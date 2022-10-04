Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Black Rock Mining (ASX:BKT) shares post gains today. Is this the reason?
Black Rock Mining’s share price climbed up by more than 14% on ASX today (6 October 2022). Benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Materials index closed 0.494% higher on Thursday. Shares of Australian graphite explorer Black Rock Mining Limited (ASX:BKT) zoomed up on ASX during the afternoon trading session on Thursday. Black Rock’s share price closed trading at AU$0.195 per share after marking a gain of 14.705% on ASX.
kalkinemedia.com
How are BHP shares performing on ASX today?
BHP shares were trading 0.518% higher at 2:30 PM AEDT on ASX today (6 October 2022). The company has recorded an underlying EBITDA of US$41 billion, as per the FY22 financial report. BHP Group claims to have contributed US$78 billion to the world’s economic growth in FY22. Australian mining...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : What is driving Allkem (ASX:AKE), Link (ASX:LNK), IGO (ASX:IGO) shares higher today?
In todays show we cover: Link Administration (ASX:LNK), George Mining (ASX:SGQ), Allkem (ASX:AKE). The S&P/ASX200 is up sharply today, gaining 114.10 points or 1.70% to 6,813.40. The top performing stocks in this index are BLOCK up by 8.54% and NOVONIX, up by 6.60%. Over the last five days, the index has gained 5.44%, but is down 8.48% for the last year to date. 10 of 11 sectors are higher along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Information Technology is the best performing sector, gaining 2.66% and 3.96% for the past five days. Watch this video for more and let us know your thoughts in the comment section.
kalkinemedia.com
How are these ASX-listed gold stocks performing?
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 closed 3.75% up at 6,699.30 points on Tuesday (4 October 2022). All eleven significant sectors closed in green today. Information Technology sector led the gains. Materials sector closed 4.50% up at 15,895.70 points. Australian stock market index, S&P/ASX 200 opened higher on Tuesday (4 October 2022),...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dow soars 764 points to kick off October as US stocks surge on slide in US dollar and lower bond yields
US stocks kicked off October with strong gains as all major market indices jumped over 2%. The surge came amid a decline in the US dollar and a slide lower in bond yields. The rally was initially sparked by the UK government's reversal of its tax-cut proposal. US stocks soared...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine :Why these ASX-listed technology stocks are gaining traction today?
After a day of successfully climbing upwards, the ASX was on the rise again for the second consecutive day of the week. The market was sharply up today with a gain of approximately 1.51%. The small ordinaries index, too, was up by 1.83%. Along with all the other indices, the technology index was shining bright with a sharp rise of 3.81%. In today’s segment, we explore : Nanoveu (ASX:NVU), 4DS Memory (ASX:4DS), and Harvest Technology Group (ASX:HTG).
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Which materials sector penny stocks are advancing on ASX today?
The Australian share market witnessed a sharp rise today amidst the possibility of an interest rate hike. The surge had been the market's biggest intraday jump since late January, with a notable gain of 2.41%. Amidst the day of substantial gains, the basic materials sector led the game with an increase of 2.7%. In this segment, we discover various stocks like- Cygnus Gold (ASX:CY5), Southern Cross Gold (ASX:SXG), Larvotto Resources (ASX:LRV).
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : ASX poised for recovery | Bitcoin up as much as 4%
Australian share market is poised to continue its recovery today. FFI in collaboration with Tree Energy Solutions to develop green energy facility in Germany. SRG Global JV sees new contract with Iron Bridge Operations. Voltaic Strategic Resources is to start trading on ASX today. Bitcoin rose as much as 4%.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kalkinemedia.com
Down 88% in a year, what’s dragging Zip (ASX:ZIP) shares down?
Zip share price was quoted 6% strong on ASX today (5 October 2022). However, in last one year, Zip share price has dropped 88.57%. And in last five years, Zip shares have managed to mark a meagre gain of 15%. Shares of Australian diversified financial company, Zip Co Limited (ASX:ZIP)...
Dow soars 800 points as stocks extend massive rally on fresh hopes for less hawkish central banks
A drop in US job openings and a smaller-than-expected rate hike from the Reserve Bank of Australia helped fuel the best two-day rally since 2020.
Citi expects global equities to rally 18% by end-2023
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Citigroup is expecting global equities to rise about 18% from now through the end of 2023, saying beaten down valuations from a relentless selloff this year may attract investors, although it warned of "considerable risks" of an economic slowdown.
kalkinemedia.com
Core Lithium's (ASX:CXO) share price up over 8%; here’s why
Core Lithium’s shares rose sharply in early trade. At 11:11 AM (AEST), Core Lithium’s shares were trading at AU$1.13, up 6.32%, or 0.067 points. The company on Monday announced that it has raised AU$100 million via a share placement. The share price of Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) rose...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Gold rallies as dollar yields retreat, ASX gold stocks to explore l Trending News
In today's trending segment, we are going to talk about gold rallying as dollar, yields retreat and silver soars over 8%. Watch out this video for more and let us know your thoughts in comment sections.
kalkinemedia.com
Why are Invictus Energy (ASX:IVZ) trading higher today?
Invictus Energy reveals an updated ERCE estimate of Independent Prospective Resource of 1.17 billion barrels of oil from five drill ready prospects in Basin Margin Area. Currently, the company’s net share of the Basin Margin area prospective resource would be 937 million barrels of oil and 4.4 billion boe for the total project area.
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 closes marginally higher; energy & utilities lead gains
The ASX 200 benchmark index closed up today (6 October), gaining 1.80 points or 0.026% to end at 6,817.50 points. Over the last five days, the index has gained 4%, but is down 8.42% for the last year to date. Energy was the best performing sector, gaining 2.21% followed by...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 ends strong; IT & Consumer Discretionary lead gains
The S&P/ASX 200 closed significantly up on Wednesday (05 October 2022), gaining 1.74% to 6,815.70 points. Ten out of eleven major sectors ended in green today. Information Technology ended 3.85% higher while the Consumer Discretionary sector closed with a gain of 2.72%. The S&P/ASX 200 benchmark index closed up on...
kalkinemedia.com
Why is Soul Patts (ASX:SOL) making headlines?
Washington H Soul Pattinson has agreed to extend a term loan facility for Electro Optic Systems. Under the extension deal, WHSP will provide EOS with an AU$20 million one-year working capital facility. EOS specialises in advanced defence, space, and communications technologies. Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (ASX:EOS) announced on 4...
kalkinemedia.com
Why Cobre (ASX:CBE) is making headlines today?
Shares of Cobre Limited were trading 20.588% higher on ASX today (at 2:54 PM AEDT). Benchmark Materials index was 0.484% up around the same time. The S&P/ASX 300 Metals and Mining index was 0.678% higher. Australia-based mineral explorer Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE) shares were seen zooming up on ASX on Thursday...
kalkinemedia.com
Major ballot win by Alchemy (ASX:ALY) for its Karonie Lithium and Gold Project, shares rise by 45%
Alchemy Resources Limited (ASX:ALY) has registered a significant ballot win for exploration licence E28/3207 for its Karonie Lithium and Gold Project. The highly prospective project is located within the aimed “Goldilocks Zone” corridor, where lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatites are likely to exist. Alchemy’s maiden RC drilling program, focused on...
kalkinemedia.com
Haranga Resources (ASX:HAR) resource validation drilling update for Saraya Project
Haranga Resources (ASX:HAR) has mobilised the drilling equipment to the exploration camp at the Saraya Project site. The diamond drilling is expected to begin mid October 2022, once routine drill rig maintenance and drill site preparation work is completed. The company plans to carry out a 23-hole drill program for...
Comments / 0