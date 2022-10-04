ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hawaiinewsnow.com

Cold front to stall near Maui County

Some passing showers along the remnants of a weak front and then slower winds are on the way plus more pop up showers. Passing showers throughout the week especially mauka. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, October 3, 2022. Updated: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:20 AM HST. |
hawaiinewsnow.com

Lingering showers for parts of the state as front stalls and dissipates

A frontal boundary will stall and dissipate over Maui County through Monday, with a continued chance of showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm, especially for the eastern half of the state. Most of the showers will favor windward areas. Drier and more stable conditions will move in for the western half Monday and Tuesday, with a brief period of moderate to locally breezy northeast winds behind the front.
travelawaits.com

Leaving For Maui? Make Sure This Isn’t In Your Suitcase

The grace period has ended for visitors and businesses in Maui to make the switch to mineral-based sunscreens. As of the start of October, anyone caught using or selling chemical-based or other non-compliant sunscreens can face significant fines. The move to mineral-based sunscreens is an attempt to protect the coral...
KHON2

Maui Ocean Center Supports New Bill Passed in Maui County

Honolulu (KHON2) – Starting on October 1, 2022, only mineral sunscreens will be allowed in Maui County. The effort has been applauded by Maui Ocean Center and others advocating for the protection of our coral reefs. The County of Maui passed a bill that enforces banning the sale, distribution...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Front to spread rain as it moves through most of the state

An early-season cold front moving through Kauai and Oahu is forecast to stall near Maui County and slowly dissipate Sunday night through Tuesday. The potential for heavy rain began in the morning for the Garden Isle, and will move to Oahu in the afternoon and Maui County in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms will also be possible. Trade winds will briefly strengthen behind the front but will start to weaken again by early Monday.
KITV.com

Maui woman arrested after driving stolen car, nearly hitting police officer

WAILUKU, Maui (KITV4) -- A Maui woman was arrested in Wailuku after she was allegedly seen driving a stolen car that damaged a rock wall, and nearly hit a police officer. According to Maui News reports, 19-year-old Cynthia Tongi was charged with first-degree unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, second-degree resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle and fourth-degree criminal property damage.
BEAT OF HAWAII

Should Maui Visitors Be Subject To $1,000 Fine For This?

A new county law went into effect yesterday on Maui. It’s something visitors should take note of since there is a fine of up to $1,000 possible for violating the new ruling. The bottom line is this. Don’t use any chemical sunscreen on Maui. Otherwise, you might get a warning or a fine of up to $1,000. The only exception is for persons who have a prescription.
mauinow.com

Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Oct. 2, 2022

Maui Obituaries for the week ending Oct. 2, 2022. May they rest in peace. Any legal next of kin please come forward and contact Norman’s Mortuary at 808-244-4065. Elaisa Ellen Bergau 85, peacefully passed away on Sept. 24, 2022 at her residence in Kahului. Elaisa was born on Sept. 18, 1937. She was born in Kona, Hawaiʻi. Elaisa was preceded in death by her parents Ciriako and Caroline Pedro also her two brothers and two sisters.
mauinow.com

New analysis: What’s the real cost of Maui’s proposed Charter amendments?

A newly released financial impact analysis of proposed Maui Charter amendments shows the county would face $2 million in additional annual financial impacts for an amendment proposal related to the creation of a separate Housing Department dedicated to affordable housing. The proposed amendment would support dividing the Department of Housing...
