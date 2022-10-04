Read full article on original website
ABC7 Chicago
Four Central California family members found dead after kidnapping, sheriff says
MERCED, Calif. -- A baby girl, her parents and uncle were found dead in an orchard after they were kidnapped at gunpoint from their business in Central California's Merced County, the sheriff announced Wednesday evening. "Our worst fears have been confirmed," Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said. "We found the...
ABC7 Chicago
CA family kidnapping: Chilling new video shows suspect take 2 zip-tied family members, mom and baby
MERCED, Calif. -- Authorities in Central California's Merced County released chilling new video Wednesday showing the moment four family members, including an 8-month-old, were kidnapped. None of the family members have been found. The family was kidnapped Monday at gunpoint from a business in Merced, authorities said. During a press...
ABC7 Chicago
Central California kidnapping: Person of interest in custody, 4 family members still missing
MERCED, Calif. -- A person of interest in the kidnapping of four family members in Central California's Merced County was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon, authorities announced. The four family members, including an 8-month-old infant, have not been found. The family was kidnapped Monday at gunpoint from a business in...
