(Clarinda) -- A motion to intervene and subsequent resistance have been filed in a Page County lawsuit regarding wind energy regulations. Court records indicate lawyers representing "Shenandoah Hills Wind Project, LLC" filed a motion to intervene late last month and requested an emergency hearing for that intervention Thursday in a lawsuit filed by a group of Page County residents against Page County and the board of supervisors. However, that was quickly followed by resistance against both propositions and an emergency temporary restraining order against the defendants by Shearer Law Office Lawyer Shawn Shearer, co-counsel for the plaintiffs in the case. Shearer tells KMA News they filed the resistance due to no allegations against "Shenandoah Hills" or Invenergy -- the project developer. Instead, all accusations are directed at government actors.

PAGE COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO