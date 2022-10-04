Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Andor’ just made ‘Indiana Jones’ part of ‘Star Wars’ canon with the greatest Easter egg ever
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 4. The rest of Star Wars might as well throw in the towel now, as the latest episode of Andor has just supplied us with the greatest Easter egg any entry in the saga is ever likely to achieve. In episode 4,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: ‘The Acolyte’ faces production delays as fans get under Anakin Skywalker’s skin
Star Wars is firmly grounded on Disney Plus for the foreseeable future, but any fan should salivate over the cool things coming our way. There’ll be another season of Andor, the long-awaited Ahsoka with Rosario Dawson, The Mandalorian‘s third season, the 80s Spielberg-inspired Skeleton Crew, and the apparently-still-coming Lando show based around Donald Glover’s performance in Solo. But it’s not all sunshine and roses over at Lucasfilm HQ.
New ‘Planet of the Apes’ Movie Gets Title and First Look, Will Star ‘The Witcher’s’ Freya Allan
20th Century Studios has revealed the first look and title of the latest addition to the “Planet of the Apes” franchise: “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.” Starring “The Witcher’s” Freya Allan, Owen Teague and Peter Macon, the next chapter of the “Planet of the Apes” saga will pick up several years after the conclusion of 2017’s “War for the Planet of the Apes.” “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” will be helmed by Wes Ball, director of “The Maze Runner” trilogy. The screenplay is by Josh Friedman, Patrick Aison, and “Rise of the Planet of the Apes”...
Collider
Is the Tension of 'Andor's Rebel Team Setting Them Up for Failure on Aldhani?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of Andor.Andor depicts the beginning of the Rebellion by showing the small, divided factions that defy the Empire before they unite into the Rebel Alliance that fans know so well. In Episode 4, "Aldhani," Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) joins a Rebel group on Aldhani led by Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay). Sartha attempts to refuse his help, but Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) insists that an extra set of hands will help to ensure success.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
What Is the Significance of Steergard and the Starpath Unit in ‘Andor’?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of Andor. The first three episodes of Andor revolved around Cassian (Diego Luna) trying to sell a piece of technology to Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgard), who is revealed to be Bix’s (Adria Arjona) secret buyer. While the box-shaped technology appears to be pretty ordinary as far as looks go (An amalgam of opaque wires and glistening buttons is not something one would be too willing to spend the big credits on), it is clear by the way Cassian keeps the technology wrapped in what appears to be silk covering and the fascinated look on Luthen’s face that what seems to have fallen into the possession of the desperate thief is no trifle. But if the technology is so valuable, why is Cassian so keen on selling it without further ado? He could, after all, do very well with a little patience. Well, desperate times call for desperate measures. Cassian needs to make a bunch of credits quickly so as to leave the planet Ferrix and the box-shaped tool - known as the NS-9 Starpath Unit appears to be his best bet, given that he is neither remotely rich nor in any way resourceful.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
Marvel Reveals Why Recasting Chadwick Boseman in the "Black Panther" Sequel Wasn't an Option
Chadwick Boseman originated the role of "Black Panther"'s T'Challa in 2016's "Captain America: Civil War," before going on to star in his own stand-alone film in 2018, and a couple of Avengers movies after that. His run as the fan-favorite Marvel superhero was tragically cut short, however, when he died in 2020 from colon cancer. So, when the "Black Panther" sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premieres later this year, the absence of its original star will no doubt be felt by fans worldwide. Now, Marvel Studios' president Kevin Feige is opening up about why the creators behind the "Back Panther" franchise decided against recasting Boseman's role.
Marvel’s Werewolf by Night is being praised by both MCU and horror fans as "something truly special"
The horror homage is an "instant classic"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
James Earl Jones Signs Over Rights To Voice Of Darth Vader, Signalling Retirement From Legendary Role
James Earl Jones – one of the most distinctive voices in the history of film – appears to have made steps to step back from voicing the Star Wars character, Darth Vader, after nearly 40 years in the role. Vanity Fair reports that the actor, aged 91, has signed over the rights to his voice to filmmakers using new AI, technology, Matthew Wood of Lucasfilm told the magazine that the actor “wished to keep Vader alive” “He had mentioned he was looking into winding down this particular character,” Wood told Vanity Fair. “So how do we move forward?” Jones made his debut as...
