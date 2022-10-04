ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash4Life’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the “Cash4Life” game were:

12-25-30-42-52, Cash Ball: 2

(twelve, twenty-five, thirty, forty-two, fifty-two; Cash Ball: two)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Eagles hope to extend NFL's hottest start at Arizona

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Through four games, the Philadelphia Eagles are the hottest team in the NFL. The Arizona Cardinals remember days like that, even if they’re OK with their current situation. The Eagles (4-0) — the league’s only undefeated team — play at Arizona on Sunday. The Cardinals (2-2) were the NFL’s final undefeated team last year, when they started 7-0. Arizona’s 2021 season could provide a cautionary tale for the Eagles. The Cardinals faded down the stretch, dropping four of their final five regular-season games before a lopsided loss to the Rams in the playoffs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Phillies, Cardinals meet in playoffs; first time since 2011

ST. LOUIS (AP) — More than a decade ago, the talented triumvirate of Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright helped power the St. Louis Cardinals past the Philadelphia Phillies in the divisional round of the playoffs, and ultimately to a World Series title. A lot has happened since, and not a lot of it good around Philadelphia, where the Phillies have had more losing seasons than winning ones and secured a wild-card spot earlier this week for their first return to the postseason. The two clubs will meet again, 11 years after their last thrilling playoff showdown, set to play a best-of-three National League wild-card series at Busch Stadium. And wouldn’t you know it? Pujols, Molina and Wainwright are still around, and each could have a starring role when the series begins Friday afternoon. “I’ve thought about it a lot, right? It literally became like a fork in the road — one went right, one went left,” John Mozeliak, the Cardinals’ president of baseball operations, said Thursday in recalling the decisive Game 5 of the 2011 series. St. Louis won 1-0 behind Chris Carpenter’s three-hit gem against Hall of Famer Roy Halladay.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Federal judge halts key parts of New York's new gun law

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s latest attempt to restrict who can carry a handgun in public and where firearms can be brought was picked apart Thursday by a federal judge, who ruled that multiple provisions in a state law passed this year are unconstitutional. In a ruling that doesn’t take effect immediately, U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby struck down several key provisions of the state’s hurried attempt to rewrite its handgun laws after the old ones were struck down by the Supreme Court in June. Several of the state’s new licensing rules went too far, the judge wrote, including one that required applicants to be of “good moral character,” and another that made applicants turn over information about their social media accounts. The end result was a licensing scheme that prohibited people from carrying a handgun for self defense unless the applicant could persuade licensing officials that they wouldn’t use it to hurt themselves or others, the judge wrote.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
536K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy