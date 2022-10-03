Read full article on original website
Providence Man Killed in Tiverton Industrial Accident
TIVERTON, R.I. (1420 WBSM) — A Providence man was killed Friday when he fell into a machine that separates sand from gravel. The man has been identified as Selvin Martin Ovando Gamez, 29. He was working at the site of Tiverton Materials at 810 Fish Road. According to a...
More Details Emerge in New Bedford House Fire
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford firefighter was injured Monday morning and an elderly woman was saved but badly injured in a fire at an apartment that did not have any working smoke alarms. These and other details are emerging one day after the blaze in which three people...
Meet Rosie: New Bedford Police Department’s Newest Compassion Dog Officially Sworn In
New Bedford’s Police Department has gained a new member of their team who is nothing less than compassionate when it comes to her job. On Friday, October 7th, Rosie the Compassion Dog was officially sworn in at 10:20 AM as New Bedford’s latest compassion dog providing comfort for those experiencing troubles with anxiety or struggling with mental health.
Dartmouth Fire Trucks Are Delivering Pizza and It Could Save Lives
If you happen to catch a Dartmouth fire truck serving double duty as a pizza delivery vehicle, we have a perfectly logical explanation. No, it has nothing to do with budget issues or firefighters trying to earn some extra cash while they're on the job. It's all part of fire...
New Bedford Native Arrested for Allegedly Robbing Boston, Fall River Banks
FALL RIVER (1420 WBSM) — A Providence man who is a New Bedford native has been arrested by the FBI caught in the act of allegedly robbing a Boston bank – after Fall River Police helped identify the man because he allegedly robbed a bank in that city last week.
Amazing Animal Rescue of Fall River Kitten With Hazardous Headwear
A joint effort from Fall River Animal Control and the Animal Rescue League of Boston has saved the life of a kitten wearing seriously hazardous headwear. Wearing a lampshade may mean you're the life of the party, but a kitten with a glass light fixture stuck on her head is not anyone's idea of a good time. Which is why when this six-month-old community kitten in Fall River turned up with a glass bowl on her noggin, residents called for help.
Downtown New Bedford Eyed for Possible Methadone Clinic
The New Bedford Zoning Board of Appeals will consider a proposal this month for a "medical clinic" to be located at 268-270 Union Street at the corner of Seventh Street in Downtown New Bedford. The board's October 20, 2022 agenda contains a request for a "special permit" to sidestep the...
New Bedford Car Dealer Offers Tips for Spotting a Flood-Damaged Vehicle
If ever there was a buyer beware situation for those searching for a vehicle, it's now. After a major storm like Hurricane Ian, vehicles that were flooded will be showing up for sale on car lots everywhere. "Shame on those dealers! We'd never buy a car that's been in a...
New Bedford Mayor Implores Residents to Take Advantage of Fire Education
Following three fires in a matter of days in New Bedford, Mayor Jon Mitchell is imploring the public to take advantage of fire education being offered by the New Bedford Fire Department. “I would just ask everybody that when the fire department does its educational programs, just take them seriously,”...
Norton Gas Leak Closes Route 140
NORTON — Norton residents are being asked to avoid Route 140 (Taunton Avenue) on Tuesday afternoon due to a gas leak in the area. Police and fire officials said Norton fire crews responded to the scene near the Taunton city line for a reported gas leak at around 1:10 p.m. this afternoon.
Fairhaven Woman Loses Jewelry, Then Her Hope Is Restored
Fairhaven native Alyssa Botelho lost jewelry in the sands of Fort Phoenix and also lost hope of finding them -- until one local man went above and beyond. Botelho and her boyfriend were spending a beautiful SouthCoast summer day walking the fort in Fairhaven a few months back. It was a great day until Alyssa realized she was missing jewelry given to her by friends.
Here’s Why SouthCoast Freight Trains Have Become Faster
A caring warning from New Bedford Public Schools this week, as they used their social media platforms to get the word out about the dangers of walking on railroad tracks here on the SouthCoast. Dangerous Speeds. The upgrades that have been happening in and around New Bedford as preparation for...
Rhode Island Parents Warned About Viral ‘One Chip Challenge’
It's the latest social media challenge and it's apparently making middle school students in Rhode Island sick. So what is the 'One Chip Challenge' and is it hitting the SouthCoast too?. Although not nearly as dangerous as the 'Tide Pod Challenge' from several years ago, the 'One Chip Challenge' is...
Somerville Man Killed in Foxboro Rollover Crash
FOXBORO — In an update on a serious crash on Route 95 in Foxboro Sunday morning in which six people were seriously injured, state police said a Somerville man has died from his injuries. State police said Monday morning that 23-year-old Henry Augustin, one of the six victims of...
Open Letter to New Bedford: Your Jaywalking Has Gone Too Far
To the fine folk of New Bedford, I have something to say and I hope my message comes through strong. Throughout the city, there are public crosswalks where all vehicles must abide by the rules and people crossing have the right of way. However, it is the responsibility of those crossing to ensure that the coast is clear for their safety.
New Bedford Animal Control Officer Helping With Ian-Affected Animals in Fort Myers
Today, October 4, is World Animal Day, also known as Animal Lover's Day. It promotes awareness of the issues facing animals. "What an appropriate day to call," said New Bedford Animal Control Officer Manny Maciel when reached by phone. "I just returned from the devastation in Florida, and I'm turning back and heading out again tomorrow for a week to work alongside the ASPCA and others, rescuing stranded animals around Lee County."
New Meditative Spiral Path at New Bedford’s Haskell Gardens
Find your zen at New Bedford's Haskell Gardens where a brand new meditative spiral path has been completed. After days of clouds and rain, why not get back out in the SouthCoast sunshine for a stroll through the Allen C. Haskell Public Gardens? The 6 acres of botanical bliss are free for all to explore every day from sunrise to sunset and there is now something brand new to explore as well.
New Bedford Fire Crews Clean Up Diesel Spill in Harbor
NEW BEDFORD — Firefighters and other state and local crews spent hours on Friday morning cleaning up a fuel spill from a fishing boat in New Bedford harbor. New Bedford Fire Chief Scott Kruger said members of the city's fire department arrived at the scene behind the Crystal Ice building at around 8 a.m. Friday for the reported spill.
Here Are Nine New Bedford Restaurants ‘Phantom Gourmet’ Celebrated
Here on the SouthCoast, we are blessed with a plethora of dining options. There are tons in New Bedford alone with everything from Portuguese cuisine to pub fare. The Whaling City has been put on the map thanks, in part, to the food critics over at Phantom Gourmet who have reviewed nine of the finest establishments New Bedford has to offer. They've done the same in Fall River.
Weymouth’s Haunted Emery Estate Has a Different Type of Ghost
One of Massachusetts’ most interesting haunted locations is a place you’ve probably never heard of – yet. This Weymouth mansion doesn’t have the grizzly history of a Lizzie Borden House or the tragic witch trials of Salem; in fact, it is a place that was filled with love, light and reverence throughout its entire existence.
