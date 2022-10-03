ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Providence Man Killed in Tiverton Industrial Accident

TIVERTON, R.I. (1420 WBSM) — A Providence man was killed Friday when he fell into a machine that separates sand from gravel. The man has been identified as Selvin Martin Ovando Gamez, 29. He was working at the site of Tiverton Materials at 810 Fish Road. According to a...
TIVERTON, RI
More Details Emerge in New Bedford House Fire

NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford firefighter was injured Monday morning and an elderly woman was saved but badly injured in a fire at an apartment that did not have any working smoke alarms. These and other details are emerging one day after the blaze in which three people...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Amazing Animal Rescue of Fall River Kitten With Hazardous Headwear

A joint effort from Fall River Animal Control and the Animal Rescue League of Boston has saved the life of a kitten wearing seriously hazardous headwear. Wearing a lampshade may mean you're the life of the party, but a kitten with a glass light fixture stuck on her head is not anyone's idea of a good time. Which is why when this six-month-old community kitten in Fall River turned up with a glass bowl on her noggin, residents called for help.
FALL RIVER, MA
Downtown New Bedford Eyed for Possible Methadone Clinic

The New Bedford Zoning Board of Appeals will consider a proposal this month for a "medical clinic" to be located at 268-270 Union Street at the corner of Seventh Street in Downtown New Bedford. The board's October 20, 2022 agenda contains a request for a "special permit" to sidestep the...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Norton Gas Leak Closes Route 140

NORTON — Norton residents are being asked to avoid Route 140 (Taunton Avenue) on Tuesday afternoon due to a gas leak in the area. Police and fire officials said Norton fire crews responded to the scene near the Taunton city line for a reported gas leak at around 1:10 p.m. this afternoon.
NORTON, MA
Fairhaven Woman Loses Jewelry, Then Her Hope Is Restored

Fairhaven native Alyssa Botelho lost jewelry in the sands of Fort Phoenix and also lost hope of finding them -- until one local man went above and beyond. Botelho and her boyfriend were spending a beautiful SouthCoast summer day walking the fort in Fairhaven a few months back. It was a great day until Alyssa realized she was missing jewelry given to her by friends.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
Here’s Why SouthCoast Freight Trains Have Become Faster

A caring warning from New Bedford Public Schools this week, as they used their social media platforms to get the word out about the dangers of walking on railroad tracks here on the SouthCoast. Dangerous Speeds. The upgrades that have been happening in and around New Bedford as preparation for...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Somerville Man Killed in Foxboro Rollover Crash

FOXBORO — In an update on a serious crash on Route 95 in Foxboro Sunday morning in which six people were seriously injured, state police said a Somerville man has died from his injuries. State police said Monday morning that 23-year-old Henry Augustin, one of the six victims of...
SOMERVILLE, MA
Open Letter to New Bedford: Your Jaywalking Has Gone Too Far

To the fine folk of New Bedford, I have something to say and I hope my message comes through strong. Throughout the city, there are public crosswalks where all vehicles must abide by the rules and people crossing have the right of way. However, it is the responsibility of those crossing to ensure that the coast is clear for their safety.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
New Bedford Animal Control Officer Helping With Ian-Affected Animals in Fort Myers

Today, October 4, is World Animal Day, also known as Animal Lover's Day. It promotes awareness of the issues facing animals. "What an appropriate day to call," said New Bedford Animal Control Officer Manny Maciel when reached by phone. "I just returned from the devastation in Florida, and I'm turning back and heading out again tomorrow for a week to work alongside the ASPCA and others, rescuing stranded animals around Lee County."
FORT MYERS, FL
New Meditative Spiral Path at New Bedford’s Haskell Gardens

Find your zen at New Bedford's Haskell Gardens where a brand new meditative spiral path has been completed. After days of clouds and rain, why not get back out in the SouthCoast sunshine for a stroll through the Allen C. Haskell Public Gardens? The 6 acres of botanical bliss are free for all to explore every day from sunrise to sunset and there is now something brand new to explore as well.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
New Bedford Fire Crews Clean Up Diesel Spill in Harbor

NEW BEDFORD — Firefighters and other state and local crews spent hours on Friday morning cleaning up a fuel spill from a fishing boat in New Bedford harbor. New Bedford Fire Chief Scott Kruger said members of the city's fire department arrived at the scene behind the Crystal Ice building at around 8 a.m. Friday for the reported spill.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Here Are Nine New Bedford Restaurants ‘Phantom Gourmet’ Celebrated

Here on the SouthCoast, we are blessed with a plethora of dining options. There are tons in New Bedford alone with everything from Portuguese cuisine to pub fare. The Whaling City has been put on the map thanks, in part, to the food critics over at Phantom Gourmet who have reviewed nine of the finest establishments New Bedford has to offer. They've done the same in Fall River.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Weymouth’s Haunted Emery Estate Has a Different Type of Ghost

One of Massachusetts’ most interesting haunted locations is a place you’ve probably never heard of – yet. This Weymouth mansion doesn’t have the grizzly history of a Lizzie Borden House or the tragic witch trials of Salem; in fact, it is a place that was filled with love, light and reverence throughout its entire existence.
WEYMOUTH, MA
