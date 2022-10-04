Read full article on original website
Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury confident Andy Isabella will find his NFL place
TEMPE — Andy Isabella’s tenure with the Arizona Cardinals came to a close on Tuesday with his official release from the franchise. It was an unceremonious end for the 2019 second-round pick, who looks for a new home after recording just 33 catches for 447 yards and three touchdowns as a Cardinal.
Eagles-Cardinals injury report: Arizona’s A.J. Green back at practice
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (knee) was back at practice in a limited fashion Wednesday after missing a win against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. It’s good news for an Arizona team as it prepares to face the 4-0 Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday. In less-than-ideal news, head coach...
PFF names former ASU cornerback Jack Jones defensive player of the week
Former Arizona State Sun Devils cornerback Jack Jones won Pro Football Focus’ Defensive Player of the Week award for his Week 4 showing against the Green Bay Packers. The New England Patriots drafted Jones with the No. 121 overall pick in April. So far, he’s impressed head coach Bill Belichick and Co. Every week, Jones has seen a larger share of defensive snaps, culminating in his first career start on Sunday.
Le’Veon Bell joins Jake Paul-Anderson Silva card in Arizona
Former Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell will box mixed martial arts fighter Uriah Hall during the pay-per-view event headlined by Jake Paul and Anderson Silva on Oct. 29 in Glendale, Ariz. The fight at Desert Diamond Arena, formerly known as Gila River Arena, will...
Suns’ Cam Johnson, Cam Payne injure a finger in preseason vs. Lakers
Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson (right thumb sprain) and Cam Payne (right finger sprain) will both not return in Wednesday’s preseason matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers after each of them injured a finger. Johnson played four minutes in the first quarter before sustaining the injury. Damion Lee took...
Phoenix Suns stressing ‘habit stamina’ throughout preseason
PHOENIX — It’s rare that much is made about a preseason NBA game. When a team from Australia’s National Basketball League (NBL) wins one of those games, that qualifies. The Phoenix Suns lost to the Adelaide 36ers 134-124 on Sunday. Reactions have varied. Head coach Monty Williams...
D-backs rookie Corbin Carroll paces fastest home-to-3rd time since 2020
Arizona Diamondbacks rookie outfielder Corbin Carroll has hit the ground running since making his MLB debut on Aug. 29. The 22-year-old’s speed has taken both the D-backs and their opponents over the last five weeks by storm and was on full display on Monday night. In a 6-5 extra-inning...
Suns’ Monty Williams doesn’t ‘need to air anything out’ with Deandre Ayton
PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams on Tuesday addressed the comments by his center Deandre Ayton from a week prior that the two hadn’t talked since the end of last season. Williams’ initial comments on the matter on Sept. 27 ended with him telling the assembled...
Voice of the Suns Al McCoy honored by Rocky Mountain Emmys
Long-time Phoenix Suns play-by-play man Al McCoy on Friday was honored by being inducted to the gold circle of the Rocky Mountain Southwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. McCoy became eligible for serving in his broadcast industry for 50 or more years and built a...
2022-23 NBA GM survery shows love to Suns, but not for title hopes
The annual general manager survey from NBA.com revealed continued respect for the Phoenix Suns, their coach and several players. But with an ugly end to last year, roster questions that include Deandre Ayton’s icy relationship with head coach Monty Williams and Jae Crowder’s pending departure via trade, the expectations have topped out heading into the 2022-23 season.
The Twins: Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson are Phoenix Suns’ heart and soul
PHOENIX — If you happen to walk by Phoenix Suns forwards Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson doing any number of things they do together, you’re bound to hear something that will make you laugh. Even if you have no idea what they are talking about. “I think his...
D-backs blanked by Brewers in Zac Gallen’s final start of season
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Lauer pitched six innings of no-hit ball before getting removed from the game in the Milwaukee Brewers’ 3-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night. Jake Cousins and Peter Strzelecki worked the final three innings of the one-hit shutout. Lauer said he didn’t...
Diamondbacks bullpen blows 2 late leads in extra-inning loss to Brewers
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Hunter Renfroe homered in a ninth-inning comeback and singled home the winning run in the 10th but the Milwaukee Brewers were eliminated from postseason contention on Monday night despite a 6-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Brewers knew at the start of the night they...
Assistant GM Mike Fitzgerald says D-backs need to build better bullpens
Arizona Diamondbacks assistant general manager Mike Fitzgerald emphasized the team’s need to construct better bullpens moving forward. The way the organization is built moving forward, the next box to check as a front office is converting late leads into victories. “We had 46 games this year where, fortunately, we...
