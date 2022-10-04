Read full article on original website
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Honolulu 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Honolulu Hawaii this year? This post covers Christmas Honolulu 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Honolulu, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve this year...
KITV.com
City proposes anti-bullying bill on Oahu
Asianna Saragosa-Torres knows firsthand the effects of bullying. She still suffers from what she experienced from peers at Campbell High School.
Aloha Authentic – The main street through Downtown Honolulu
In the ahupuaʻa of Honolulu, which lies in the moku of Kona here on Oʻahu, stands a main street in downtown Honolulu which carries the last name of a Hawaiian princess and her husband.
Candidates Face Big Funding Disparities In Some Honolulu Council Races
As the November election draws closer, the candidates for Honolulu City Council are making a final push to both fund their campaigns and spend their donations wisely. Campaign finance reports, which were due on Monday, reveal some candidates have brought in big bucks to fund their races while others have spent more than they’ve raised.
KITV.com
Non-Violence touted at National Night Out in Kalihi
KALIHI-- There was Coconut husking, with dozens gathering around and a Basket weaving contest. A youth group performed for the crowd, dancing to worship music. Members of different community groups told KITV the neighborhood of Kuhio Park Terrace has had issues in the past, within the public and low income housing development. But now the community is promoting a new vision.
KITV.com
Honolulu city officials hope anti-bullying bill will help young people across the islands
According to the CDC, one in five high school students report being bullied on school properties. KITV-4's Kristen Consillio reports how Honolulu city officials are trying to put a stop to that behavior. City proposes anti-bullying bill on Oahu. Bullying is a huge problem among young people nationwide -- and...
Why Tour Groups Are Barred From Stopping At Some Honolulu Beaches But Not Others
Hauula resident Desirree Madison-Biggs noticed an increase in the number of visitors outside her beachfront home over the summer. She points the finger at a large tour company that drops off an estimated 300 people a day at the nearly half-mile Kokololio Beach. Concerns about heavy foot traffic and environmental...
Concerns over open carry restrictions in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four months after the Supreme Court ruling to allow licensed open carry of a firearm, the Honolulu Police Department is working to change the rules. HPD held a public hearing Tuesday giving people a chance to voice their concerns. Some of HPD’s proposed rules on open carry include a firearm certification program […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Morning Beat: Why tour groups are banned at stopping at some Oahu beaches
In this Business Report, Howard Dicus has a look at home prices on Hawaii Island. After analyzing more than a decade's worth of Halloween candy sales in Hawaii, the top spot went to Hershey's Mini Bars. Do you agree?. Cheap Eats: Natsuboshi Ramen. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Guy Hagi...
hawaiibusiness.com
Hawai‘i REALTORS Names Jack Legal REALTOR of the Year
Hawai‘i REALTORS®, a leading statewide professional trade organization for the real estate industry, has named Jack Legal the 2022 Hawai‘i REALTOR® of the Year. The award was announced at the Hawai‘i REALTORS® convention at the Sheraton Waikiki in September. Each year since 1967 the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs in Honolulu to assess services for Hawaii vets
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough is in Honolulu to give local stakeholders a status update on the agency’s efforts and find out how to improve services for the more than 100,000 vets in Hawaii. “We’re looking at ways to extend the use of telemedicine...
KITV.com
Oahu residents take aim at proposed concealed carry regulations
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Being able to conceal carry is something many Oahu gun owners want. In the past two months, nearly 500 people have applied for the permit. But at a public meeting on October 4 at Honolulu Police headquarters, many gun owners also had those proposed regulations in their sights.
hawaiinewsnow.com
City Council clears the way for highrise developments around key rail stops
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu City Council on Wednesday cleared the way for major highrise redevelopment of neighborhoods around the Pearl Ridge and Pearl Highlands shopping centers. The council voted to up-zone the areas near rail transit stops, allowing high rises of 250 feet near the Pearl Highlands Center and...
KITV.com
Moves being made to modernize Honolulu's Harbors
HONOLULU (KITV)- Plans to modernize Honolulu Harbor's Kapalama Container Terminal are moving into its final phase. The future home for Pasha is at the Terminal. As many people know, that's one of the major shippers in the area. The hope is this will help supply chain issues. “Pretty much everything...
Hawaii Politics: Q&A with former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona
Following a crowded field of candidates in the August primaries, the voters have decided to have Lt. Gov. Josh Green (D) and former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona (R) face off on Nov. 8 in Hawaii’s gubernatorial election.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After a COVID hiatus, Ironman Triathlon returns to Hawaii Island — along with 5,000 athletes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time in three years, the Ironman Triathlon will be back on Hawaii Island this weekend. It’s a welcome economic boon after a long dry spell. Some 5,000 triathletes are set to flock to the island for the event. “You have the Super Bowl...
KITV.com
Home invasion leads to assault that injures two women in Hawaii Kai
Honolulu police are investigating an assault Wednesday evening that left two women injured in east Oahu. At around 6:30 p.m. on October 5, 2022 two women were reportedly injured on Kalanianaole Highway near Moomuku Place in Hawaii Kai.
KITV.com
Leahi Avenue will now be owned by the City and County of Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- On Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Rick Bangiardi will sign the quitclaim deed to Leahi Avenue, marking the official transfer of private ownership to the City and County of Honolulu. The road will now be wide enough to support two way traffic -- the markings designating a line of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Liquor control executives deny culture of retaliation, calling allegations ‘baseless’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Liquor Commission was accused of ignoring a culture of retaliation Wednesday as the City Council called on the commission to find ways to restore the public trust. The commission has been accused of discrimination against LGBTQ businesses and retaliation against others who complained about liquor...
hawaiinewsnow.com
After more than 20 delays, trial for gruesome North Shore murder pushed back again
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trial for a gruesome 2017 murder on Oahu’s North Shore has been delayed again. Hailey Dandurand and her boyfriend, Stephen Brown, have been behind bars for the brutal beating death of Telma Boinville at a home in Pupukea. Boinville was tied up, beaten and stabbed to...
