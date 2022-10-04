ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ipswich, MA

thelocalne.ws

Cross country teams lose to Manchester-Essex

IPSWICH — The boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams had a very pleasant day out at Crane Beach last week when they took on Manchester-Essex Regional High School. Both teams, however, were unable to eke a win from the event. The boys lost 27-30, while the girls’ score...
IPSWICH, MA
thelocalne.ws

Golf team clocking up high scores this season

IPSWICH — The driving swing of a golf club digs into the grass at Ipswich Country Club on a recent sunny Thursday afternoon. The high school varsity golf team, ranging from freshmen to seniors, competed against Georgetown on September 29. Coach Gardy O’Flynn encouraged his players to practice before...
IPSWICH, MA
thelocalne.ws

Rowley police log September 25 to October 2, 2022

12:11 a.m. Officer investigation on Central Street. 5:52 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint with a verbal warning on Main Street. 10:35 a.m. Parking violation with a parking ticket issued on Main Street. 11:56 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint with a verbal warning on Haverhill Street. 12:15 p.m. Burglar alarm on Rivers Edge...
ROWLEY, MA
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Hanover, MA

Hanover, Massachusetts is a quintessential New England town, situated less than 20 miles north of Plymouth; 33 miles east of Foxborough; and about 25 miles south of Boston. Rich in history and awash in natural beauty, it is a perfect place to visit while touring this scenic Bay State region.
HANOVER, MA
thelocalne.ws

Records tumbling at Topsfield Fair

TOPSFIELD — First, it was the giant pumpkin on Friday night. Then it was a giant stomach on Sunday afternoon. With a strategy of standing rather than sitting, Brandon Wood of Warren beat 15 other hot-dog gobblers in the hot-dog eating contest. He also set a record by downing...
TOPSFIELD, MA
thelocalne.ws

Vintage cars to hit Castle Hill Sunday

IPSWICH — The Trustees and the Vintage Sports Car Club of America have partnered for an automobile event featuring pre-WWII cars competing in timed races. Cars will race in the morning and again in the afternoon with a midday lunch break when the autos will be on display. Designated...
IPSWICH, MA
CBS Boston

Shoebert the seal is back on the North Shore

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVBEVERLY -- A viral seal sensation returns to the North Shore after being released in Rhode Island. His name is Shoebert. Locals gave him the moniker after the seal showed up in Shoe Pond in Beverly."That's pretty typical for harbor seals," says Patricia Leonard, manager of the Pinniped Department at the New England Aquarium, "They know their orientation and know where they are finding their food or head back to finding his best food source."At one point, Shoebert was caught on video waddling his way to the Beverly Police Department. The marine mammal was taken to the...
BEVERLY, MA
Seacoast Current

Seabrook, NH, Contractor Charged With Larceny for Incomplete Jobs

Police in Newburyport and Marblehead worked to locate and arrest a Seabrook contractor who allegedly accepted large deposits for home improvement jobs that never completed. Robert Merrill, 32, was the subject of a search by police in West Newbury, Merrimac, Amesbury, Haverhill, and North Reading, according to Newburyport City Marshal Mark Murray and Marblehead Police Chief Dennis King. The warrants go back to 2021.
MARBLEHEAD, MA
newyorkalmanack.com

The Coolidges, The Algonquin Club of Boston, and American Memory

A distinguished portrait of Louis Arthur Coolidge hangs in the Founder’s Room at the Algonquin Club of Boston – now known as “The ‘Quin House”–commemorating his term as club president from 1923-1925. Arthur and his cousins T. Jefferson Coolidge and Thomas Jefferson Coolidge, Jr....
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Medfield cancels colonial costume tradition for third graders

MEDFIELD - A highly anticipated trip back in time for Medfield students will look a little more modern-day this year. For decades the town's third graders have enjoyed an authentic historical field trip to nearby Rocky Woods, to "explore interactions among Massachusetts Native Peoples and European settlers." An email from school leaders informed parents: "...in lieu of wearing traditional "Colonial" costumes all of our 3rd grade students and staff will be wearing matching t-shirts that read "Third Grade Crew." "I just feel like it's erasing history in a sense," said Barbara Cloney, whose three children enjoyed the field trip in...
MEDFIELD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Body of missing kayaker found after water search in Chelmsford

A search and rescue team pulled a body from Chelmsford’s Freeman Lake Monday afternoon after a lengthy search, according to the town’s police department. According to the Chelmsford Police Department, police received a report that a man boating on the lake was in distress. When police and firefighters responded to the scene, they were able to locate the kayak but without the man on board.
CHELMSFORD, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Nathalie Pozo Leaving WCVB-TV: Where Is the Boston Anchor Going?

Nathalie Pozo moved out to Boston during the pandemic and became the local community’s favorite news anchor. Now she’s moving on to the next step of her career, and it’s closer to home. Nathalie Pozo announced she is leaving WCVB NewsCenter 5. Since the announcement, WCVB-TV viewers have been hitting up Pozo and the station’s social media pages with questions about where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Boston, too. Fortunately from them, both sources have provided answers.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Coyote seen chasing after girl who was walking dog in Massachusetts town

HINGHAM, Mass. — Hingham residents are on high alert after multiple encounters with coyotes have been reported in the Massachusetts town. Residents told NewsCenter 5 that a coyote was seen following and later chasing a fifth-grader who was walking her dog before school Tuesday morning. "The coyote went after...
HINGHAM, MA
thelocalne.ws

Ipswich police and fire log September 26 to October 2, 2022

9:16 a.m. Burglar alarm at Tri-City Sales on Turnpike Road. 10:13 a.m. Larceny at the Greek Orthodox Church on Lafayette Road. 11:12 a.m. Medical aid to the Lahey Clinic in Essex Road. 12:29 p.m. Fraud on Caroline Avenue. 1:38 p.m. Medical aid to Cliff Road. 2:33 p.m. Motorcycle accident on...
IPSWICH, MA
thelocalne.ws

Kassner quizzed on guns, taxes

IPSWICH — Although some of it sounded like a Democratic rally, there weren’t many “rah rahs” in the corner of the room where Dan Kelly sat. Chair of the Ipswich Republican Town Committee, he introduced himself late in the evening and made an appeal for bipartisanship.
IPSWICH, MA

