hawaiinewsnow.com
Kihei church members express flooding concerns after county sees heavy rainfall
Despite strong need, youth drug treatment center on Kauai sits empty 3 years after it was built. Construction on Kauai’s Adolescent Treatment and Healing Center wrapped up three years ago. Commander overseeing Red Hill’s defueling says he’s ‘committed to getting this right’. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Heavy rain possible for eastern portions of the state through Tuesday
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Storm front remnants remain pooled near Maui County and Hawaii Island. Heavy showers formed Monday afternoon and could return through Tuesday afternoon. Stable conditions return state-wide by Wednesday with ample sunshine and only light windward showers through the end of the work week.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Cold front to stall near Maui County
Some passing showers along the remnants of a weak front and then slower winds are on the way plus more pop up showers. Passing showers throughout the week especially mauka. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, October 3, 2022. Updated: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:20 AM HST. |
mauinow.com
Man charged with first degree arson in connection with home fire in Kihei, Maui
Maui police have arrested and charged a man with first degree arson in connection with a house fire reported Tuesday night, Oct. 4, 2022, in Kīhei, Maui. The structure fire was reported at around 9:41 p.m. at an abandoned residence in the 900-block area of South Kīhei Road.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Lingering showers for parts of the state as front stalls and dissipates
A frontal boundary will stall and dissipate over Maui County through Monday, with a continued chance of showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm, especially for the eastern half of the state. Most of the showers will favor windward areas. Drier and more stable conditions will move in for the western half Monday and Tuesday, with a brief period of moderate to locally breezy northeast winds behind the front.
travelawaits.com
Leaving For Maui? Make Sure This Isn’t In Your Suitcase
The grace period has ended for visitors and businesses in Maui to make the switch to mineral-based sunscreens. As of the start of October, anyone caught using or selling chemical-based or other non-compliant sunscreens can face significant fines. The move to mineral-based sunscreens is an attempt to protect the coral...
KHON2
Maui Ocean Center Supports New Bill Passed in Maui County
Honolulu (KHON2) – Starting on October 1, 2022, only mineral sunscreens will be allowed in Maui County. The effort has been applauded by Maui Ocean Center and others advocating for the protection of our coral reefs. The County of Maui passed a bill that enforces banning the sale, distribution...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Front to spread rain as it moves through most of the state
An early-season cold front moving through Kauai and Oahu is forecast to stall near Maui County and slowly dissipate Sunday night through Tuesday. The potential for heavy rain began in the morning for the Garden Isle, and will move to Oahu in the afternoon and Maui County in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms will also be possible. Trade winds will briefly strengthen behind the front but will start to weaken again by early Monday.
KITV.com
Maui woman arrested after driving stolen car, nearly hitting police officer
WAILUKU, Maui (KITV4) -- A Maui woman was arrested in Wailuku after she was allegedly seen driving a stolen car that damaged a rock wall, and nearly hit a police officer. According to Maui News reports, 19-year-old Cynthia Tongi was charged with first-degree unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, second-degree resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle and fourth-degree criminal property damage.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Should Maui Visitors Be Subject To $1,000 Fine For This?
A new county law went into effect yesterday on Maui. It’s something visitors should take note of since there is a fine of up to $1,000 possible for violating the new ruling. The bottom line is this. Don’t use any chemical sunscreen on Maui. Otherwise, you might get a warning or a fine of up to $1,000. The only exception is for persons who have a prescription.
Motorcyclist killed due to crash on Maui
A motorcyclist was killed on Maui after a collision with a pickup truck, according to Maui Police Department.
mauinow.com
Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Oct. 2, 2022
Maui Obituaries for the week ending Oct. 2, 2022. May they rest in peace. Any legal next of kin please come forward and contact Norman’s Mortuary at 808-244-4065. Elaisa Ellen Bergau 85, peacefully passed away on Sept. 24, 2022 at her residence in Kahului. Elaisa was born on Sept. 18, 1937. She was born in Kona, Hawaiʻi. Elaisa was preceded in death by her parents Ciriako and Caroline Pedro also her two brothers and two sisters.
mauinow.com
New analysis: What’s the real cost of Maui’s proposed Charter amendments?
A newly released financial impact analysis of proposed Maui Charter amendments shows the county would face $2 million in additional annual financial impacts for an amendment proposal related to the creation of a separate Housing Department dedicated to affordable housing. The proposed amendment would support dividing the Department of Housing...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui crime spree suspect appears in court, tries to fire attorney due to ‘trust issue’
KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused in a violent days-long crime spree appeared in court Thursday. Rocky Hermanns-Raymond, 31, tried to fire his attorney on the spot. “I believe that me representing myself is the best choice because I really have a trust issue with the Public Defender’s Office,” said...
mauinow.com
More than 100 vendors and candidates host tables at Senior Fair, Oct. 29
About 100 vendors and candidates for office have signed up for the 49th Maui County Senior Fair on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the War Memorial Gym. The deadline to secure an advertising table at the health and wellness fair has passed with the maximum number of slots filled. About 25...
