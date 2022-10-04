Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
stoughtonnews.com
Girls cross country: Stoughton takes seventh at home invitational
The Stoughton girls cross country team had three runners finish in the top 32 at the Stoughton Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 1, at Stoughton High School. Senior Mallory Reiser finished seventh in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 20 minutes, 4.5 seconds out of 73 runners. Sophomore Emelia Hopper took 30th (20:14.9) and senior Claire Spilde placed 31st (22:19.8).
dailydodge.com
BD’s Gabby Fakes Commits To Badgers
Beaver Dam High School junior Gabby Fakes verbally committed to play NCAA Division One college softball at the University of Wisconsin this past weekend. “I didn’t really know the specific time I was going to commit. I was just going to do it when it felt right.” Fakes told 1430 ESPN. ” I wasn’t even planning on committing this early but I just really liked Wisconsin and I knew it felt like home and it was the college for me.”
milwaukeerecord.com
Savannah Bananas to bring “Banana Ball” high jinks to Franklin Field next September
It’s time to say farewell to another baseball season in Milwaukee. However, it’s never too early to start thinking about next year. Sure, the Brewers are cool and all, but we’re actually referring to two non-Major League games taking place in the region next September. On Tuesday, the Savannah Bananas announced they’ll be bringing their incomparable brand of “Banana Ball” to Franklin Field for a pair of challenger games against the Milwaukee Milkmen September 8-9.
Report: Here's Why Wisconsin Fired Coach Paul Chryst
Paul Chryst is a free agent in the coaching world. Wisconsin fired him recently. Aside from the obvious reasoning for Wisconsin's decision (the Badgers are 2-3 to start the season), we now have more clarity on the situation. Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says a big ...
stoughtonnews.com
Stoughton's Odalen keeping rosemaling alive and well
For Stoughton’s Nancy Odalen, it’s all about being true to the artform. A traditionalist who seeks to recreate authentic Norwegian folk art in the old style of the 1750s to 1850s, she recently won “Gold” status for her work at the 2022 Folk Art Competition sponsored by the Vesterheim Norwegian-American Museum in Decorah, Iowa. Odalen won White Ribbons for two pieces she submitted - a Ryfylke-Style Box and an Agder-Style Tine (Blue) to qualify her for the top honor.
The 115th Fighter Wing’s final F-16 to leave Truax Field Wednesday
MADISON, Wis. — The 115th Fighter Wing will bid farewell to its final F-16s Wednesday at Truax Field. The jets are moving out to make way for the new F-35 jets. The Air Force chose Truax Field to house the jets in 2020, a move that has both supporters and detractors. RELATED: F-35 jets’ home landing in Madison met with...
Four things that didn’t work out in the end for Paul Chryst
MADISON, Wis. — As Paul Chryst walked off the Camp Randall Stadium field on Saturday, he had 67 wins as head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers, a 43-18 mark in league play and three Big Ten West titles. While an embarrassing 34-10 defeat to Illinois continued a troubling trend, almost nobody expected that would be the final act for the two-time Big Ten Coach of the Year. But it was.
captimes.com
Bubble up: How a Stoughton steamfitter restored a 1940s soda fountain
A 76-year-old soda fountain in Dodgeville is ready to serve up old-fashioned root beer floats and phosphate sodas for the first time in years, thanks to the expertise and perseverance of a retired Stoughton steamfitter. As big as a 1950s Cadillac, the 1946 apparatus inside the former Hometown Pharmacy in...
Cottage Grove firefighter laid to rest in farewell ceremony
Taking care of one of their own was the message behind a farewell ceremony for Cottage Grove firefighter Nathan Walker.
stoughtonnews.com
Have a seat: New bench for senior center
The next time you’re strolling around downtown, you can stop by the Stoughton Senior Center and relax and enjoy the views from a bench made from recycled plastic collected around the city. Who knows? You might be sitting on some of your old stuff. It’s all part of the...
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
wclo.com
10/3/22 Matt Lepay on the Firing of Paul Chryst Followed by New YWCA Executive Director Heidi Deininger
The voice of the Wisconsin Badgers Matt Lepay joins the show to discuss the firing of Paul Chryst. Heidi Deininger. new executive director of the YWCA Rock County follows.
Accident at a Wisconsin sports complex leads to 4-year-old’s death
BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old was reportedly hit by a vehicle at a sports complex and later died at a hospital over the weekend in southern Wisconsin. In a Facebook post by the Beloit Police Department, the child was wearing cleats while walking in the parking lot of the complex when they slipped and fell down. Police say the child fell out of the line of sight of the driver involved in the incident. The driver then hit the child.
nbc15.com
Rock County family grieves the loss of beloved chef at popular supper club
MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A family in Rock County is devastated after losing their son to depression and alcoholism last year. They’re now sharing their story in the hopes that they may help save someone else’s life. Kevin Pope had plenty of family and friends who loved him....
dailydodge.com
Wisconsin Gas Prices Continue To Rise
(Dodge County) Gas prices are heading back up in Wisconsin and across the country. That’s according to Triple-A, which reports the average price per gallon in Wisconsin is $4.03, nearly 16-cents more from the week before. As of Tuesday, the national average for a gallon of gas was $3.80.
‘I’ve been here since I was eight years old’: Madison icon Knoche’s butcher shop closing after 84 years
MADISON, Wis. — After 84 years and three generations, Knoche’s Old Fashioned Butcher Shop will be closing its doors for good on October 15. It was announced Tuesday that Taigu, a Chinese restaurant currently in Middleton, has purchased the shop at 5372 Old Middleton Road and will convert the butcher shop and grocery store in the coming weeks. 68-year-old Steve...
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
wearegreenbay.com
Former Wisconsin high school student accused of capturing ‘harmful material’ of girls, doing it for over a year
(WFRV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office accused a former student at a Wisconsin high school of taking videos and pictures of at least ten underage girls without their consent. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a 17-year-old suspect was booked into jail following an investigation into...
CBS 58
University of Wisconsin doctor answers questions regarding COVID-19, including masks and vaccines
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Recent studies have been raising medical questions surrounding COVID-19. As an example: many are wondering if the vaccine is safe for women and their menstrual cycle, and can COVID-19 cause diabetes in children. There is also still controversy surrounding masking and when it is recommended. To...
Man dead after crashing vehicle into barn east of Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A man died Sunday after crashing a vehicle into a barn outside Sun Prairie, Dane County Sheriff’s officials said. Emergency crews were called to Highway 19 near Prospector Lane just after 9:30 p.m. Officials said the 37-year-old driver was heading north on Prospector Lane when he crossed over Highway 19, drove onto private property and collided...