NFL・
Polygon
Black Panther 2 trailer’s new Iron Man is the one and only Ironheart
Marvel Studios brings a new armor-clad superhero to movie theaters (and eventually Disney Plus) with Ironheart, the heir apparent of the late Tony Stark. Ironheart will appear in both this year’s Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and in a standalone, self-titled series for Disney Plus in 2023. And in the new trailer for Wakanda Forever, which will release on Nov. 11, 2022, we see the young hero soaring into battle for the first time.
epicstream.com
Captain Marvel Star Confirms Absence in the Upcoming Sequel
Carol Danvers is set to make her next appearance in the MCU in the upcoming film The Marvels, the follow-up to 2019's Captain Marvel. Some fans are wondering whether some actors from the first film will also show up in the sequel. Now, it looks like we won't be expecting all of them to return since one of them has confirmed their absence in the upcoming film.
epicstream.com
Avatar: The Way of Water Actor Reveals He Isn't Campaigning Any Marvel Roles After Failing To Get Cast As Cable
Coming back to Pandora in Avatar: The Way of Water will be Stephen Lang who plays Colonel Miles Quaritch in the first film and with fans casting the actor for the role of Thunderbolt Ross following the demise of William Hurt, he reveals that he is not campaigning for any Marvel role.
wegotthiscovered.com
If the Multiverse Saga needs a Tony Stark-like figurehead, there’s only one hero who can answer the call
Almost every major plot beat threaded throughout the Infinity Saga tied back to Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark in one form or another, which was admittedly to be expected given that he was the superhero who introduced the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the masses, and served as its biggest and most popular star for a decade.
‘Andor’s’ Homes Are So Good We Need a ‘Property Brothers’ Style Spinoff
The Star Wars galaxy is a great place to visit, but I wouldn’t want to live there. Not because of the evil Empire or the ridiculously high odds that you’d live on a desert planet or the threat of having your homeworld blown up. All of those are negatives, sure, but I wouldn’t want to live there because real estate in the Star Wars galaxy has always been all or nothing. You either live in hovel or a high-rise — if you live anywhere at all! That’s starting to change with Andor, though. Andor is the first Star Wars show...
House Of The Dragon viewers brand show 'unwatchable' as they express outrage over new episode being too dark... but HBO insists it was an 'intentional creative decision'
Many social media users were outraged over how dark certain scenes were in the latest episode of House Of The Dragon but HBO has defended them as an 'intentional creative decision.'. Twitter was full of fans of the Game Of Thrones prequel series who were upset about their viewing experience.
epicstream.com
Star Wars: Tales of The Jedi New Poster Reveals Ahsoka and Count Dooku's Origins
Announced during the celebration of the franchise this year is a series of six shorts with Star Wars: The Tales of the Jedi and a new poster has been dropped by the upcoming show on Disney Plus teasing the origins of Ahsoka and Count Dooku with familiar character surrounding them.
‘Andor’ Improves Upon 1 Common Issue in Recent ‘Star Wars’ Shows
The new ‘Star Wars’ series ‘Andor’ improves upon 1 common issue many viewers have with other ‘Star Wars’ TV shows
This Week’s ‘Andor’ Features a Hidden ‘Indiana Jones’ Easter Egg
Did you spot it? It’s there in the image above. Can you see it?. This week’s Andor ends with a scene in the showroom of Stellan Skarsgard’s Luthen Rael. Rael is an antiques dealer, or at least that’s his cover. In truth, Rael is secretly one of the early members of the Rebel Alliance. And he has recruited Cassian Andor to assist in an all-important heist on the planet of Aldhani.
Marvel’s Avengers: Secret Wars Movie Has Taken An Exciting Step Forward As Development Continues
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is already preparing for its next two “culmination” films. The first of the two, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, has landed a director in Destin Daniel Cretton, who helmed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. And the film is set to be written by Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania scribe Jeff Loveness. Not much has been said about its follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars but, now, it would seem that the production has taken an exciting step forward. Not only is a writer attached, but they’re already a part of the MCU family.
msn.com
Another Warner Bros. Animated Series Is Being Removed Forever And Never Getting Released Again
Warner Bros. Discovery appears to be continuing its controversial tactic of erasing its own content in order to qualify for tax incentives, with the well-regarded Final Space animated series being completely buried by the company. According to the above statement by Final Space creator and star Olan Rogers, Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to allow the streaming rights to expire and when it is removed from Netflix, not release it in any form again. The company has also ceased production of physical media like DVDs for the first two seasons of Final Space, and DVDs for the third season apparently were never made in the first place.
Comments / 0