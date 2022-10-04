BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Valor Compounding Pharmacy, having recently renovated and expanded its lab and office space to support growing customer demand, announces it is ready to take on additional health system and provider network customers throughout the United States. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005001/en/ Rick Niemi, Founder, and CEO of Valor says, “We’re a niche compounding pharmacy company, purposefully built for health systems and provider groups that prescribe compounded medications for their patients. At Valor, we focus on a level of consistent quality that raises the bar and makes us a compounding center of excellence in the United States for our customers.” (Photo: Business Wire)

