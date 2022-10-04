ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steven Kwan makes the Guardians go from the top

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie outfielder Steven Kwan began the season on an historic tear and has set the tone for the Cleveland Guardians for six months. He will now lead them into the postseason. Baseball’s youngest team won the AL Central championship with a huge assist from the 25-year-old Kwan. His batting average has hovered around .300 all season and he’s provided Gold Glove-caliber defense in left field, which was a major question mark entering the season. In many ways, Kwan is a reflection of the Guardians, who don’t hit many home runs but play a throwback style. Cleveland opens the wild-card round on Friday against Tampa Bay.
Missouri man convicted in brothers’ deaths admits to fraud

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a cattle fraud scheme that he tried to cover up by killing two Wisconsin brothers. The U.S. attorneys office said 28-year-old Garland Nelson, of Braymer, must forfeit more than $215,000 after admitting to mail fraud and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He entered the plea just days after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 24-year-old Justin Diemel and 35-year-old Nicholas Diemel, of Shawano County, Wisconsin.
