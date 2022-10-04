ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoughton, WI

stoughtonnews.com

Girls cross country: Stoughton takes seventh at home invitational

The Stoughton girls cross country team had three runners finish in the top 32 at the Stoughton Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 1, at Stoughton High School. Senior Mallory Reiser finished seventh in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 20 minutes, 4.5 seconds out of 73 runners. Sophomore Emelia Hopper took 30th (20:14.9) and senior Claire Spilde placed 31st (22:19.8).
STOUGHTON, WI
dailydodge.com

BD’s Gabby Fakes Commits To Badgers

Beaver Dam High School junior Gabby Fakes verbally committed to play NCAA Division One college softball at the University of Wisconsin this past weekend. “I didn’t really know the specific time I was going to commit. I was just going to do it when it felt right.” Fakes told 1430 ESPN. ” I wasn’t even planning on committing this early but I just really liked Wisconsin and I knew it felt like home and it was the college for me.”
BEAVER DAM, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

Savannah Bananas to bring “Banana Ball” high jinks to Franklin Field next September

It’s time to say farewell to another baseball season in Milwaukee. However, it’s never too early to start thinking about next year. Sure, the Brewers are cool and all, but we’re actually referring to two non-Major League games taking place in the region next September. On Tuesday, the Savannah Bananas announced they’ll be bringing their incomparable brand of “Banana Ball” to Franklin Field for a pair of challenger games against the Milwaukee Milkmen September 8-9.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Athlon Sports

Report: Here's Why Wisconsin Fired Coach Paul Chryst

Paul Chryst is a free agent in the coaching world. Wisconsin fired him recently.  Aside from the obvious reasoning for Wisconsin's decision (the Badgers are 2-3 to start the season), we now have more clarity on the situation.  Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says a big ...
MADISON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Stoughton's Odalen keeping rosemaling alive and well

For Stoughton’s Nancy Odalen, it’s all about being true to the artform. A traditionalist who seeks to recreate authentic Norwegian folk art in the old style of the 1750s to 1850s, she recently won “Gold” status for her work at the 2022 Folk Art Competition sponsored by the Vesterheim Norwegian-American Museum in Decorah, Iowa. Odalen won White Ribbons for two pieces she submitted - a Ryfylke-Style Box and an Agder-Style Tine (Blue) to qualify her for the top honor.
STOUGHTON, WI
247Sports

Four things that didn’t work out in the end for Paul Chryst

MADISON, Wis. — As Paul Chryst walked off the Camp Randall Stadium field on Saturday, he had 67 wins as head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers, a 43-18 mark in league play and three Big Ten West titles. While an embarrassing 34-10 defeat to Illinois continued a troubling trend, almost nobody expected that would be the final act for the two-time Big Ten Coach of the Year. But it was.
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Bubble up: How a Stoughton steamfitter restored a 1940s soda fountain

A 76-year-old soda fountain in Dodgeville is ready to serve up old-fashioned root beer floats and phosphate sodas for the first time in years, thanks to the expertise and perseverance of a retired Stoughton steamfitter. As big as a 1950s Cadillac, the 1946 apparatus inside the former Hometown Pharmacy in...
DODGEVILLE, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Have a seat: New bench for senior center

The next time you’re strolling around downtown, you can stop by the Stoughton Senior Center and relax and enjoy the views from a bench made from recycled plastic collected around the city. Who knows? You might be sitting on some of your old stuff. It’s all part of the...
STOUGHTON, WI
97ZOK

This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin

Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
WISCONSIN STATE
UPMATTERS

Accident at a Wisconsin sports complex leads to 4-year-old’s death

BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old was reportedly hit by a vehicle at a sports complex and later died at a hospital over the weekend in southern Wisconsin. In a Facebook post by the Beloit Police Department, the child was wearing cleats while walking in the parking lot of the complex when they slipped and fell down. Police say the child fell out of the line of sight of the driver involved in the incident. The driver then hit the child.
BELOIT, WI
dailydodge.com

Wisconsin Gas Prices Continue To Rise

(Dodge County) Gas prices are heading back up in Wisconsin and across the country. That’s according to Triple-A, which reports the average price per gallon in Wisconsin is $4.03, nearly 16-cents more from the week before. As of Tuesday, the national average for a gallon of gas was $3.80.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘I’ve been here since I was eight years old’: Madison icon Knoche’s butcher shop closing after 84 years

MADISON, Wis. — After 84 years and three generations, Knoche’s Old Fashioned Butcher Shop will be closing its doors for good on October 15. It was announced Tuesday that Taigu, a Chinese restaurant currently in Middleton, has purchased the shop at 5372 Old Middleton Road and will convert the butcher shop and grocery store in the coming weeks. 68-year-old Steve...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man dead after crashing vehicle into barn east of Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A man died Sunday after crashing a vehicle into a barn outside Sun Prairie, Dane County Sheriff’s officials said. Emergency crews were called to Highway 19 near Prospector Lane just after 9:30 p.m. Officials said the 37-year-old driver was heading north on Prospector Lane when he crossed over Highway 19, drove onto private property and collided...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI

