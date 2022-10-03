Read full article on original website
literock973.com
Danby may reduce speed limits on multiple roads
DANBY, N.Y. (WHCU) — Lower speed limits may be coming to several roads in Danby. Beardsley Lane, Meadow Wood Lane, and Fieldstone Circle are among roads that could see slower speeds. State DOT officials are reviewing the area, which includes three housing developments. In Tioga County, the Village of...
Car goes over the guardrail leading to road closure on Route 13
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WETM) – A car went off the road and over the guardrail in the pre-dawn hours Thursday morning, leading to a section of Route 13 to be closed. Around 2:00 a.m. a section of Route 13, near the town of Newfield, was completely blocked off for at least an hour on both lanes […]
WKTV
2 Rome maintenance workers sent to hospital after battery explodes at water pump station
ROME, N.Y. – Two maintenance workers were injured after a battery exploded while they were doing some testing at the City of Rome’s water pump station in Griffiss Business and Technology Park. Fire officials say the workers were testing pump motors and battery backup systems, and while swapping...
A key spot on a CNY village’s main drive has been empty for a decade. See who plans to move in
Fayetteville, N.Y. – When the former Village Cleaners building in Fayetteville and the car wash next to it closed in 2012, proposals for what to do with the property started to surface. The property, at 129 W. Genesee St. and Highbridge Road in Fayetteville, is a busy intersection. Plans...
Update: power restored in Clay, N Syracuse, Cicero, still out in Baldwinsville
Update as of 9:50: Power is restored in Clay, Cicero and North Syracuse after a power line was repaired, said Jared Paventi, a spokesperson for National Grid. Power is still out in the Village of Baldwinsville and is expected to be restored by midday, Paventi said. Cicero, N.Y. — Over...
WKTV
Car Carrier on Fire in Oneonta
ONEONTA, N.Y. – Shortly after 6 p.m. on Oct. 4. New York State Police responded to reports of a car carrier being on fire on Interstate 88, in Oneonta. The accident was westbound near Exit 13. Members of the Fire Department extinguished the fire, damage was primarily around the passenger side.
literock973.com
Despite uptick in oil, gas prices continue falling
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A slight increase in oil prices is not being felt in fuel prices. Triple A shows Ithaca’s average gas price is down two cents from yesterday to $3.74. Cortland no longer has the lowest price statewide — that nod now goes to Suffolk and Nassau counties on Long Islands — but remains the lowest in the Southern Tier at $3.34.
cnyhomepage.com
Oneida PD looking for suspect in hit & run
ONEIDA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit & run property damage investigation that occurred on October 4th. Around 9:30 am on Tuesday, officers received a report that an SUV was allegedly involved in...
literock973.com
Car stolen from Cornell parking lot
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Police at Cornell are looking for a stolen car. Authorities say the grey 2008 Honda Odyssey was stolen from the Red Bud Parking Lot on the main campus between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Officers say the keys were left inside the vehicle. Anyone with...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Crews Battle House Fire in Binghamton
Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Binghamton. The call came in after 10 a.m. for a house fire at 14 St. John Avenue. Officials say it was electrical in nature with minor to moderate damage. No one was injured. Crews were able to extinguish the fire...
Worker’s hand crushed at North Syracuse cookie factory, firefighters say
North Syracuse, N.Y. — Firefighters on Tuesday freed a worker’s hand from a dough roller in a cookie factory in North Syracuse, fire officials said. She was doing maintenance on the machine before it turned on at the Corso’s Cookies warehouse on South Main Street, North Syracuse District Chief Casey Daugard said.
literock973.com
IPD searching for two suspects in assault, robbery on West State Street
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A reported robbery in Ithaca is under investigation. Police are searching for two men who attacked a man walking on West State Street around two o’clock Wednesday afternoon and went through his pockets. The victim told officers the men punched him several times and knocked him to the ground, then stole money and a cell phone charger.
literock973.com
Health Officials looking for dog to rule out rabies in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) -Health Officials are trying to locate a dog in Ithaca. The Tompkins County Health Department says a dog bit someone yesterday around 6:30 pm near the 300 block of West Seneca Street. They say it was a 4-month-pld female rottweiler puppy who was frightened and hiding under a car. Someone tried to help get the dog out from under the car and was bitten. The owner was a thin black man in his 20s. The Health Department wants to rule out rabies.
literock973.com
One arrested after Geneva building was evacuated
GENEVA, N.Y. (WHCU) — All is clear this morning at the Geneva Public Safety building after an evacuation yesterday. Police say two suspicious packages arrived Tuesday afternoon, which were screened by security. Authorities say an object resembling a hand grenade in a package and the building was evacuated. One person was arrested.
literock973.com
RaNic Golf Club hopes to build hotel, townhomes in Cayuga Heights
CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Cayuga Heights are reviewing plans to redevelop RaNic Golf Club. The project involves building townhomes and a 56-room hotel. The village’s Planning Board has concerns about overflow parking – officials suggest reducing the number of hotel rooms to 30. An...
literock973.com
Suspect caught, arrested in early morning Ithaca burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An early morning burglary in Ithaca ended with a confrontation and injury. Police say the suspect fled from the 200 block of North Plain Street around 1:45 this morning, and the homeowner was able to provide 911 operators a physical description and the direction in which the suspect was headed.
CNY restaurant that had mouse droppings in food now permanently closed
DeWitt, N.Y. — Storming Crab, a national chain Cajun-style seafood restaurant that had critical violations during an Onondaga County Health Department inspection last month, has permanently closed. The closing notice was posted on a paper sign taped to the front door of the restaurant at 2841 Erie Blvd. E....
Tomatoes in moldy water, hair found in batter, plus 62 satisfactory restaurant inspections
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Sept. 18 to 24:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
watervilletimes.com
Lake Moraine Ban Possible
The Town of Madison Board is weighing whether to ban new construction near Lake Moraine for a year. At their August meeting, Board members discussed a letter received from the Lake Moraine Board of Directors. The letter said there is concern over short-term rentals which compromise the quality of life and present a safety hazard by those unfamiliar with the roads.
localsyr.com
Kate Thornton talks maternity leave on Bridge Street
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Storm Team Meteorologist, and spouse of Monday’s Bridge Street’s guest co-host Erik Columbia, Kate Thornton joined Bridge Street to talk about her time away from the station and what it is like to be a mom of three girls. Kate also dished on...
