Day Out With Thomas is heading to the Grapevine Vintage Railroad for a fun-filled Day families won’t want to miss

fortworthreport.org
‘More than a museum’: Community members share memories of Kimbell Art Museum as it celebrates 50 years
For 50 years, the Kimbell Art Museum has been the pride of Fort Worth. The museum is inviting the community to celebrate with the opening of its new exhibit, “The Kimbell at 50,” and a free family festival on Saturday, Oct. 8, headlined by Fort Worth singer Abraham Alexander, with free admission to another recently opened exhibit “Murillo: From Heaven to Earth” during the week. Other events are planned throughout.
fortworthreport.org
City Council stays silent on implications of city manager’s recusal from Sundance Square
Fort Worth City Council members closed ranks Wednesday following the announcement of City Manager David Cooke’s recusal from all business with Sundance Square. In a statement late Tuesday afternoon, City Council announced barring City Manager David Cooke from contributing to any further decisions regarding disputes around the Downtown Public Improvement District and any contracts or city partnership issues that involve Sundance Square.
fortworthreport.org
Photo gallery: Kimbell Art Museum turns 50 with a birthday bash
Museum members gathered to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Kimbell Art Museum on Oct. 4. Festivities kicked off with remarks from museum Director Eric Lee, Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and curators and directors in the Kahn Auditorium. Then, guests had cake and exhibit tours. For a full schedule...
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth shaving startup of ‘Shark Tank’ fame acquired by Foundry Brands
Patrick Coddou believes he’s achieved the American Dream: having an idea, then scaling and selling it for millions of dollars. Recently, Dallas-based Foundry Brands bought his company, Supply, a men’s grooming and shaving company. The deal means Foundry Brands owns the entirety of the Fort Worth company and...
fortworthreport.org
Why are women running together for Tarrant County judge seats? They hope to be first Black female or Democrats to hold office since the ’90s
Three women are running for three different seats on the dais in the upcoming midterm elections, but they’ve decided to join forces in an effort to become the first Black female or Democrat judges in Tarrant County since the 1990s. Crystal Gayden, Ebony Turner and MarQ Clayton are running...
fortworthreport.org
Lights out, cats in: Researchers urge action to save migrating birds in Texas
As cities across the country encourage residents to turn off outdoor lighting during the fall bird migration season, a Fort Worth bird expert says pet owners can take an extra step to protect birds: Keep their cats indoors. Light pollution is one of the greatest risks to migrating birds that...
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth ISD’s David K. Sellars Elementary School Celebrates “A” State Accountability Rating
Fort Worth ISD trustee Wallace Bridges, Superintendent Angélica M. Ramsey, Forest Hill Mayor Stephanie Boardingham and Principal Delain Sandifer welcomed friends at a festive event Friday, Sept. 30, celebrating David K. Sellars Elementary School’s “A” accountability rating. David K. Sellars Elementary students remained committed to excellence...
fortworthreport.org
Nationwide murals celebrate TCU success stories in honor of 150th
FORT WORTH (OCTOBER 4, 2022) — As part of the lead-up to Texas Christian University’s 150th anniversary in 2023, TCU is highlighting notable Horned Frog leaders who found their inspiration at TCU with a series of murals, hand painted in cities across America. The larger-than-life artistic portraits will...
fortworthreport.org
Campaigns go negative as race for competitive Tarrant County Precinct 2 commissioner seat tightens
In their campaigns for the Tarrant County Precinct 2 commissioner seat, Republican Andy Nguyen and Democrat Alisa Simmons share a similar set of priorities: reducing the tax burden on residents, improving infrastructure and addressing inefficiencies in county government. But that’s where the resemblance ends. With just over a month to...
fortworthreport.org
‘We have to believe in them.’ Charter school partners with after-school program for new curriculum promoting better behavior, academic growth.
During the after-school program at Trinity Basin Preparatory, children do what works best for them at the moment. There’s an unseen order to the chaos. For some, that might mean playing with sand and other sensory toys; for others, that’s playing with dolls, a game with their friends, or sitting quietly reading.
fortworthreport.org
Tarrant County opens pool of federal dollars for affordable housing
About $32.5 million from Tarrant County’s American Rescue Plan Act funds is now available for affordable housing proposals. In partnership with the Tarrant County Homeless Coalition, the county is seeking projects that tackle a growing need for permanent supportive housing and deeply affordable housing. Priority populations for these housing...
fortworthreport.org
To combat crime at Fort Worth colleges and universities, officials focus on education about drinking, consent
When students at Texas Christian University learn about the dangers of alcohol, they are not just taught about the health risks. They learn about its impact on consent and how it can lead to poor decision-making. The university’s chief of police, Robert Rangel, said that’s crucial to preventing sexual violence...
fortworthreport.org
U.S. Navy Band Commodores to perform in Fort Worth
The United States Navy Band Commodores jazz ensemble will perform a free concert Oct. 30 at Paschal High School, 3001 Forest Park Blvd., at 4 p.m. All U.S. Navy Band performances are free and open to the public, though some concerts may require ticket reservations. For the most up-to-date ticket information, visit the Navy Band’s website at www.navyband.navy.mil.
