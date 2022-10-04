Read full article on original website
How to assemble the best team to integrate mental health care
Building the right team is a foundational step to incorporating mental health care into your primary care practice. The right team can help with integrating behavioral health care to better treat your patients in a setting in which they are comfortable. The right team can also bring more long-term patient and professional satisfaction.
Hospital and Healthcare CEOs Lead Turnover in 2022
Year-to-date hospital CEO exits are up 13% from last year. Technology firms, government and nonprofit entities, and healthcare organizations are in the lead for CEO turnover so far in 2022, the latest Challenger, Gray, & Christmas, Inc.CEO Turnover Report has found. Hospitals reported that six CEOs made role changes in...
Kurmi Software Names Micah Singer as New Chief Executive Officer
Kurmi Software today signaled its continued global expansion with the appointment of Micah Singer as its new CEO, effective October 1, 2022. Kurmi Software signaled its continued global expansion with the appointment of Micah Singer as its new CEO, effective October 1, 2022. Singer, the founder of VoIP Logic, will lead the company from its US offices. His appointment follows the successful five-year leadership of Thibaut Felgeres, during which Kurmi Software quadrupled its revenue and transformed into an established global Unified Communications Administration Management provider with Global 2000 enterprise customers and service providers in 25 countries around the world.
Assembly Bio promotes COO Jason A. Okazaki to CEO
Assembly Biosciences named COO Jason A. Okazaki as its new CEO Wednesday afternoon, succeeding John G. McHutchison, AO, MD, who is retiring. Okazaki has been with Assembly, a clinical-stage biotechnology company that is developing therapeutics to treat hepatitis B virus, since 2020. He initially served as chief legal and business officer before being appointed COO last year.
Telehealth patients flocking to virtual appointments for some routine care
The routine physician's office visit is experiencing disruption at the hands of virtual care technology. According to the newly released J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Telehealth Satisfaction Study, a growing majority of consumers now say they prefer telehealth over in-person visits for a wide range of routine care, including prescription refills, reviews of medication options and to discuss medical results.
Imunon adds Curis CEO James Dentzer to board of directors
Imunon added Curis CEO James Dentzer to its board of directors Tuesday morning. Dentzer, who has more than 20 years of global pharmaceutical leadership experience, brings the board’s size to nine seats. Prior to joining Curis, Dentzer served in leadership positions at Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Valeritas and Amicus Therapeutics. “We...
Addressing Disparities Through Enhancing Oncology Model and the Opportunity With Medically Integrated Dispensing
CancerNetwork spoke with AmeriSourceBergen's Lisa Harrison, RPh, about how the new Enhancing Oncology Model and medically integrated dispensing factor into combating health disparities. The health equity conversation has come to the fore in a significant way since the emergence of the COVID-19 virus, with subsequent focus on the treatment of...
Board Appoints Nelson Petracek as Chief Technology Officer
Former TIBCO Software Global CTO Joins Board’s Executive Leadership Team. Board, the leading global provider of Intelligent Planning Solutions which help organizations plan smarter – enabling actionable insights and better outcomes, today announced the appointment of Nelson Petracek as Chief Technology Officer. “I am delighted to welcome Nelson...
Mercury Filmworks Taps CFO & COO
Canadian independent animation studio Mercury Filmworks has appointed Julie Pandeya to the newly created dual role of chief finance officer and chief operating officer. Pandeya will oversee finance, business and legal, studio operations, talent management and production operations, working in concert with the leaders of each of division. Pandeya joins...
Valor Compounding Pharmacy Seeking to Partner With Additional Health Systems and Medical Provider Networks
BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Valor Compounding Pharmacy, having recently renovated and expanded its lab and office space to support growing customer demand, announces it is ready to take on additional health system and provider network customers throughout the United States. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005001/en/ Rick Niemi, Founder, and CEO of Valor says, “We’re a niche compounding pharmacy company, purposefully built for health systems and provider groups that prescribe compounded medications for their patients. At Valor, we focus on a level of consistent quality that raises the bar and makes us a compounding center of excellence in the United States for our customers.” (Photo: Business Wire)
Kaiser Permanente, Ginger partner to offer mental telehealth to members
Kaiser Permanente and mental healthcare provider Ginger are partnering to offer emotional telehealth support services to members. Members will be able to access no cost and appointment-free text messaging-based support coaches, personalized tools and resources, and a platform to track progress and goals, according to an Oct. 4 news release.
Forte Group Appoints Mikael Carlsson as Its New Chief Executive Officer
Forte Group, a global software solutions firm that collaborates closely with its clients to ideate and build the future of digital products and platforms, announced the appointment of Mikael Carlsson as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. Mikael brings more than 20 years leadership experience from the digital engineering...
Digital Therapetics for Pediactrics, Oncology and Managing Pain
Digital Therapetics for Pediactrics, Oncology and Managing Pain. In this episode, we hear from Francesca Wuttke, Founder and CEO of Nen who is focusing on building prescription digital therapeutic at a cross-section of pediatrics, pain with an initial focus in oncology. In this episode, we cover:. The background to nen...
Up Next for Patient Safety: The Great Resignation
How has the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic devastated our already overburdened healthcare workforce? Is the “Other Pandemic” of experienced clinical staff leaving the workforce in droves making health care less safe? Join host Karen Wolk Feinstein and physician leader Dr. Christine Sinsky, vice president of professional satisfaction at the American Medical Association, and nursing leader Dr. Terry Fulmer, president of The John A. Hartford Foundation, for a striking conversation about the extent of the crisis facing the healthcare workforce and what steps we can take to reverse this devastating trend.
