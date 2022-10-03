Read full article on original website
One activist is using the World Cup to raise awareness of LGBTQ rights in Qatar
An activist is using the FIFA Men's World Cup in Qatar to shine a light on the country's poor record on LGBTQ rights. In November, the men's soccer World Cup opens in Qatar. And while the country highlights the tournament, some are pointing to its record of denying LGBTQ rights. FIFA, governing body of the game, bans LGBTQ discrimination among fans and players. But Qatar is one of scores of countries that criminalize same-sex relations. And while Qatar says all soccer fans are welcome, NPR's Deborah Amos reports on one man who is speaking out.
The FIFA Men's World Cup, the most widely watched sporting event on the planet, begins November 20 in Qatar. France is the defending champ, but many French cities are refusing to broadcast the games on giant public screens. NPR's Eleanor Beardsley tells us why.
ELEANOR BEARDSLEY, BYLINE: When France beat Croatia to win the 2018 World Cup held in Russia, a hundred thousand fans went wild back in Paris under the Eiffel Tower in an official fan zone. But this year, Paris and other French cities like Bordeaux, Strasbourg, Lille and Marseille say they won't promote the World Cup in public fan zones to protest Qatar's human rights and climate violations.
