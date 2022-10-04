Read full article on original website
Related
Meet the man who has made $280,000 renting himself out to do ‘nothing in particular’
Tokyo resident Shoji Morimoto previously worked at a publishing company where he was often reprimanded for “doing nothing,” so he turned his skill into a business.
275 parrots were left stranded by Hurricane Ian. Rescuers are flocking to save them.
The rescue mission, called Operation Noah's Ark, was launched in the aftermath of the hurricane to catch, cage and ferry the birds off Pine Island.
Teen hilariously dresses up like her dad and acts like him to show him how annoying he is
The teen shared that she was feeling frustrated with how her dad acts around the house, especially when he demeans her mom and siblings when he returns from work.
Court Refuses to Order Me to Remove References to Frequent Litigant from Law Review Article
I'm writing about this both because it strikes me as an interesting example of what litigants sometimes try to do (and occasionally succeed), and also because I thought our readers ought to see what the litigant accused me of—perhaps some of you may agree with her—and see my response. That's particularly so because some readers might view this as influencing my general views on harassment restraining order cases, which I'll doubtless blog about more in the future; I should note, though, that I've been writing and litigating about these matters extensively long before this petition was filed against me (see, e.g., this 2013 article and this 2021 article, plus too many blog posts and briefs to list here).
LAW・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Biden pardons all federal offenses of simple marijuana possession – live
President urges governors to do the same with state offenses: ‘No one should be in a local jail or state prison for that reason’
You can now tell Facebook to stop feeding you posts you hate
Facebook users reportedly can soon better hone their Feeds through the introduction of “show more” and “show less” toggle options within posts. The update comes from Meta’s Newsroom blog earlier today, which details how users can qualify certain content with these two relevancy ratings, as well as how it all works.
Court Rejects Avas Flowers' Libel Claims
An interesting decision on online anonymity and subpoenas in Avas Sales Lead Servs., Inc. v. Doe; the opinion was written Sept. 15, 2022 by Magistrate Judge Sherry Fallon (D. Del.), but her report and recommendation was just adopted today by Judge Maryellen Noreika:. Plaintiff is a flower delivery company offering...
West Coast leaders sign agreement to expand regional climate collaboration
The leaders of California, Oregon, Washington state and British Columbia have signed an agreement to expand the region’s climate partnership — with hopes of accelerating the transition to a low-carbon economy. “We don’t have all the answers. And so we seek to share best practices, we seek to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Older Dad's 'Weird' Demand to Family Over Baby's Name Baffles Internet
"He's being weird about this and you'd think a grown man would put a 9 year old's feelings before himself," wrote one person on the Reddit thread.
Ex-Oath Keeper: Group leader claimed Secret Service contact
WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes told a member of the extremist group before the 2020 election that he had a contact in the Secret Service, a witness testified Thursday in Rhodes’ Capitol riot trial. John Zimmerman, who was part of the North Carolina chapter, said Rhodes told him that Rhodes had a Secret Service agent’s telephone number. Zimmerman said he believed Rhodes spoke on the phone with the agent about the logistics of a September 2020 rally that then-President Donald Trump held in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The claim came on the third day of testimony in the case against Rhodes and four others charged with seditious conspiracy for what authorities have described as a detailed, drawn-out plot to use force to stop the transfer of presidential power from Trump to Democrat Joe Biden, who won the election. Prosecutor Kathryn Rakoczy had asked Zimmerman whether Rhodes ever told him about having any kind of connection to Trump.
Undeterred by Past Failures, the Press Goes All in on 'Rainbow Fentanyl' Panic
Despite a lack of evidence, urban legends about drug-laced Halloween candy keep circulating, aided by feckless reporters. This year, it's "rainbow fentanyl" that has the press repeating unfounded tales of deadly drugs disguised as candy. While the narrative around rainbow fentanyl and children—that drug dealers are selling brightly colored pills...
Watching Meta under Zuckerberg feels like reliving my days in the flailing newspaper business
A manic obsession with ads, shoving them in the face of users at every turn. Chasing relevance, instead of earning it. Flinging half-baked new features and services out to the public, with minimal to non-existent marketing, only to shutter them after inevitably low traction. And, of course, the inviolable truth that the dilettante boy king remains in charge, come what may.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Supreme Court To Hear 2 Cases About Social Media Moderation and Liability for Terrorism
The Supreme Court is back in session this morning and has agreed to hear nine new cases, two of which relate to the extent that online platforms can be held liable for terrorist recruitment efforts. One of the cases will directly address the extent of Section 230 protections of the...
Who Sabotaged the Nord Stream Pipelines?
Speculation abounds about who or what could have damaged the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea, a whodunit case that is raising fears about widening the war in Ukraine. The two pipelines—which carry natural gas from their source in Russia to their destinations in Germany—sprung leaks in four separate locations in Swedish- and Danish-controlled international waters earlier this week.
Social Media is Making it Hard to Focus
There was a challenge to see if anyone could drink a can of sparkling water without burping. There was a Lizzo song (“About Damn Time”) with a dance that everyone replicated over and over and over again. There is a couple that got famous for pranking each other, although the pranks were not that funny and barely believable. There was the Pink Slime and the bad mommy bloggers and Modern Warrior and the Corn Kid and dramatic breakups. Tik Tok took the internet by storm, and it quickly became the fastest growing social media app.
Surfline
"Before It Disappears"
It’s a sleepy, foggy Sunday morning at Dillon Beach, north of San Francisco. Couple dozen surfers of all types sit scattered across its shifty, mostly mushy peaks. Families picnicking, dogs running around, kids playing in the chilly shorebreak — it’s a typical scene here, except for some activity happening at the north end.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The U.S. Imprisoned a Civil Rights Leader on Bogus Charges in 1917. Will Biden Pardon Her Now?
The U.S. government imprisoned a former slave and pioneering civil rights activist named Callie House in 1917 on bogus federal mail fraud charges. A group of modern scholars and civil rights activists are now urging President Joe Biden to right that historical wrong by issuing a posthumous pardon to officially clear House's name.
Tell us: have you delayed turning your heating on?
Have you delayed putting your heating on this autumn due to the rising cost of energy or other financial pressures? When do you intend to turn the heating on? If you have your heating on, have you reduced the number of hours at all?. You can share your experiences using...
Learning From People Who Vote with their Feet
Recent events have led many people to vote with their feet against their nations' governments, most notably Russia and China. Washington Post columnist Keith Richburg, who is also a highly experienced foreign correspondent, has a thoughtful article exploring some of the implications:. It has long been a truism that if...
FIRE Podcast on Free Speech and the Texas Social Media Law
The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression recently posted a video of a podcast on which legal scholar Brad Smith (who is also chairman of the Institute for Free Speech) and I debated the recent Fifth Circuit decision upholding the constitutionality of Texas' social media law, which bars major social media platforms from engaging in most forms of content moderation.
Reason.com
Washington, DC
34K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.http://reason.com
Comments / 0