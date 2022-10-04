Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Skyweaver’s parent company secures $40M in Series A funding
Horizon Blockchain Games, the developer behind the Skyweaver game, has raised $40 million in Series A funding, the company disclosed on Oct. 4. The round was led by Brevan Howard Digital and Morgan Creek Digital, with additional participation from Polygon, Take-Two Interactive, Ubisoft, Xsolla, The Sandbox co-founder Sebastien Borget, Sky Mavis and Axie Infinity co-founder Aleks Larsen, among other investors.
Airbus Ventures Proudly Announces New Investment in Jiko, a Fintech Led by CEO Stephane Lintner
MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Airbus Ventures announces its latest investment in Jiko, an Oakland-based revolutionary financial network to store and move money. Jiko today announced that it has closed a $40M Series B funding round. Led by Red River West, the latest round also included support from Trousdale Ventures, Owen Van Natta, Temaris & Associates, La Maison Partners, BPI France, Anthem Ventures, Upfront Ventures, and Radicle Impact. Jiko also announced today the public launch of its Jiko Money Storage solution, enabling companies of all tiers – from multinational corporates to startups – to store money in spendable T-bills. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005280/en/ Jiko’s CEO and Co-Founder, Stephane Lintner, pictured above. (Source: Jiko)
CoinTelegraph
Is payments giant SWIFT preparing for a blockchain-bound future?
SWIFT is a payments colossus. It operates across more than 200 countries, has 11,000-plus financial institution clients and transmits some 8.4 billion financial messages every year. It is the global leader in cross-border bank-to-bank payments and recently played a key role in the West’s economic sanctions on Russia. That...
Ars Technica
Why Big Tech shreds millions of storage devices it could reuse
Mick Payne remembers the moment the madness of the way we dispose of our data was brought home to him. The chief operating officer of Techbuyer, an IT asset disposal company in Harrogate, was standing in a large windowless room of a data center in London surrounded by thousands of used hard drives owned by a credit card company. Knowing he could wipe the drives and sell them on, he offered a six-figure sum for all the devices.
CoinTelegraph
M31 Capital launches $100M Web3 investment fund with $50M in commitments so far
Crypto-focused investment firm M31 Capital has launched a new investment fund dedicated to Web3 companies, further underscoring the industry’s shift toward decentralized internet projects. The M31 Capital Web3 Opportunity Fund will invest up to $100 million in token projects and private equity opportunities within Web3, the company announced on...
Hammerspace Unveils New Global Data Environment Capabilities to Further Simplify, Automate and Secure Access to Global Data
SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Hammerspace, the pioneer of the Global Data Environment, has a mission to enable the agile global workforce and agile global compute with an agile global data environment. Today, it introduced another leap forward for the data-driven global workforce with the Hammerspace Metadata Plugin, User Initiated File Protection, and an Automated File Reservation. Hammerspace also announced a new integration with Alchemi Data Elasticsearch. These capabilities enable users to better access, collaborate and get more value from their files globally from their desktop, regardless of which vendor system the data is stored within. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005075/en/ The Hammerspace Metadata Plugin enables users to add rich custom metadata to files and directories directly from within Windows. Such custom metadata can trigger workflows or other data placement policies, be used for chargeback/showback reporting, and much more. (Graphic: Business Wire)
kitco.com
SWIFT achieves interoperability between its current infrastructure and digital assets
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the press release from SWIFT, the member-owned cooperative conducted two separate experiments that bridged assets between...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin can solve the DeFi onboarding crisis, argues exec
As the decentralized finance space remains plagued with hacks, people have become less interested in jumping in and engaging with DeFi. But, according to Dennis Jarvis, the CEO of Bitcoin.com, there is a way for DeFi adoption to move forward through Bitcoin (BTC). In a keynote speech at the Blockchain...
CoinTelegraph
Near Protocol partners with Google Cloud to support Web3 devs
Under a partnership with Near Protocol, Google Cloud will support Near developers in building and scaling their Web3 projects and DApps.
