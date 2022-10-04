ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Arizona Sports

PFF names former ASU cornerback Jack Jones defensive player of the week

Former Arizona State Sun Devils cornerback Jack Jones won Pro Football Focus’ Defensive Player of the Week award for his Week 4 showing against the Green Bay Packers. The New England Patriots drafted Jones with the No. 121 overall pick in April. So far, he’s impressed head coach Bill Belichick and Co. Every week, Jones has seen a larger share of defensive snaps, culminating in his first career start on Sunday.
TEMPE, AZ
Arizona Sports

2022-23 NBA GM survery shows love to Suns, but not for title hopes

The annual general manager survey from NBA.com revealed continued respect for the Phoenix Suns, their coach and several players. But with an ugly end to last year, roster questions that include Deandre Ayton’s icy relationship with head coach Monty Williams and Jae Crowder’s pending departure via trade, the expectations have topped out heading into the 2022-23 season.
PHOENIX, AZ
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

