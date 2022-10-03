ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WKYC

What Biden’s marijuana pardon means for Ohio, resentencing for woman who killed officer Shane Bartek, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney

CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Friday, October 7, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Find out what President Joe Biden’s marijuana pardon means for people in Ohio, why Tamara McLoyd was resentenced today for gun convictions tied to the murder of police officer Shane Bartek, why Rev. Al Sharpton is protesting the construction of Sherwin-Williams global headquarters, charges against the lawyer who threw a water bottle at Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, and more on 3News Daily.
WKYC

Hurricane Ian deaths: Most people died by drowning, report shows

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It'll likely be many days and weeks before the number of deaths from Hurricane Ian becomes final, though two things are becoming increasingly certain: The major hurricane ranks among Florida's deadliest disasters, and water-related deaths may end up being the No. 1 killer. President Joe...
WKYC

Colorado midwife helps deliver her own great-granddaughter

LITTLETON, Colo. — Diana Buckwalter can only guess the number of babies she has delivered in the past 30 years. “I think it’s in the thousands,” she said. “I think it's a lot!”. As a nurse practitioner and certified nurse midwife, there have been many memorable...