CoinTelegraph
Tether commercial paper exposure now under $50M — CTO
Stablecoin issuer Tether has nearly completely slashed its commercial paper holdings, with less than $50 million worth of commercial paper units as of Sept. 30, 2022. Tether chief technology officer Paolo Ardoino made the announcement in an Oct. 3 tweet, adding also that Tether’s United States Treasury bills increased to 58.1% of its total portfolio, up 25.1% from its June 30 figure of 43.5%.
CoinTelegraph
a16z leads $40M raise for decentralized knowledge protocol
Decentralized knowledge protocol Golden has closed a $40 million funding round led by venture firm Andreessen Horowitz, or a16z, with additional participation from Protocol Labs, OpenSea Ventures and the founders of Solana, Dropbox, Postmates and Twitch, among others. In addition to leading the Series B funding round, Andreessen Horowitz’s general...
CoinTelegraph
If Credit Suisse collapses, will it bring more volatility to the crypto market? Watch The Market Report
On this week’s The Market Report show, Cointelegraph’s resident experts discuss if the potential collapse of the Credit Suisse bank could bring more volatility in the crypto market. To kick things off, we break down the latest news in the markets this week:. BTC price still not at...
CoinTelegraph
FTX’s $1.4B bid on Voyager Digital assets: A gambit or a way out for users?
In September, cryptocurrency exchange FTX US secured the winning bid for the assets of embattled crypto brokerage firm Voyager Digital with a bid of approximately $1.4 billion. The bid was made up of the fair market value of Voyager’s crypto holdings “at a to-be-determined date in the future.”
CoinTelegraph
Coinbase expands to Australia with focus on institutions in ‘months to come’
United States-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase will expand its services in Australia, launching a local entity and an updated suite of services for retail crypto traders, hinting that institutional products are soon to follow. Speaking to Cointelegraph, Nana Murugesan, Coinbase’s vice president of international and business development, said building during bear...
CoinTelegraph
Three Arrows Capital fund moves over 300 NFTs to a new address
Starry Night Capital, a nonfungible token (NFT)-focused fund launched by the co-founders of the now-bankrupt hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), has moved over 300 NFTs out of its address, according to reports. Starry Night Capital was founded last year by Su Zhu, Kyle Davies and pseudonymous NFT collector Vincent...
Samsung Electronics Unveils Plans for 1.4nm Process Technology and Investment for Production Capacity at Samsung Foundry Forum 2022
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Samsung Electronics, a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, announced today a strengthened business strategy for its Foundry Business with the introduction of cutting-edge technologies at its annual Samsung Foundry Forum event. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003006073/en/ Attendees of Samsung Foundry Forum 2022 are gathered around the customer booths. (Photo: Business Wire)
CoinTelegraph
SWIFT says it has reached a ‘breakthrough’ in recent CBDC experiments
On Oct. 5, the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, or SWIFT, announced that it had successfully moved central bank digital currencies and tokenized assets on existing financial infrastructure through two separate experiments. According to SWIFT, the results demonstrated that “CBDCs can be rapidly deployed at scale to facilitate trade and investment between more than 200 countries and territories around the world.”
CoinTelegraph
As BitMart’s NFT marketplace grows, so does interest in their unique “Vote to Earn” NFT
Selling out within days, the exchange’s new “Vote to Earn” NFT has users and interested projects buzzing with excitement, proving the continued value of their NFT marketplace and utility NFT offerings. Jersey City, NJ – Oct. 4, 2022 - In another industry first, BitMart has successfully launched...
CoinTelegraph
How Crypto Twitter could change under Musk’s leadership
Barring another change of heart and certain conditions to be met, Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter looks set to go ahead, prompting the question of whether some or all of the changes he initially hinted for the platform will become a reality. The platform is a popular communication and...
CoinTelegraph
Insolvency not in ‘Nexo’s reality’ — Co-founder during AMA
Bankruptcy or insolvency is not in “Nexo’s reality,” according to the crypto lending platform’s co-founder and managing partner, Kalin Metodiev. In an ask-me-anything (AMA) video posted on YouTube on Oct. 4, founders and managing partners Metodiev and Antoni Trenchev addressed community questions and recent FUD-related rumors that Nexo could soon face insolvency issues.
