Read full article on original website
Related
thelocalne.ws
Cross country teams lose to Manchester-Essex
IPSWICH — The boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams had a very pleasant day out at Crane Beach last week when they took on Manchester-Essex Regional High School. Both teams, however, were unable to eke a win from the event. The boys lost 27-30, while the girls’ score...
thelocalne.ws
Golf team clocking up high scores this season
IPSWICH — The driving swing of a golf club digs into the grass at Ipswich Country Club on a recent sunny Thursday afternoon. The high school varsity golf team, ranging from freshmen to seniors, competed against Georgetown on September 29. Coach Gardy O’Flynn encouraged his players to practice before...
thelocalne.ws
Rowley police log September 25 to October 2, 2022
12:11 a.m. Officer investigation on Central Street. 5:52 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint with a verbal warning on Main Street. 10:35 a.m. Parking violation with a parking ticket issued on Main Street. 11:56 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint with a verbal warning on Haverhill Street. 12:15 p.m. Burglar alarm on Rivers Edge...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Hanover, MA
Hanover, Massachusetts is a quintessential New England town, situated less than 20 miles north of Plymouth; 33 miles east of Foxborough; and about 25 miles south of Boston. Rich in history and awash in natural beauty, it is a perfect place to visit while touring this scenic Bay State region.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thelocalne.ws
Records tumbling at Topsfield Fair
TOPSFIELD — First, it was the giant pumpkin on Friday night. Then it was a giant stomach on Sunday afternoon. With a strategy of standing rather than sitting, Brandon Wood of Warren beat 15 other hot-dog gobblers in the hot-dog eating contest. He also set a record by downing...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: ‘Lucky for Life’ player wins $25,000 a year for life
A $25,000 a year for life prize was the largest lottery prize won or claimed in Massachusetts Sunday. The winning ticket was purchased at Shaws in Gloucester. It was from the game “Lucky for Life.”. Overall, there were more than 150 winning lottery tickets worth at least $600 claimed...
thelocalne.ws
Vintage cars to hit Castle Hill Sunday
IPSWICH — The Trustees and the Vintage Sports Car Club of America have partnered for an automobile event featuring pre-WWII cars competing in timed races. Cars will race in the morning and again in the afternoon with a midday lunch break when the autos will be on display. Designated...
Shoebert the seal is back on the North Shore
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVBEVERLY -- A viral seal sensation returns to the North Shore after being released in Rhode Island. His name is Shoebert. Locals gave him the moniker after the seal showed up in Shoe Pond in Beverly."That's pretty typical for harbor seals," says Patricia Leonard, manager of the Pinniped Department at the New England Aquarium, "They know their orientation and know where they are finding their food or head back to finding his best food source."At one point, Shoebert was caught on video waddling his way to the Beverly Police Department. The marine mammal was taken to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Seabrook, NH, Contractor Charged With Larceny for Incomplete Jobs
Police in Newburyport and Marblehead worked to locate and arrest a Seabrook contractor who allegedly accepted large deposits for home improvement jobs that never completed. Robert Merrill, 32, was the subject of a search by police in West Newbury, Merrimac, Amesbury, Haverhill, and North Reading, according to Newburyport City Marshal Mark Murray and Marblehead Police Chief Dennis King. The warrants go back to 2021.
newyorkalmanack.com
The Coolidges, The Algonquin Club of Boston, and American Memory
A distinguished portrait of Louis Arthur Coolidge hangs in the Founder’s Room at the Algonquin Club of Boston – now known as “The ‘Quin House”–commemorating his term as club president from 1923-1925. Arthur and his cousins T. Jefferson Coolidge and Thomas Jefferson Coolidge, Jr....
Medfield cancels colonial costume tradition for third graders
MEDFIELD - A highly anticipated trip back in time for Medfield students will look a little more modern-day this year. For decades the town's third graders have enjoyed an authentic historical field trip to nearby Rocky Woods, to "explore interactions among Massachusetts Native Peoples and European settlers." An email from school leaders informed parents: "...in lieu of wearing traditional "Colonial" costumes all of our 3rd grade students and staff will be wearing matching t-shirts that read "Third Grade Crew." "I just feel like it's erasing history in a sense," said Barbara Cloney, whose three children enjoyed the field trip in...
msonewsports.com
Newburyport and Marblehead Police Collaborate to Arrest Contractor Charged with Multiple Counts of Larceny
NEWBURYPORT 一 Newburyport City Marshal Mark Murray and Marblehead Police Chief Dennis King report that the Newburyport and Marblehead Police Departments worked together to locate and arrest a local contractor who is charged with multiple counts of larceny for allegedly accepting money from clients and then not performing work.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Body of missing kayaker found after water search in Chelmsford
A search and rescue team pulled a body from Chelmsford’s Freeman Lake Monday afternoon after a lengthy search, according to the town’s police department. According to the Chelmsford Police Department, police received a report that a man boating on the lake was in distress. When police and firefighters responded to the scene, they were able to locate the kayak but without the man on board.
earnthenecklace.com
Nathalie Pozo Leaving WCVB-TV: Where Is the Boston Anchor Going?
Nathalie Pozo moved out to Boston during the pandemic and became the local community’s favorite news anchor. Now she’s moving on to the next step of her career, and it’s closer to home. Nathalie Pozo announced she is leaving WCVB NewsCenter 5. Since the announcement, WCVB-TV viewers have been hitting up Pozo and the station’s social media pages with questions about where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Boston, too. Fortunately from them, both sources have provided answers.
Iconic dessert that originated in Boston dubbed ‘gateway food to obesity’
BOSTON — An iconic dessert that originated in Boston has been named and shamed as a “gateway food to obesity,” according to a new study. Researchers at Drug Genius surveyed 3,000 Bay Staters and found 13 percent of them admitted that eating just one slice of Boston cream pie acts as a trigger which leads them onto a spell of unhealthy eating.
WCVB
Coyote seen chasing after girl who was walking dog in Massachusetts town
HINGHAM, Mass. — Hingham residents are on high alert after multiple encounters with coyotes have been reported in the Massachusetts town. Residents told NewsCenter 5 that a coyote was seen following and later chasing a fifth-grader who was walking her dog before school Tuesday morning. "The coyote went after...
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich police and fire log September 26 to October 2, 2022
9:16 a.m. Burglar alarm at Tri-City Sales on Turnpike Road. 10:13 a.m. Larceny at the Greek Orthodox Church on Lafayette Road. 11:12 a.m. Medical aid to the Lahey Clinic in Essex Road. 12:29 p.m. Fraud on Caroline Avenue. 1:38 p.m. Medical aid to Cliff Road. 2:33 p.m. Motorcycle accident on...
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the Country
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Massachusetts. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Framingham Students Have No School on October 5, 7, & 10
FRAMINGHAM – October has started out cold & crisp weather-wise. For Framingham Public School students, they will have more days off in the first 10 days, as days in class. In the first 10 days, Framingham Public School students only have class on October 3, 4, and 6. The...
thelocalne.ws
Kassner quizzed on guns, taxes
IPSWICH — Although some of it sounded like a Democratic rally, there weren’t many “rah rahs” in the corner of the room where Dan Kelly sat. Chair of the Ipswich Republican Town Committee, he introduced himself late in the evening and made an appeal for bipartisanship.
Comments / 0