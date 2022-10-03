Read full article on original website
Related
mahoningmatters.com
Remains identified as those of girl, 14, missing since 1969
Remains found a decade ago have been identified as those of a teenager girl who went missing in northeastern Pennsylvania more than a half-century ago, state police said. State police in Wilkes-Barre said Tuesday that the remains were identified as those of 14-year-old Joan Marie Dymond of Wilkes-Barre, who vanished from the Andover Street Park in June 1969.
mahoningmatters.com
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and GOP challenger Darren Bailey trade insults and interrupt each other in first televised debate
NORMAL, Ill. — Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey engaged in a chippy first face-to-face broadcast debate Thursday night, as each man frequently interrupted the other with claims of lies, deception and hypocrisy. Charges and countercharges filled the hour-long forum, which comes as early voting has...
mahoningmatters.com
‘Incredibly frustrating’: Colorado schools reject GOP gubernatorial candidate’s claims that students identify as cats
DENVER — No, several large Colorado school districts said Tuesday, they are not having issues with students identifying as cats or other animals, as Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl has repeatedly claimed is happening in schools across the state. Ganahl, a University of Colorado regent running to unseat Gov....
mahoningmatters.com
State Controlling Board approves $15M for Ohio food banks
The state Controlling Board on Monday approved $15 million for regional food banks to acquire and distribute food. “I’m hopeful these much needed resources will improve hunger needs in our area,” state Rep. Michele Lepore-Hagan of Youngstown, D-58th, said in a news release. The funds, which were included...
Comments / 0