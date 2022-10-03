ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
drippingspringsnews.com

Independent announces candidacy for Hays County Commissioner

Susan Cook, of Driftwood, is running as an independent for Hays County Commissioner, Precinct 4. Cook will run against incumbent Republican Walt Smith in the general election this November. Early voting for the race will begin Monday, Oct. 24, and end Friday, Nov. 4. Election Day will take place Tuesday, Nov. 8.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
North Dallas Gazette

Vote Common God to host Dallas, Fort Worth trainings on how to identify, confront Christian nationalism

AUSTIN, DALLAS, FORT WORTH (Texas): The national evangelical group Vote Common Good (VCG), will host a series of events in Texas starting Monday as part of a growing campaign to mobilize voters of faith to defeat election-denying, insurrection-supporting candidates in November and educate the public about the dangers of Christian Nationalism.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Elections
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Elections
Austin Chronicle

Hays County Moves to Bridge the SH 45 Gap Amid Political Firestorm

Once again, a plan has emerged to build a new road to bridge the gap between Texas State Highway 45's southwestern and southeastern segments – left unbuilt for decades to prevent the road from becoming a connector between I-35 and Loop 1 (S. MoPac), completing a western loop that environmental advocates feel would be disastrous to the ecologically fragile area and the aquifer transition zone beneath it. Since the 1980s, the city of Austin and Travis County have used their clout to keep the SH 45 gap empty, but on Aug. 30 the Hays County Commissioners Court voted 4-1 for a $2.5 million design contract with CP&Y Inc. for a less-than-4-mile arterial – with the vote based at least in part on perceived misinformation about Travis County's support.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has a plan to reduce crime, but will it work?

AUSTIN, Texas — In his first TV ad, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick focuses on rising crime in Texas. He plans to address the issue during the next legislative session. “Texans are fed up with violent crime and skyrocketing murder rates. To stop it, I will pass legislation next session to add a 10-year mandatory jail sentence to anyone convicted of using a gun while committing a crime,” Lt. Gov. Patrick said in the ad.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
P. Diddy
Person
Lloyd Doggett
Person
Beto O'rourke
KVUE

Everytown announces $100,000 donation following Harry Styles' Austin residency

AUSTIN, Texas — Harry Styles' six-night residency at Austin's Moody Center is having a significant political impact. Everytown, an organization aimed at ending gun violence, announced on Monday that "to celebrate the 100,000 fans who attended" Styles' residency, $100,000 will be donated toward the organization's work. Styles announced back...
AUSTIN, TX
travelyouman.com

The 13 Best Golf Courses In Austin Texas

A surprise and significant setback for Austin’s public golf was the end of 2019 closure of the well-liked Bluebonnet Hill Golf Course on the city’s east side for redevelopment. We had no idea how significant the shutdown would turn out to be at the time. A few months later, COVID-19 appeared, followed by a rise in golf rounds. The golf market’s “oversupply” narrative had officially changed to one of balance, or dare I say, under-supply?
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Senate#Texas Attorney General#Voter Registration#Election Local#Early Voting#Texas House#Democrat#Republican#Cnn#D L#O Rourke V Abbott#Railroad Commission#State
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Statement On Loss Of Texas National Guard Soldier

AUSTIN, TX --Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement on the Texas National Guard soldier who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Eagle Pass:. 'Cecilia and I are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of a soldier with the Texas National Guard. Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the soldier. Texas Rangers are leading the investigation, as the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety coordinate with local law enforcement. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the soldier’s family during this heartbreaking time. And for any Texan who is in crisis, we urge you to seek help immediately from a family member, loved one, or a mental health service.'
AUSTIN, TX
CW33

Texas restaurant with locations in Austin, Houston serves up the best ramen in the entire state, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — National Noodle Day is upon us on October 6 and this Thursday needs to be filled with one of the most important and tasty noodle dishes worldwide. NationalToday says, “Every area of the world has its own traditions and history surrounding noodles. In Italy, in China, in Vietnam, everyone has different techniques and ingredients to make their traditional noodles right.”
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections

Comments / 0

Community Policy