Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
AOK ladies celebrate 25 years during Act of Kindness Week
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - This week is the week to really show your neighbor or a stranger your kind heart. Act of Kindness week is here and the AOK Ladies have posted reminders for Grand Island to be kind. Residents might even be lucky enough to get free food as a part of AOK week at participating fast food chains like Sonic and Arby’s.
KSNB Local4
2nd Street reopened in downtown Hastings
Fun events happening in the tri-cities this weekend. Optometrist Dr. Josh Conner with Unity Eye Center in Grand Island talks about the importance of eye exams.
KSNB Local4
Pet blessing happening in Hastings
Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Fun events happening in the tri-cities this weekend. Election just over a month Away. Updated: 18 hours ago. Local4 News at 5. Wellness Wednesday: Eye Care and Regular Exams. Updated:...
KSNB Local4
Changes could be on the way for Conestoga Mall
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Conestoga Mall opened its doors in 1974, now just shy of 50 years later the mall has seen retailers like Sears and JCPenney come and go. In 2022, major changes could be on their way for the mall but those hinge on a few different factors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSNB Local4
Demolition continues on former Grand Island Post Office
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - For people who visit Railside, they may notice demolition being done on a building that many may remember as the former Grand Island U.S. Post Office. For 50 years, Union Pacific leased the property to the U.S. Postal Service. But it’s been sitting vacant since...
KSNB Local4
In the Kitchen With Joe: Bullseyes
The Conestoga Mall opened it’s doors in 1974, now nearly 48 years later the mall has seen retailers like Sears and JCPenney come and go. HPD Captain Mike Doremus told Local4 News technological advancement has come in handy with several different areas of their department.
albionnewsonline.com
Nebraska Resources Districts honor Albion farmer and Bartlett teacher
Conservation-minded residents from across Nebraska received recognition at the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts’ annual convention Sept. 25 and 26 in Kearney. Area winners include rural Albion farmer John Krohn, who received the 2022 Water Conservation Award, and teacher Kelly Guggenmos of Wheeler Central Schools in Bartlett, who received the Educator of the Year Award for teaching grades 7-12. Complete story in the Oct. 5 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, and Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.
KSNB Local4
Quit smoking program begins next week at CHI Health St. Francis
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable death and disease in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it kills more than 480,000 Americans each year. For those interested in quitting, CHI Health St. Francis is offering a “Freedom...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSNB Local4
Wellness Wednesday: Importance of regular eye exams
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Taking care of your eyes and getting regular exams is something many people don’t make a priority. But doctors say regular checks should be done yearly. When it comes to eye exams, doctors recommend starting them as early as 6-12 months old. Dr. Josh...
KSNB Local4
Chief, Kawasaki products make “coolest thing” finals
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - One product made by Grand Island Chief Industries is a finalist in a competition to decide the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska.”. The other finalist is a product made by the Kawasaki plant in Lincoln. The Pivot Walker, made by Chief Fabrication is a device...
KSNB Local4
Bill Ogg leaving Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - Bill Ogg, executive director of the Nebraska State Fair, announced that he intends to resign his position and to assist with the transition to new leadership. “I was hired in 2020 to ‘right the ship.’ The 2022 Nebraska State Fair, with record numbers in...
KSNB Local4
4th Graders learn about health and nutrition in Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - For the 17th year, the South Heartland Health District hosted a Kids Fitness and Nutrition day in Hastings, for 4th graders from Adams, Clay, Nuckolls, and Webster counties. At the event, the students were able to learn new games and activities to help them live a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSNB Local4
In The Kitchen With Joe: Bullseye’s Sports Bar & Grille
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - When Rod Strong started Bullseye’s Sports Bar & Grille back in 1997, he never expected to still be running the show in 2022. “My wife always said, ‘5 years. Build it, sell it, and be done.’ Well we missed it by 20 years,” said Strong. “It’s been great. It’s been a great place to finish raising kids and get them graduated and out. The community has been very supportive and have been great the whole 30 years I’ve been in town.”
NebraskaTV
2022 Harvest of Harmony Results
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — 2022 Harvest of Harmony Results. Creighton Community High School Division 3 - Good 46.95. Palmyra Jr. and Sr. High Division 2 - Excellent 66.85. Lakeview Community Schools Division 2 - Excellent 60.50. Aurora High School Division 1 - Superior 78.30. Kearney Catholic School Division 2...
York News-Times
159,000 birds to be destroyed at York County farm due to avian flu
YORK COUNTY – The Nebraska Department of Agriculture has announced a confirmed case of HPAI (highly pathogenic avian influenza) in York County which will lead to the destruction of 159,000 birds in a commercial flock. The location of the flock that was infected has not been identified except that...
foxnebraska.com
Ogg resigning as Nebraska State Fair executive director
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — On the heels of a successful Nebraska State Fair, Executive Director Bill Ogg is resigning. Ogg joined the Fair in 2020 just months before the event held in the first months of the COVID pandemic that saw Nebraska hold a fair when many states did not.
klkntv.com
12-year-old boy accused of using toy in failed robbery at a Grand Island park
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 12-year-old boy was arrested in Grand Island on Tuesday night after police say he used a toy gun in an attempted robbery. It happened around Pier Park just after 6:30 p.m. Police say the boy pulled the toy on a driver and their passenger,...
KSNB Local4
Four more COVID deaths confirmed in Hastings area
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - In the health department’s weekly health update on October 4, South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) executive director Michele Bever reported that four additional COVID-19 deaths had been logged for the health district, bringing the new total COVID-19 deaths to 155. Two of the deaths...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island juveniles arrested after attempted robbery at Pier Park
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Grand Island juveniles were arrested after an attempted robbery Tuesday night, where a fake gun was pointed at two women. It happened around 6:30 p.m. at Pier Park. Grand Island Police said two women from St. Paul were sitting in their vehicle when a...
Kearney Hub
Kearney police priority enforcement area includes Kearney High School
KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department has released three new locations for their October priority traffic enforcement. Priority Traffic Enforcement Areas for October are:. — West 39th Street from Second Avenue to 17th Avenue. — East Eighth Street and East 13th Street. — West 11th Street from Second Avenue...
Comments / 0