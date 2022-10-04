ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

Related
foodgressing.com

Christmas in Honolulu 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants

Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Honolulu Hawaii this year? This post covers Christmas Honolulu 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Honolulu, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve this year...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Honolulu, HI
Society
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Government
Local
Hawaii Society
Local
Hawaii Government
KITV.com

Non-Violence touted at National Night Out in Kalihi

KALIHI-- There was Coconut husking, with dozens gathering around and a Basket weaving contest. A youth group performed for the crowd, dancing to worship music. Members of different community groups told KITV the neighborhood of Kuhio Park Terrace has had issues in the past, within the public and low income housing development. But now the community is promoting a new vision.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Concerns over open carry restrictions in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four months after the Supreme Court ruling to allow licensed open carry of a firearm, the Honolulu Police Department is working to change the rules. HPD held a public hearing Tuesday giving people a chance to voice their concerns. Some of HPD’s proposed rules on open carry include a firearm certification program […]
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Pride Flag#Racism#Local Life#Localevent#Honolulu Hale For#Honolulu Pride Month
hawaiibusiness.com

Hawai‘i REALTORS Names Jack Legal REALTOR of the Year

Hawai‘i REALTORS®, a leading statewide professional trade organization for the real estate industry, has named Jack Legal the 2022 Hawai‘i REALTOR® of the Year. The award was announced at the Hawai‘i REALTORS® convention at the Sheraton Waikiki in September. Each year since 1967 the...
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
hawaiinewsnow.com

City Council clears the way for highrise developments around key rail stops

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu City Council on Wednesday cleared the way for major highrise redevelopment of neighborhoods around the Pearl Ridge and Pearl Highlands shopping centers. The council voted to up-zone the areas near rail transit stops, allowing high rises of 250 feet near the Pearl Highlands Center and...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Moves being made to modernize Honolulu's Harbors

HONOLULU (KITV)- Plans to modernize Honolulu Harbor's Kapalama Container Terminal are moving into its final phase. The future home for Pasha is at the Terminal. As many people know, that's one of the major shippers in the area. The hope is this will help supply chain issues. “Pretty much everything...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Leahi Avenue will now be owned by the City and County of Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- On Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Rick Bangiardi will sign the quitclaim deed to Leahi Avenue, marking the official transfer of private ownership to the City and County of Honolulu. The road will now be wide enough to support two way traffic -- the markings designating a line of...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy