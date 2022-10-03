Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Related
Beto O’Rourke Is Making His Last Stand in Texas
The former congressman and Democratic sensation is still trying to prove he can win statewide in his home state.
drippingspringsnews.com
Independent announces candidacy for Hays County Commissioner
Susan Cook, of Driftwood, is running as an independent for Hays County Commissioner, Precinct 4. Cook will run against incumbent Republican Walt Smith in the general election this November. Early voting for the race will begin Monday, Oct. 24, and end Friday, Nov. 4. Election Day will take place Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Austin nonprofit mobilizes to get racist language removed from Texas home deeds
Racially restrictive covenants were used in the first part of the 20th century by white homeowners to prevent people of color from moving into their neighborhoods. In 1948, the Supreme Court decided that these covenants cannot be enforced, however, the language remains on many deeds across the country.
Vote Common God to host Dallas, Fort Worth trainings on how to identify, confront Christian nationalism
AUSTIN, DALLAS, FORT WORTH (Texas): The national evangelical group Vote Common Good (VCG), will host a series of events in Texas starting Monday as part of a growing campaign to mobilize voters of faith to defeat election-denying, insurrection-supporting candidates in November and educate the public about the dangers of Christian Nationalism.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas Mayor Allegedly Falls Asleep During Officer’s Funeral
Steve Adler, the mayor of Austin, Texas, is in hot water after pictures emerged this week reportedly showing him sleeping during a funeral for a police officer who was killed in an off-duty crash. Senior Officer Anthony Martin was driving his police motorcycle home after his night shift when a...
Austin Chronicle
Hays County Moves to Bridge the SH 45 Gap Amid Political Firestorm
Once again, a plan has emerged to build a new road to bridge the gap between Texas State Highway 45's southwestern and southeastern segments – left unbuilt for decades to prevent the road from becoming a connector between I-35 and Loop 1 (S. MoPac), completing a western loop that environmental advocates feel would be disastrous to the ecologically fragile area and the aquifer transition zone beneath it. Since the 1980s, the city of Austin and Travis County have used their clout to keep the SH 45 gap empty, but on Aug. 30 the Hays County Commissioners Court voted 4-1 for a $2.5 million design contract with CP&Y Inc. for a less-than-4-mile arterial – with the vote based at least in part on perceived misinformation about Travis County's support.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has a plan to reduce crime, but will it work?
AUSTIN, Texas — In his first TV ad, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick focuses on rising crime in Texas. He plans to address the issue during the next legislative session. “Texans are fed up with violent crime and skyrocketing murder rates. To stop it, I will pass legislation next session to add a 10-year mandatory jail sentence to anyone convicted of using a gun while committing a crime,” Lt. Gov. Patrick said in the ad.
Austin mayor tweets second apology for sleeping during officer's funeral
Steve Adler, the Mayor of Austin, issued another apology on Wednesday evening for appearing to sleep during a fallen officer's funeral earlier this week.
RELATED PEOPLE
Everytown announces $100,000 donation following Harry Styles' Austin residency
AUSTIN, Texas — Harry Styles' six-night residency at Austin's Moody Center is having a significant political impact. Everytown, an organization aimed at ending gun violence, announced on Monday that "to celebrate the 100,000 fans who attended" Styles' residency, $100,000 will be donated toward the organization's work. Styles announced back...
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke stopped by 'Harry's House' after rally
AUSTIN, Texas — "Harry's House" had a special appearance from Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke on Sunday night. Harry Styles has been making waves across Austin during his residency at the Moody Center on the University of Texas campus. On Styles' fifth night of shows, O'Rourke was seen in the pit, dancing to the songs Styles was playing.
Elon Musk company applies to dump treated wastewater into Colorado River; some neighbors unhappy about it
The company is asking the TCEQ to approve the discharge of up to 142,500 gallons of treated wastewater per day into the Colorado River, below Austin's Lady Bird Lake.
travelyouman.com
The 13 Best Golf Courses In Austin Texas
A surprise and significant setback for Austin’s public golf was the end of 2019 closure of the well-liked Bluebonnet Hill Golf Course on the city’s east side for redevelopment. We had no idea how significant the shutdown would turn out to be at the time. A few months later, COVID-19 appeared, followed by a rise in golf rounds. The golf market’s “oversupply” narrative had officially changed to one of balance, or dare I say, under-supply?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: Texas is home to the best chili in the US, here’s where you can find the best bowl of Texas Red Chili
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are many things special to the state of Texas, the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Longhorns, barbecue, and Tex-Mex, but one thing is for sure, the best chili in the entire country can be found in the Lone Star State. A report from TheTravel.com states that the...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Statement On Loss Of Texas National Guard Soldier
AUSTIN, TX --Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement on the Texas National Guard soldier who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Eagle Pass:. 'Cecilia and I are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of a soldier with the Texas National Guard. Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the soldier. Texas Rangers are leading the investigation, as the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety coordinate with local law enforcement. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the soldier’s family during this heartbreaking time. And for any Texan who is in crisis, we urge you to seek help immediately from a family member, loved one, or a mental health service.'
Texas restaurant with locations in Austin, Houston serves up the best ramen in the entire state, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — National Noodle Day is upon us on October 6 and this Thursday needs to be filled with one of the most important and tasty noodle dishes worldwide. NationalToday says, “Every area of the world has its own traditions and history surrounding noodles. In Italy, in China, in Vietnam, everyone has different techniques and ingredients to make their traditional noodles right.”
Officer’s wife reacts to funeral photos of Austin Mayor Steve Adler
The wife of an Austin police officer killed during an off-duty crash said she felt "crushed" after seeing photos that circulated online Monday of the mayor possibly falling asleep at the funeral.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
City council candidate claims Austin clearing more homeless encampments ahead of ACL, city says that’s not true
As thousands of people travel to our city for Austin City Limits Music Festival, a candidate for Austin City Council District 1, who has been one of the more vocal candidates about homelessness, said the city appears to be clearing out more homeless encampments ahead of the festival.
Monarch butterflies are heading toward Central Texas – what you need to know
Central Texas has seen a lot of butterflies recently. The American Snout has found its way to our area, but it won't be the last. According to local butterfly experts, the king of all butterflies will arrive in the southwest in the coming weeks: the Monarch Butterfly.
Austinites concerned I-35 project could worsen mobility for minorities
AUSTIN, Texas — Tiffany Washington is a northeast Austinite with a passion for farming. Her farm is on the east side of Interstate 35, cut off from the rest of Austin. "There isn't enough access to land in the city of Austin for Black farmers to grow food, for East Austin,” said Washington.
Texas Reportedly Announces Official Update On Quarterback Quinn Ewers
It looks like Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns are going to have their star quarterback return this weekend. Quinn Ewers, who's been out with a shoulder injury since the Alabama game, will reportedly make his return this Saturday vs. Oklahoma. It's perfect time for the Longhorns, ...
Comments / 1