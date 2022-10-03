Day Out With Thomas is heading to the Grapevine Vintage Railroad for a fun-filled Day families won’t want to miss

For 50 years, the Kimbell Art Museum has been the pride of Fort Worth. The museum is inviting the community to celebrate with the opening of its new exhibit, “The Kimbell at 50,” and a free family festival on Saturday, Oct. 8, headlined by Fort Worth singer Abraham Alexander, with free admission to another recently opened exhibit “Murillo: From Heaven to Earth” during the week. Other events are planned throughout.

