CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Friday, October 7, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Find out what President Joe Biden’s marijuana pardon means for people in Ohio, why Tamara McLoyd was resentenced today for gun convictions tied to the murder of police officer Shane Bartek, why Rev. Al Sharpton is protesting the construction of Sherwin-Williams global headquarters, charges against the lawyer who threw a water bottle at Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, and more on 3News Daily.

1 DAY AGO