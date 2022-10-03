ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlands, NC

Cashiers Valley Leaf Festival

Written By: Marlene Osteen | Issue: September - 2022. With art, music, and food, the Cashiers Valley Leaf Festival, slated for October 7-9 at the Village Green, is a celebration of all the good things of October in the mountains. In town and looking for something fun to do? Visit...
CASHIERS, NC
It’s a Big Dinner

Written By: Danielle Hernandez-Juarez | Issue: September - 2022. With its Big Mission, it only makes sense that Big Brothers Big Sisters will stage its It’s a BIG Dinner at 6:00 P.M. Tuesday, September 13. Visit bbbswnc.org to learn more about the event and make your contribution. As you’d...
HIGHLANDS, NC
Highlands Porchfest

Written By: Donna Rhodes | Issue: September - 2022. Highlands Porchfest brings the happy sounds to downtown, including a venerable cultural landmark, September 18. Learn more at highlandsporchfest.com. Highlands Porchfest is a come-one, come-all, freecommunity event. Pick and choose from 12 downtownhosting venues with more than30 world-class performers. Save-the-date: September...
HIGHLANDS, NC
Bel Canto’s 30th Year

For its 30th Anniversary Recital, Bel Canto’s September 11 concert at Highlands Performing Arts Center puts a graceful note on this busy season in this busy year. For information about tickets, call (828) 787-2867. The Bel Canto 30thYear Celebration Recital will be heldin Highlands on Sunday, September 11, at...
HIGHLANDS, NC
Blessing of the Animals

Written By: Marlene Osteen | Issue: September - 2022. Every dog (and cat, and, yes, Venus Fly Trap!) has its day – Sunday, October 2, is The Blessing of the Animals at The Village Green Commons. For more information visit goodshepherdofcashiers.com. On Sunday, October 2, local furry and featheredfriends...
CASHIERS, NC

