SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Hammerspace, the pioneer of the Global Data Environment, has a mission to enable the agile global workforce and agile global compute with an agile global data environment. Today, it introduced another leap forward for the data-driven global workforce with the Hammerspace Metadata Plugin, User Initiated File Protection, and an Automated File Reservation. Hammerspace also announced a new integration with Alchemi Data Elasticsearch. These capabilities enable users to better access, collaborate and get more value from their files globally from their desktop, regardless of which vendor system the data is stored within. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005075/en/ The Hammerspace Metadata Plugin enables users to add rich custom metadata to files and directories directly from within Windows. Such custom metadata can trigger workflows or other data placement policies, be used for chargeback/showback reporting, and much more. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO