kmaland.com
Red Oak council discusses city procurement policy
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials are discussing possible local regulations for seeking bids and city purchases. During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Red Oak City Council discussed a possible procurement policy for seeking goods and services for the city and price limits for department heads and the city administrator making decisions without prior council approval. While Iowa Code has some guidelines for when a competitive process is necessary for an improvement project, Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius says discussions of adopting a local policy come after multiple disputes about the required protocols in recent purchases and decisions.
kmaland.com
Highway 2/I-29 levee district set
(Sidney) -- Provisions for extra flooding protection for a Fremont County business district are now in place. At its regular meeting Wednesday morning, the county's board of supervisors approved the establishment of the Highway 2/Interstate 29 Crossroads Levee District. Supervisors Vice Chair Chris Clark tells KMA News local residents petitioned for the levee district's creation in order to protect businesses along that corridor from flooding similar to that experienced in 2011 and 2019.
kmaland.com
Nebraska City council extends land purchase timeline
(Nebraska City) -- There's a new development in a land purchase for a major housing initiative in Nebraska City. Earlier this week, the Nebraska City City Council approved an extension on completing the sale of 27 acres of land located near the old Grundman Airport. Back in August, the commissioners adopted an ordinance in order to acquire the property near CHI St. Mary's Hospital for a 40-unit workforce housing development project. Council members also allocated approximately $460,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the land purchase. But, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette tells KMA News the commissioners opted to extend the sale's completion to November 21st because of additional land made available by the seller.
Union Pacific employees protest union agreement in Council Bluffs
A last-minute agreement narrowly avoided a railroad strike last month but some Union Pacific employees say they're still not happy.
kmaland.com
Page County board, concerned residents continue discussions over O Avenue resurfacing concerns
(Clarinda) -- Page County officials and at least one concerned resident are continuing to discuss "end of project" details on a recent road resurfacing project. Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the county board of supervisors discussed the recent 11-mile, $3.3 million resurfacing project on O Avenue, or M63, with Page County Engineer J.D. King and county resident Tom Wagoner. Wagoner previously raised red flags regarding three main concerns, one of which started at the very beginning of the project with the cold-in-place recycling process done by a subcontractor back in May, and he critiqued a "lack of urgency" from the county.
kmaland.com
Mills County board discusses flood buyout properties
(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are pondering how to utilize a large amount of county-owned property. After the Missouri River flooding of 2019, the Mills County Board of Supervisors utilized a voluntary buyout program of residential properties through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which provided funds to acquire land with homes that received extensive flood damage beyond repair. As a result, Mills County Auditor Carol Robertson tells KMA News the county acquired over 70 parcels. Supervisor Richard Crouch tells KMA News the board revisited the discussion Tuesday morning after some of the adjacent landowners began wondering what could be done with the properties.
kmaland.com
Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright & City Clerk Mary Bolton
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials are discussing how to best utilize federal COVID-19 relief dollars.
kmaland.com
Rotarians hear Shen economic development update
(Shenandoah) -- It was show-and-tell time for Shenandoah at a noontime gathering of Rotarians Tuesday. Rotary International members from districts in two states joined Shenandoah's organization in hearing an update on the community's economic development efforts. It was all part of an "Imagine Rotary" tour visiting five communities in Iowa and Nebraska. Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen updated attendees on renovation and construction activities in the downtown area, including work on converting the former Howards Clothing Store location into Midwest Mental Health's new offices.
kmaland.com
Fair competition a highlight for southwest Iowa 4-H club
TABOR, Iowa — 4-H has always been an important part of Angie Alley’s life, and it’s an experience she wants to make sure her club members enjoy. Alley is the leader of the Riverside Rockets 4-H club based in Fremont County, Iowa. Club membership is approaching 50, with about 60% of the youths coming from the communities of Tabor, Thurman and Randolph. She says about 40% of the members live on farms.
