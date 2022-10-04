ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

KSNB Local4

AOK ladies celebrate 25 years during Act of Kindness Week

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - This week is the week to really show your neighbor or a stranger your kind heart. Act of Kindness week is here and the AOK Ladies have posted reminders for Grand Island to be kind. Residents might even be lucky enough to get free food as a part of AOK week at participating fast food chains like Sonic and Arby's.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

2nd Street reopened in downtown Hastings

Fun events happening in the tri-cities this weekend. Optometrist Dr. Josh Conner with Unity Eye Center in Grand Island talks about the importance of eye exams.
KSNB Local4

Pet blessing happening in Hastings

Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Fun events happening in the tri-cities this weekend. Election just over a month Away. Updated: 18 hours ago. Local4 News at 5. Wellness Wednesday: Eye Care and Regular Exams. Updated:...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Changes could be on the way for Conestoga Mall

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Conestoga Mall opened its doors in 1974, now just shy of 50 years later the mall has seen retailers like Sears and JCPenney come and go. In 2022, major changes could be on their way for the mall but those hinge on a few different factors.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Demolition continues on former Grand Island Post Office

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - For people who visit Railside, they may notice demolition being done on a building that many may remember as the former Grand Island U.S. Post Office. For 50 years, Union Pacific leased the property to the U.S. Postal Service. But it's been sitting vacant since...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

In the Kitchen With Joe: Bullseyes

The Conestoga Mall opened it’s doors in 1974, now nearly 48 years later the mall has seen retailers like Sears and JCPenney come and go. HPD Captain Mike Doremus told Local4 News technological advancement has come in handy with several different areas of their department.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
albionnewsonline.com

Nebraska Resources Districts honor Albion farmer and Bartlett teacher

Conservation-minded residents from across Nebraska received recognition at the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts' annual convention Sept. 25 and 26 in Kearney. Area winners include rural Albion farmer John Krohn, who received the 2022 Water Conservation Award, and teacher Kelly Guggenmos of Wheeler Central Schools in Bartlett, who received the Educator of the Year Award for teaching grades 7-12. Complete story in the Oct. 5 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, and Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.
ALBION, NE
KSNB Local4

Quit smoking program begins next week at CHI Health St. Francis

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable death and disease in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it kills more than 480,000 Americans each year. For those interested in quitting, CHI Health St. Francis is offering a "Freedom...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Wellness Wednesday: Importance of regular eye exams

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Taking care of your eyes and getting regular exams is something many people don't make a priority. But doctors say regular checks should be done yearly. When it comes to eye exams, doctors recommend starting them as early as 6-12 months old. Dr. Josh...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Chief, Kawasaki products make "coolest thing" finals

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - One product made by Grand Island Chief Industries is a finalist in a competition to decide the "Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska.". The other finalist is a product made by the Kawasaki plant in Lincoln. The Pivot Walker, made by Chief Fabrication is a device...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Bill Ogg leaving Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - Bill Ogg, executive director of the Nebraska State Fair, announced that he intends to resign his position and to assist with the transition to new leadership. "I was hired in 2020 to 'right the ship.' The 2022 Nebraska State Fair, with record numbers in...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

4th Graders learn about health and nutrition in Hastings

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - For the 17th year, the South Heartland Health District hosted a Kids Fitness and Nutrition day in Hastings, for 4th graders from Adams, Clay, Nuckolls, and Webster counties. At the event, the students were able to learn new games and activities to help them live a...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

In The Kitchen With Joe: Bullseye's Sports Bar & Grille

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - When Rod Strong started Bullseye's Sports Bar & Grille back in 1997, he never expected to still be running the show in 2022. "My wife always said, '5 years. Build it, sell it, and be done.' Well we missed it by 20 years," said Strong. "It's been great. It's been a great place to finish raising kids and get them graduated and out. The community has been very supportive and have been great the whole 30 years I've been in town."
HASTINGS, NE
NebraskaTV

2022 Harvest of Harmony Results

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — 2022 Harvest of Harmony Results. Creighton Community High School Division 3 - Good 46.95. Palmyra Jr. and Sr. High Division 2 - Excellent 66.85. Lakeview Community Schools Division 2 - Excellent 60.50. Aurora High School Division 1 - Superior 78.30. Kearney Catholic School Division 2...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
York News-Times

159,000 birds to be destroyed at York County farm due to avian flu

YORK COUNTY – The Nebraska Department of Agriculture has announced a confirmed case of HPAI (highly pathogenic avian influenza) in York County which will lead to the destruction of 159,000 birds in a commercial flock. The location of the flock that was infected has not been identified except that...
YORK COUNTY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Ogg resigning as Nebraska State Fair executive director

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — On the heels of a successful Nebraska State Fair, Executive Director Bill Ogg is resigning. Ogg joined the Fair in 2020 just months before the event held in the first months of the COVID pandemic that saw Nebraska hold a fair when many states did not.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Four more COVID deaths confirmed in Hastings area

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - In the health department's weekly health update on October 4, South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) executive director Michele Bever reported that four additional COVID-19 deaths had been logged for the health district, bringing the new total COVID-19 deaths to 155. Two of the deaths...
HASTINGS, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney police priority enforcement area includes Kearney High School

KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department has released three new locations for their October priority traffic enforcement. Priority Traffic Enforcement Areas for October are:. — West 39th Street from Second Avenue to 17th Avenue. — East Eighth Street and East 13th Street. — West 11th Street from Second Avenue...
KEARNEY, NE

