Arizona's reinstated ban on abortions leaves providers and patients confused
Abortion is illegal in Arizona, but what that means exactly is still under contention more than 100 days after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. Arizona prosecutors say they are confused over which of two laws applies. Here to explain is Katherine Davis-Young, who's following this closely at...
Florida's insurance market was already on the edge — then Hurricane Ian hit
Hurricane Ian has now claimed at least 100 lives, and it left a bill - tens of billions of dollars in property damage. Now, some of that will be covered by insurance, but insurance in Florida was already in a tough situation before the hurricane. Six private property insurers went insolvent earlier this year, and many people in the path of the storm do not have flood insurance. Mark Friedlander is here from the Insurance Information Institute. He's based in Florida. Hey, Mark.
Scientists warned about flooding in the Florida communities hit by Hurricane Ian
Now, Hurricane Ian made landfall in one of the fastest-growing places in the nation. Starting in the 1970s, a wave of newly arriving retirees and snowbirds made development across Florida explode. Back then, state leaders put rules in place to try to manage that growth. But over the last decade, state politics have meant some of those rules have disappeared, even as threats from climate change have grown more severe. Jenny Staletovich from WLRN in Miami has been covering these changes. And, Jenny, these '70s-era rules - they were intended to limit growth. Tell me more about how they worked, whether they were designed with hurricanes in mind.
