Over 55,000 Properties In Cook County Tax Sale, Many Under $1,000TaxBuzzCook County, IL
Illinois Welcomes 80 More Migrants to its State With Open ArmsTom HandyChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
goduke.com
Beck & Drummy Advance in Main Draw Singles Play
CARY, N.C. – Chloe Beck and Georgia Drummy of the Duke women's tennis team each advanced to the main draw round of 16 in singles action at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) All-American on Wednesday at the Cary Tennis Park in Cary, N.C. Beck, who is ranked No. 5...
goduke.com
Duke Hosts Virginia; Travels to Richmond This Weekend
Friday's game against Virginia will be a Morgan's Message game. Morgan's Message is an organization whose mission is to "amplify stories, resources, and expertise to confront student-athlete mental health, build a community by and for athletes, and provide a platform for advocacy." The organization strives to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health within the student-athlete community and equalize the treatment of physical and mental health in athletics.
goduke.com
ITA All-American Main Draw Set to Start Wednesday
CARY, N.C. – Main draw action at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) All-American will open on Wednesday with four Duke women's tennis student-athletes in singles and one doubles team competing at the Cary Tennis Park in Cary, N.C. In singles, fifth-ranked Chloe Beck will face UNLV's Molly Helgesson, sixth-ranked...
goduke.com
Beck/Morra Advance in ITA All-American Qualifying
CARY, N.C. – The qualifying round of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) All-American opened on Monday at the Cary Tennis Park. Duke's doubles duo of Chloe Beck and Cameron Morra won a pair of matches to advance to the round of 16. Beck and Morra opened play on Monday...
goduke.com
2023 ACC Baseball Championship Set for Durham Bulls Athletic Park
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and Durham Bulls have announced that the ACC Baseball Championship will return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park in 2023. The 12-team tournament will be held next May 23-28. The city of Durham has hosted the ACC Baseball Championship 12 times previously, including seven of the past 13 tournaments. The tournament single-game attendance record of 11,329 was set in 2013 at DBAP (North Carolina versus NC State) and still stands as the largest crowd ever to view a college baseball game in the state of North Carolina.
ACC Moves Baseball Tournament
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and Durham Bulls have announced that the ACC Baseball Championship will return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park in 2023. The 12-team tournament (...)
goduke.com
No. 2 Duke Secures 2-0 Victory Against Howard
DURHAM – No. 2 Duke extended its unbeaten streak to 10 games on Tuesday night, defeating the visiting Howard Bison by a score of 2-0 at Koskinen Stadium. The Blue Devils (8-0-2, 3-0-1) were led by freshman Wayne Frederick's first goal of his career and Jai Bean scoring his second goal in as many games.
goduke.com
Duke Set for 2022 ACC Basketball Tipoff
DURHAM – Duke men's basketball head coach Jon Scheyer along with junior guard Jeremy Roach and graduate transfer Jacob Grandison will represent the Blue Devils at the 2022 ACC Basketball Tipoff on Wednesday, Oct. 12 in Charlotte, N.C. Scheyer is set to attend his first ACC Tipoff as head...
ABC7 Chicago Anchor/Reporter Alan Krashesky announces his retirement after 40-year career
ABC7 Chicago's Veteran Anchor/Reporter Alan Krashesky, anchor of the station's top-rated newscasts at 5, 6 and 10 P.M., has announced his retirement.
goduke.com
Duke Primed for ACC Tipoff on Tuesday
DURHAM – Duke women's basketball head coach Kara Lawson Reigan Richardson and senior Celeste Taylor will represent the Blue Devils at the 2022 ACC Tipoff on Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Charlotte, N.C. Lawson, Richardson and Taylor will attend the preseason event alongside the respective head coaches and selected student-athletes...
groundbreakcarolinas.com
Frampton Construction completes final facility at Eastgate 540
Charlotte, N.C. – Frampton Construction Company, LLC, a full-service construction firm providing planning and design support, preconstruction, and construction services, has completed construction of a new 204,000-square-foot facility at Eastgate 540 industrial park in Knightdale, N.C. Constructed of concrete tilt walls and a structural steel frame, the speculative industrial...
goduke.com
Mike Elko Press Conference Quotes: Georgia Tech
DURHAM – Duke football head coach Mike Elko met with members of the media on Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference. The Blue Devils are back on the road Saturday when they travel to Atlanta, Ga., for an ACC matchup with Georgia Tech at 4 p.m. The game will be broadcast on RSN with Tom Werme, James Bates and Lauren Jbara on the call. The game can also be heard on the Blue Devil Sports Network from LEARFIELD through the Varsity app or goduke.com.
Two of the Top 15 Hardest Colleges to get into are in Illinois
A list has come out from a new website ranking the Top 50 Hardest Colleges to get Accepted into for 2023, and right near the top of the list sit two of the best Universities in the Land of Lincoln. According to cbsnews.com, Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, and the...
New Trier golfers shine at sectionals. Loyola girls, NSCD boys join them as state qualifiers
New Trier girls were again led by senior leader Amy Beanblossom, who carded a two-over-par 74 to finish in a four-way tie for third. Tyler Greenspahn earned medalist honors for the boys. The post New Trier golfers shine at sectionals. Loyola girls, NSCD boys join them as state qualifiers appeared first on The Record.
goduke.com
Men's Soccer Ranked No. 2 in Latest Top-25
DURHAM – Following a week of action that included a 3-2 win over then-No. 1 Wake Forest, the Duke men's soccer team has moved to No. 2 in the country in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll released on Tuesday. The Blue Devils (7-0-2) were last ranked second in the coaches poll on Sept. 10, 2019.
Chicago Journal
Weekend trips from Chicago to see fall color
Just like last year, our region had a pretty spectacular September. Following an incredibly mild August, we're not going to speculate on the October weather so we don't jinx anything for any of us. Still, just like last year, that beautiful weather tends to lull a person into a false...
Ignite Your Career By Becoming a Chicago Firefighter/EMT
It’s not everyday someone can become a Chicago firefighter. But interested applicants now have an opportunity to join with testing being open for the first time since 2014. Joining us now with the details is District Chief Jamar Sullivan. IGNITEYOURCAREERCFD.com.
trapezeonline.com
Huskies crush Friars in return of Crosstown Classic
The Crosstown Classic is back–and this time OPRF sealed a decisive 35-7 win. The Oak Park and River Forest High School and Fenwick High School football teams played each other for the first time since 1989 on Aug. 27 at 9:30 a.m. Seatgeek Stadium in Bridgeview hosted the Crosstown Classic, reviving a tradition that came to an abrupt end 33 years ago.
Chicago crime, social problems spilling into west suburb, lawmaker says
Leaders in Forest Park say they have a plan for dealing with what they claim is an influx of criminals, homeless people and drug addicts from the city of Chicago.
marketplace.org
Chicago is turning some of its iconic office buildings into apartments
The rise of remote work has left many cities with a lot of empty office space. What many cities need is more housing. That’s why Chicago, the city that gave birth to the skyscraper, is offering some financial incentives to developers to give these buildings new life as apartments.
