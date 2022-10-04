Read full article on original website
OutoftheAshes _
2d ago
"a car driving" how bout we stop this pronoun nonsense when it's quite clear even editors already have serious grammar issues. where do they get their education?? a car, driving....???
Weird? Illinois Man Caught Stealing This From His Next Door Neighbors
There is some crazy stuff that goes down in Rockford, Illinois. From shootings, to road rage, to panhandlers fighting in the street, Rockford has it all. ...including shady residents who steal from their neighbors. First off, we all know what a Ring doorbell is, right? If you don't, I'll catch...
Wisconsin parade suspect delays jury picks with disruptions
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year managed to delay the start of his trial Monday by becoming so disruptive the judge had to take multiple breaks before forcing him to watch the proceedings via video from another room.Prosecutors allege Darrell Brooks drove his vehicle into the Nov. 21 parade in downtown Waukesha despite police warnings to stop and officers opening fire on him. He faces 77 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 61 counts of reckless...
Driver in Wisconsin blames her phone for cruising at triple-digit speeds
(WFRV) – After getting pulled over for driving 100 mph, one driver told a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper that her phone was covering the speedometer. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook about a recent traffic stop in Columbia County. A vehicle was clocked at 100 mph in a 70 mph zone.
Wisconsin Man Arrested and Charged With Killing Transgender Woman
The witness heard a gunshot and Regina Allen “scream out, ‘I’m shot’” A Wisconsin man is accused of killing a transgender woman he met at a gas station. Clayton Hubbird, 31, is charged with first degree reckless homicide in the killing of Regina Allen, who was known as Mya, on Aug. 29. According to the criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE, Allen was able to call 911 and speak to an officer and give a description of the shooter before she died. "The victim told [the officer] that she had...
wlip.com
Lake County Man Arrested on Wisconsin DOC Warrant
(Beach Park, IL) A man wanted in Wisconsin has been arrested in Lake County. The Lake County Sheriff’s weekly arrest report says Sean Walkington was picked up on September 29th in Beach Park for an outstanding parole violation warrant from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Prison records show that the 35-year-old was released from custody in August of 2017 on extended supervision. But court records out of Racine show an open case for operating a vehicle with a revoked license…and a modifier for being a repeat offender. Walkington was being held in the Lake County Jail until he was able to be transferred to Wisconsin DOC custody.
Name released of Janesville man killed in Beltline crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Janesville man killed in a Friday night crash on the far east side of Madison that resulted in the arrest of the other driver. The medical examiner’s preliminary report identified her as Dayton Quaerna and confirmed...
Dog torture videos, international manhunt leads feds to Michigan trucker
A truck driver from Grand Rapids sexually abused and tortured dogs in videos distributed around the world, according to federal court records that describe the rare use of a federal law targeting dark web wrongdoing. The case charges Lucas Russell VanWoert, 25, with creating and distributing so-called "animal crush" videos,...
One Major Thing Is Missing From This Abandoned WI Apple Orchard
The regular visitors to this once-functioning apple orchard will be disappointed to not get their normal fall tasty treats. Fall is definitely my favorite season. I love hoodie weather because it's the perfect temperature for me. There are so many fun things to enjoy like football, Halloween, leaves changing colors, and so much more. At the top of my list is going to the apple orchards.
Illinois ‘Stranger Things’ house leads to police call
PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A house in the Chicago suburbs has a very unique Halloween decoration, so much so that it is enticing visitors from around the country. However, the police are now involved. The couple loves the Netflix show “Stranger Things” and decided to turn their front yard into the set of the popular […]
One Wisconsin county has 8 OWI arrests over the weekend, sheriff says it ‘continues to be national problem’
(WFRV) – A sheriff’s office in central Wisconsin said that eight people were arrested for OWI over the weekend, and are reminding impaired driving crashes are preventable. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office released information about multiple OWI arrests that happened over the past weekend. Eight people were reportedly arrested and had age ranges from 22 to 73.
What happens if Darrell Brooks continues to interrupt during his trial?
MADISON, Wis. — Now that 16 jurors have been selected for the trial of Darrell Brooks, the man facing dozens of charges following last year’s Waukesha parade tragedy, the trial is set to formally get underway on Thursday. Brooks has been allowed to act as his own attorney...
‘There’s many single women…pretty freaked out’: Madison burglary victim stunned by thievery as she slept | News
MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison burglary victim says having a thief in her home as she slept changed her view of personal safety and affected others in her neighborhood. “It’s disconcerting,” Susan Ferguson told 27 News. Authorities say Lane Shelton, 29, tampered with a window of the...
Drunk IL Man Arrested 2 Times At Same Store In Less Than 12 Hours
This is the perfect example of why they call them dumb criminals and stupid crimes because smart people don't end up in the news for these types of actions. Drunk Chicago Man Heads To Suburban Grocery To Party Over The Weekend. The suspect is from Chicago. Over the weekend, he...
Accident at a Wisconsin sports complex leads to 4-year-old’s death
BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old was reportedly hit by a vehicle at a sports complex and later died at a hospital over the weekend in southern Wisconsin. In a Facebook post by the Beloit Police Department, the child was wearing cleats while walking in the parking lot of the complex when they slipped and fell down. Police say the child fell out of the line of sight of the driver involved in the incident. The driver then hit the child.
MPD: Man arrested at Madison park found with his pants down and screaming
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two or three dozen needles were laying next to a man found with his pants down on the tennis courts at a Madison park, police officers reported. According to the Madison Police Department, the officers responded to Reynolds Park on Monday night after a caller reported someone was yelling. When they arrived, the officers spotted the screaming 39-year-old man and noticed a woman nearby.
Medical Examiner’s Office identifies man killed in US 12 crash
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man who police said died after a crash on Friday. Dayton P. Quaerna, 42, of Janesville died of injuries sustained in the crash. Madison police said Quarena was involved in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and County Highway AB. He was pronounced dead at...
Cash bail: How it works in Wisconsin and the proposed changes explained
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With Darrel Brooks' trial underway, cash bail is back in the spotlight and has emerged as a key issue in the U.S. Senate race. In November, Brooks was arrested and accused of killing six and injuring dozens during the Waukesha Christmas parade. Prior to his arrest, Brooks was released on $1,000 cash bail, an amount Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm called "inappropriately low" in the days following the tragic event.
Here’s What NOT to Wear If You Want to Win Halloween in Illinois This Year
If you want this year's Halloween costume to stand out, here's what you SHOULDN'T dress up as because everyone else in Illinois will be. I super love dressing up for Halloween, and I still dig out my old costumes to wear for trick-or-treaters each year. Back in my younger days creating a unique costume was a must-do for our Halloween party each year. Buying a 'sexy' costume off the rack is never something I do, and I usually prefer making most of the pieces if I am able to.
Bail Hearings Held For Two Illinois Residents Accused of Stealing From Manitowoc Walmart
Two Illinois residents appeared recently in Manitowoc County Circuit Court for Bail hearings after allegedly attempting to steal from The Manitowoc Walmart late last week. Mahmoud W. Alrub and Alah H, Deeb, both 25 years of age, are charged with retail theft of between $500 and $5,000 and Alrub is also charged with Possession of Marijuana and of a Schedule I or II Drug.
Wisconsinites pick up the pieces following hurricane Ian
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thousands of people in Florida are still without power following Hurricane Ian while continuing cleanup efforts, including two people with ties to Wisconsin. “It’s like any disaster situation or movie you’ve ever watched,” said former NBC15 anchor Christine Bellport. She evacuated on the...
