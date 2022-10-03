ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homer, NY

literock973.com

Danby may reduce speed limits on multiple roads

DANBY, N.Y. (WHCU) — Lower speed limits may be coming to several roads in Danby. Beardsley Lane, Meadow Wood Lane, and Fieldstone Circle are among roads that could see slower speeds. State DOT officials are reviewing the area, which includes three housing developments. In Tioga County, the Village of...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
City
Homer, NY
WKTV

Car Carrier on Fire in Oneonta

ONEONTA, N.Y. – Shortly after 6 p.m. on Oct. 4. New York State Police responded to reports of a car carrier being on fire on Interstate 88, in Oneonta. The accident was westbound near Exit 13. Members of the Fire Department extinguished the fire, damage was primarily around the passenger side.
ONEONTA, NY
literock973.com

Despite uptick in oil, gas prices continue falling

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A slight increase in oil prices is not being felt in fuel prices. Triple A shows Ithaca’s average gas price is down two cents from yesterday to $3.74. Cortland no longer has the lowest price statewide — that nod now goes to Suffolk and Nassau counties on Long Islands — but remains the lowest in the Southern Tier at $3.34.
ITHACA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Oneida PD looking for suspect in hit & run

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit & run property damage investigation that occurred on October 4th. Around 9:30 am on Tuesday, officers received a report that an SUV was allegedly involved in...
ONEIDA, NY
Person
Homer
literock973.com

Car stolen from Cornell parking lot

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Police at Cornell are looking for a stolen car. Authorities say the grey 2008 Honda Odyssey was stolen from the Red Bud Parking Lot on the main campus between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Officers say the keys were left inside the vehicle. Anyone with...
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Crews Battle House Fire in Binghamton

Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Binghamton. The call came in after 10 a.m. for a house fire at 14 St. John Avenue. Officials say it was electrical in nature with minor to moderate damage. No one was injured. Crews were able to extinguish the fire...
BINGHAMTON, NY
literock973.com

IPD searching for two suspects in assault, robbery on West State Street

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A reported robbery in Ithaca is under investigation. Police are searching for two men who attacked a man walking on West State Street around two o’clock Wednesday afternoon and went through his pockets. The victim told officers the men punched him several times and knocked him to the ground, then stole money and a cell phone charger.
ITHACA, NY
literock973.com

Health Officials looking for dog to rule out rabies in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) -Health Officials are trying to locate a dog in Ithaca. The Tompkins County Health Department says a dog bit someone yesterday around 6:30 pm near the 300 block of West Seneca Street. They say it was a 4-month-pld female rottweiler puppy who was frightened and hiding under a car. Someone tried to help get the dog out from under the car and was bitten. The owner was a thin black man in his 20s. The Health Department wants to rule out rabies.
ITHACA, NY
literock973.com

One arrested after Geneva building was evacuated

GENEVA, N.Y. (WHCU) — All is clear this morning at the Geneva Public Safety building after an evacuation yesterday. Police say two suspicious packages arrived Tuesday afternoon, which were screened by security. Authorities say an object resembling a hand grenade in a package and the building was evacuated. One person was arrested.
GENEVA, NY
literock973.com

RaNic Golf Club hopes to build hotel, townhomes in Cayuga Heights

CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Cayuga Heights are reviewing plans to redevelop RaNic Golf Club. The project involves building townhomes and a 56-room hotel. The village’s Planning Board has concerns about overflow parking – officials suggest reducing the number of hotel rooms to 30. An...
CAYUGA, NY
literock973.com

Suspect caught, arrested in early morning Ithaca burglary

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An early morning burglary in Ithaca ended with a confrontation and injury. Police say the suspect fled from the 200 block of North Plain Street around 1:45 this morning, and the homeowner was able to provide 911 operators a physical description and the direction in which the suspect was headed.
ITHACA, NY
watervilletimes.com

Lake Moraine Ban Possible

The Town of Madison Board is weighing whether to ban new construction near Lake Moraine for a year. At their August meeting, Board members discussed a letter received from the Lake Moraine Board of Directors. The letter said there is concern over short-term rentals which compromise the quality of life and present a safety hazard by those unfamiliar with the roads.
MADISON, NY
localsyr.com

Kate Thornton talks maternity leave on Bridge Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Storm Team Meteorologist, and spouse of Monday’s Bridge Street’s guest co-host Erik Columbia, Kate Thornton joined Bridge Street to talk about her time away from the station and what it is like to be a mom of three girls. Kate also dished on...
SYRACUSE, NY

