full article on original website
An Open Letter to the Santa Barbara Community from the Family of Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree
We knew Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree as the “Philanthropist of Santa Barbara.” As we lay her to rest, her presence in our city will continue as we pass by the many buildings and plaques that carry her name: The Ridley-Tree Cancer Center at Sansum Clinic, the Ridley-Tree Education Center at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art. It is not hyperbole to say that if Lady Ridley-Tree’s name was attached to a charitable event, it leveraged additional significant contributions. She became a symbol of giving for the city and, for many, she set an example about how to give. She began to define philanthropy the way that brands come to identify the thing – to “Google” means to search or to “Xerox” is to copy.
Water-efficient residential gardens are beautiful, and earlier this month, Montecito residents John and Teri Keating were awarded the grand prize winner for their native garden. The 2022 WaterWise Garden Recognition Contest launched this spring to recognize beautiful, water-efficient residential gardens throughout Santa Barbara County. The Santa Barbara County Water Agency and participating local water providers encouraged residents to apply for the contest and enter into the running for an agency award and the countywide grand prize. A winner from each participating water provider’s service area received an engraved sandstone sign to display in their gardens. This year’s participating water providers were the Montecito Water District, Carpinteria Valley Water District, Vandenberg Village Community Services District, and the cities of Solvang and Santa Barbara.
Nelson Huber came here for one purpose: To make music. For him, music was a sacrament capable of healing us and lifting us out of the ordinary and into the sublime. The term sui generis – in a class by himself – does not even begin to describe him.
Dozens of people turned out last Thursday, September 22 to mark the grand opening of Montecito Med Spa on Coast Village Circle in Montecito. Owned by Karen Neary, MSN, RN, the med spa offers a discreet, luxurious space in which to experience the latest innovative techniques for facial and body enhancements, under the care and expertise of clinical professionals. “We strive to provide the best cosmetic and aesthetic treatments using the latest technology, techniques, and trends in the industry in a nurturing and luxurious setting. We want to guide, promote, and elevate everyone’s aesthetic needs while still enforcing safety and quality of service, with the utmost discretion,” Neary told us during the grand opening.
By a 3-2 majority, the county supervisors took the first step toward banning the use of natural gas in new residential and commercial developments in hopes of lessening the county’s cumulative greenhouse-gas footprint. Natural gas used for cooking and heating, the supervisors were told by their sustainability experts, accounts for fully one-third of the county’s carbon emissions, and natural gas — methane — is 25 times more environmentally destructive when it comes to climate change. There was considerable debate by dueling public stakeholders, but the outcome was never in doubt. The supervisors’ action puts the county on track to get ahead of new state rules and regulations soon to take effect, but only by a few years. The real fight will be over possible exemptions. Andy Caldwell of the Coalition for Labor, Agriculture & Business asked that agricultural operations be exempt. Activists with a host of environmental organizations argued there was little time left for the supervisors to act, given the pace of climate change. Natural gas, they noted, increased asthma in young children by 40 percent.
