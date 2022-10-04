ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Reason.com

Court Refuses to Order Me to Remove References to Frequent Litigant from Law Review Article

I'm writing about this both because it strikes me as an interesting example of what litigants sometimes try to do (and occasionally succeed), and also because I thought our readers ought to see what the litigant accused me of—perhaps some of you may agree with her—and see my response. That's particularly so because some readers might view this as influencing my general views on harassment restraining order cases, which I'll doubtless blog about more in the future; I should note, though, that I've been writing and litigating about these matters extensively long before this petition was filed against me (see, e.g., this 2013 article and this 2021 article, plus too many blog posts and briefs to list here).
Popular Science

You can now tell Facebook to stop feeding you posts you hate

Facebook users reportedly can soon better hone their Feeds through the introduction of “show more” and “show less” toggle options within posts. The update comes from Meta’s Newsroom blog earlier today, which details how users can qualify certain content with these two relevancy ratings, as well as how it all works.
Reason.com

Court Rejects Avas Flowers' Libel Claims

An interesting decision on online anonymity and subpoenas in Avas Sales Lead Servs., Inc. v. Doe; the opinion was written Sept. 15, 2022 by Magistrate Judge Sherry Fallon (D. Del.), but her report and recommendation was just adopted today by Judge Maryellen Noreika:. Plaintiff is a flower delivery company offering...
The Associated Press

Ex-Oath Keeper: Group leader claimed Secret Service contact

WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes told a member of the extremist group before the 2020 election that he had a contact in the Secret Service, a witness testified Thursday in Rhodes’ Capitol riot trial. John Zimmerman, who was part of the North Carolina chapter, said Rhodes told him that Rhodes had a Secret Service agent’s telephone number. Zimmerman said he believed Rhodes spoke on the phone with the agent about the logistics of a September 2020 rally that then-President Donald Trump held in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The claim came on the third day of testimony in the case against Rhodes and four others charged with seditious conspiracy for what authorities have described as a detailed, drawn-out plot to use force to stop the transfer of presidential power from Trump to Democrat Joe Biden, who won the election. Prosecutor Kathryn Rakoczy had asked Zimmerman whether Rhodes ever told him about having any kind of connection to Trump.
Reason.com

Undeterred by Past Failures, the Press Goes All in on 'Rainbow Fentanyl' Panic

Despite a lack of evidence, urban legends about drug-laced Halloween candy keep circulating, aided by feckless reporters. This year, it's "rainbow fentanyl" that has the press repeating unfounded tales of deadly drugs disguised as candy. While the narrative around rainbow fentanyl and children—that drug dealers are selling brightly colored pills...
BGR.com

Watching Meta under Zuckerberg feels like reliving my days in the flailing newspaper business

A manic obsession with ads, shoving them in the face of users at every turn. Chasing relevance, instead of earning it. Flinging half-baked new features and services out to the public, with minimal to non-existent marketing, only to shutter them after inevitably low traction. And, of course, the inviolable truth that the dilettante boy king remains in charge, come what may.
Reason.com

Who Sabotaged the Nord Stream Pipelines?

Speculation abounds about who or what could have damaged the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea, a whodunit case that is raising fears about widening the war in Ukraine. The two pipelines—which carry natural gas from their source in Russia to their destinations in Germany—sprung leaks in four separate locations in Swedish- and Danish-controlled international waters earlier this week.
Sarah Rose

Social Media is Making it Hard to Focus

There was a challenge to see if anyone could drink a can of sparkling water without burping. There was a Lizzo song (“About Damn Time”) with a dance that everyone replicated over and over and over again. There is a couple that got famous for pranking each other, although the pranks were not that funny and barely believable. There was the Pink Slime and the bad mommy bloggers and Modern Warrior and the Corn Kid and dramatic breakups. Tik Tok took the internet by storm, and it quickly became the fastest growing social media app.
Surfline

"Before It Disappears"

It’s a sleepy, foggy Sunday morning at Dillon Beach, north of San Francisco. Couple dozen surfers of all types sit scattered across its shifty, mostly mushy peaks. Families picnicking, dogs running around, kids playing in the chilly shorebreak — it’s a typical scene here, except for some activity happening at the north end.
Reason.com

Learning From People Who Vote with their Feet

Recent events have led many people to vote with their feet against their nations' governments, most notably Russia and China. Washington Post columnist Keith Richburg, who is also a highly experienced foreign correspondent, has a thoughtful article exploring some of the implications:. It has long been a truism that if...
ELECTIONS
Reason.com

FIRE Podcast on Free Speech and the Texas Social Media Law

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression recently posted a video of a podcast on which legal scholar Brad Smith (who is also chairman of the Institute for Free Speech) and I debated the recent Fifth Circuit decision upholding the constitutionality of Texas' social media law, which bars major social media platforms from engaging in most forms of content moderation.
TEXAS STATE
Reason.com

Reason.com

