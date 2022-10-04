Read full article on original website
Rams players get into heated altercation on sideline during frustrating game vs 49ers
Two Los Angeles Rams defensive players had to be held back from each other after an emotional outburst on the sideline during their game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Why are the Packers playing in London vs the Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium? An overview of the NFL's International Series.
Just a prediction: church attendance in Wisconsin will take a dip on Sunday. The Packers are playing bright and early at 8:30 a.m.against the New York Giants in London, the first time Green Bay has participated in the NFL's International Series. The game will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium; here's what you...
Sunday's Giants vs. Packers Game Will Make NFL History
The NFL hasn't provided London with the best showcases since first crossing the pond in 2007. Sunday's matchup between the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants marks the 32st London matchup. It will also represent a surprising first. As noted by ESPN's Field Yates, the showdown of 3-1 teams...
Protester from notorious Bay Area group bloodied by Rams LB after running on 49ers' field
The incident showed how painful it can be to take a hit from an NFL defender.
Joe Buck preempts criticism of silly ESPN 49ers animation of Lombard Street cable car
"I can't believe they had a trolley on Lombard Street."
NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: 49ers vault back into top five, send Rams tumbling out of top 10
Parity remains a calling card of the NFL as we hit the quarter point of the regular season. The league currently has one unbeaten team (Eagles), one winless squad (Texans), seven teams at 3-1, seven more at 1-3 and a whopping 15 squads at 2-2 -- a long list of .500 outfits that includes both Super Bowl participants of a season ago.
49ers Week Four Grades
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the LA Rams in Monday Night Football. The 49ers are now 2-2 and leading the NFC West. They are 2-0 against NFC West teams. With the win, here are my week four grades for each general position. Defense Week Four Grade: A+. The 49ers’ defense...
Where we rate the Vikings in our Week 5 power rankings
The 3-1 Vikings didn't crack our top 10 this week.
Deebo Samuel, 49ers roll over Rams, forge four-way NFC West tie
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- In their two losses this season, the San Francisco 49ers' defense just needed a little help from the offense. On Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams, it turns out what was really needed was a heaping helping of Deebo Samuel. The Niners' previously struggling offense...
Deebo Samuel trolls Jalen Ramsey and Los Angeles Rams
Deebo Samuel went off against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football -- and he isn't letting Jalen Ramsey forget about it. In the second quarter in San Francisco, the 49ers wideout scored on a 57-yard touchdown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo that ended up being one of the most memorable plays of the game, which the 49ers won 24-9.
San Francisco 49ers lose second starting left tackle in two weeks, with Colton McKivitz to miss t...
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- For the second week in a row, the San Francisco 49ers have lost their starting left tackle to injury for an extended period. A little more than a week after star left tackle Trent Williams suffered a high right ankle sprain in a Sept. 25 loss to the Denver Broncos, Colton McKivitz departed Monday night's win against the Los Angeles Rams with a knee injury.
Los Angeles Rams' Bobby Wagner, Takkarist McKinley handle fan who gets onto field during Monday N...
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Shortly before halftime of the Los Angeles Rams' 24-9 Monday night loss to the San Francisco 49ers, a fan ran across the field with what appeared to be a device letting out pink smoke. As the fan sprinted toward the Rams sideline, Bobby Wagner said he...
Nick Bosa says San Francisco 49ers' defense has the personnel to be 'best in the league'
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Much like he wouldn't when given a clear path to an opposing quarterback, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa didn't hesitate Monday night when he was asked what the ceiling for this Niners defense can be. "I think it's best in the league," Bosa said....
Rams Offense Stumped In Loss to 49ers in San Francisco
The Los Angeles Rams offense did not look like itself on Monday Night
Ex-NFL GM: Eagles are team to beat in NFC
This is shaping up to be a big year for the Birds. The Philadelphia Eagles improved to 4-0 with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the first time the Birds have started 4-0 since 2004, and they made it to the Super Bowl that year. BUY...
Warriors reviewing Draymond Green's altercation with Jordan Poole
Golden State Warriors' All-Star Draymond Green threw a punch at teammate Jordan Poole at practice on Wednesday, sources told ESPN. The two players had been verbally sparring prior to some pushing, which escalated when Green took a swing and made contact with Poole, sources said. Team officials are reviewing the episode.
Monday Night Football: 49ers run away from Rams, 24-9
The 49ers recorded their seventh consecutive regular-season victory over the Rams, winning 24-9 on Monday Night Football. Both teams are 2-2, as are the Cardinals and the Seahawks in the NFC West. San Francisco had 327 yards to 257 for the Rams. The 49ers sacked Matthew Stafford seven times, dominating...
Takeaways From The 49ers win over the LA Rams
With week four over, the Monday night football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams ended in a blowout, with the Niners winning 24-9 in Levi Stadium. The game asserts that the 49ers are playoff contenders when the pieces fall into place. With the Niners having a six-game winning streak over the Rams since 2019, the 49ers flexed their strength throughout the game. San Francisco shows their might to LA with the offense showing their skills, with Deebo Samuel and Jeff Wilson having a great night. Along with the running game and wideouts being great, the Niners’ defense also stomped down the Rams’ offense. San Francisco shows that they can win against playoff contenders with a chance to do more this season.
49ers Dominate Rams in Primetime
The 49ers’ defense was fantastic on all levels against the Rams, but the defensive line was the game’s star. It was a complete team effort to hold the Rams to only nine points in the game. The 49ers’ defense locked up the Rams all night. They had seven total sacks, led by Nick Bosa and Samson Ebukam having two sacks a piece, and stud safety Talanoa Hufanga had a pick-six to put the game on ice in the 2nd half.
LeBron James to NBA commissioner: I want team in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS -- After wowing the crowd at T-Mobile Arena, scoring 23 points in 17 minutes in the Los Angeles Lakers' 119-115 preseason loss to the Phoenix Suns, LeBron James saved his biggest play for the postgame news conference Wednesday night. Asked about the NBA hosting the exhibition game in...
