Read full article on original website
Related
Meet the Oregon high school girls soccer stars of the week (Sept. 26-Oct. 2)
Here are the Oregon high school girls soccer stars of the week for Sept. 26-Oct. 2 as nominated by coaches, fans and readers. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com. These submissions will be included on our athlete of the week ballot. — Olivia ...
Aberdeen rises, Blackfoot and Pocatello fall in latest HS FB media poll
Good luck finding much movement among local teams in the latest high school football media poll. The biggest move may come from 4A club Blackfoot, which dropped one spot thanks to a loss to Highland, and Pocatello dropped out of the rankings because of its loss to Shelley — but that’s about it. Aberdeen also moved up one spot in 2A, climbing from No. 5 to No. 4. Check out...
AOL Corp
District soccer tournaments: The latest scores, updated brackets from Southwest Idaho
Your home for all the latest scores, brackets and matchups from the boys soccer and girls soccer district tournaments in the Boise, Idaho, area. Follow the links below to find out how your favorite team is doing. We will update the brackets each night.
Comments / 0