Simulcasting at Horsemen's Park set to move as construction on new casino nears
The plan is for the renovated Warhorse Casino to initially open next summer with slot machines, then later the full facility will open and the infield building will close.
kmaland.com
Montgomery County board backs pipeline legal counsel
(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials are enlisting outside legal assistance in dealing with carbon pipeline-related legal matters. By unanimous vote Tuesday morning, the county's board of supervisors approved a resolution to enlist the Ahlers and Cooney law firm to guide the county "through the Summit Carbon pipeline journey." Montgomery County is one of several in western Iowa included in the path of Summit's proposed Midwest Express CO2 pipeline. Attorney Tim Whipple says Ahlers and Cooney specializes in assisting municipalities tackle various legal situations--including those dealing with pipeline matters. Currently, Shelby, Bremer and Palo Alto counties have signed engagement letters with the firm.
kmaland.com
Wind project developer files to intervene in Page County lawsuit
(Clarinda) -- A motion to intervene and subsequent resistance have been filed in a Page County lawsuit regarding wind energy regulations. Court records indicate lawyers representing "Shenandoah Hills Wind Project, LLC" filed a motion to intervene late last month and requested an emergency hearing for that intervention Thursday in a lawsuit filed by a group of Page County residents against Page County and the board of supervisors. However, that was quickly followed by resistance against both propositions and an emergency temporary restraining order against the defendants by Shearer Law Office Lawyer Shawn Shearer, co-counsel for the plaintiffs in the case. Shearer tells KMA News they filed the resistance due to no allegations against "Shenandoah Hills" or Invenergy -- the project developer. Instead, all accusations are directed at government actors.
kmaland.com
Hamburg churches to host Harvest Hoedown
(Hamburg) -- United Methodist Church and Trinity Church in Hamburg will be staging its inaugural Harvest Hoedown Saturday, Oct. 8. Courtney Dake is the lead pastor at both churches and hopes this event will bring residents of Hamburg together. “We’re a very close-knit community in Hamburg and we hadn’t been...
kmaland.com
Meet the Candidates: Jeff Farnan
(Maryville) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general elections. Today, we turn our attention to the race for the Missouri House's 1st district seat--a position currently held by Allen Andrews, who is stepping away from the legislature due to term limits. Our first report is with Republican candidate Jeff Farnan.
KBUR
Hospitals in Des Moines, Omaha affected by ‘IT security breach’
Des Moines, IA- A security breach at one of the nation’s largest health systems has affected hospitals in Des Moines and Omaha. Radio Iowa reports that officials at Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health say an IT security incident happened on Monday. Some MercyOne facilities in central Iowa have been affected. A MercyOne spokesman says some IT systems have been taken offline and that may include electronic health record systems.
KETV.com
'Security incident' disrupts some CHI Health systems
OMAHA, Neb. — Patients at one of the metro's largest health systems are left in limbo after a "security incident." CHI Health shut down some IT systems as a precaution after its parent company Common-Spirit reported that security issue. Common-Spirit owns 140 hospitals in 21 states, including Iowa and...
Iowa mechanics face higher workload with fewer people buying new vehicles
The car market is seeing all kinds of changes: higher prices for new cars and used ones with some people just keeping their car longer. It's steering more work to mechanics.
kmaland.com
Creston resident booked on marijuana charges in Adams County
(Corning) -- An Adams County suspect was arrested on drug charges Monday. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Kiaraliz Rodriguez Rosario of Creston was arrested for possession of a controlled substance -- marijuana -- and possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities say Rosario's arrest comes after deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 34 and Vanilla Avenue.
kmaland.com
Anderson (Andy) Lee Blake, 81, formerly of New Market, IA
Time:10:30 am (Rosary @ 10:00 am) Cemetery:San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery (burial with military honors) Notes:Live streamed at holyspiritfresno.org. Reception to follow.
Cass County Restaurant is a Finalist for 2022 Best Breaded Pork Loin
(Des Moines) The Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) is kicking off National Pork Month by revealing the five Iowa restaurants vying for this year’s top award. According to the press release from the IPPA, this contest has been drawing the attention of connoisseurs near and far. The Mainstreet Bar...
