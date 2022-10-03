ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Public

Former FEMA director Craig Fugate weighs in as Biden visits Florida

We turn now to someone who is no stranger to responding to storms and natural disasters. Craig Fugate served as the administrator of FEMA under President Barack Obama, and he also served as the director of Florida's emergency management division. I spoke to Fugate earlier today as President Biden was surveying hurricane-ravaged portions of Florida, and I asked him what he thought of the federal government's response to Hurricane Ian so far.
FLORIDA STATE
Connecticut Public

FBI agent testifies for a second day in Oath Keepers trial connected to Jan. 6

Staying with the courts, today was the second day of testimony in the January 6 seditious conspiracy trial against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four others with ties to that far right group. Reminder, this is the most significant Capitol riot trial so far. NPR justice correspondent Ryan Lucas is back today at the courthouse. And, Ryan, how has the government begun to build its case?
CONGRESS & COURTS
Connecticut Public

Trump requests the Supreme Court to resolve the Mar-a-Lago document dispute

Former President Donald Trump is asking the Supreme Court to intervene in the review of documents the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago. Trump's attorneys filed their appeal late yesterday, asking the court to review one part of the lower court rulings over the papers recovered from Trump's home. Trump, you'll recall, appointed the district judge in the case, also appointed two of three judges that partly overruled her, and also appointed three justices on the high court that he would like to overrule them.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Connecticut Public

The appeal Trump wants justices to decide is extraordinarily narrow, Wehle says

Former President Trump is asking even more judges to rule on the documents federal agents recovered from his home. Trump, you will recall, asked for help from a judge he appointed. He got it, but then was partially overturned by an appeals panel, two of whom he appointed. So now his lawyers filed a very narrow appeal to the Supreme Court, including three members he appointed. Kim Wehle, author of "How To Read The Constitution And Why," joins us once again. Good morning.
POTUS
Connecticut Public

For a chance at a better life, Venezuelans head toward the U.S. border

You may recall the other day when Florida's governor made a political point by arranging to deceive Venezuelan migrants and ship them to Martha's Vineyard from Texas. Turns out, there is a larger story of Venezuelan migrants. They're arriving in large numbers at the U.S. border with Mexico, trying to escape their country's troubles. Manuel Rueda caught up with some of the migrants who are just leaving Venezuela.
IMMIGRATION
Connecticut Public

Ben Sasse is the sole finalist to become the next University of Florida president

A search committee for the University of Florida has recommended Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., to serve as the next university president. "Ben brings intellectual curiosity, a belief in the power and potential of American universities, and an unmatched track record of leadership spanning higher education, government and the private sector," Rahul Patel, chair of the committee, said in a statement.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Maria#Hurricanes#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Npr
Connecticut Public

Early signs a new U.S. COVID surge could be on its way

As the U.S. heads into a third pandemic winter, the first hints are emerging that another possible surge of COVID-19 infections could be on its way. So far, no national surge has started yet. The number of people getting infected, hospitalized and dying from COVID in the U.S. has been gently declining from a fairly high plateau.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Connecticut Public

Iran allows ailing American Baquer Namazi to leave the country for treatment

An 85-year-old American and former U.N. official was allowed to leave Iran today after being held there for more than six years. Baquer Namazi is flying to Muscat, Oman, said a lawyer representing the Namazi family. "After a short layover, he will be leaving Oman and heading to Abu Dhabi," said lawyer Jared Genser. While in the United Arab Emirates, Namazi will undergo surgery to clear possible arterial blockages that could lead to a stroke.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
Connecticut Public

In Connecticut, Kamala Harris says fight for reproductive rights is a fight for ‘fundamental rights’

Appearing in Connecticut Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris reiterated the Biden administration’s commitment to protecting reproductive rights, after the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. When the highest court struck down the constitutional right to abortion, “we all had to stand and fight for these fundamental...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy