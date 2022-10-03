Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
literock973.com
Health Officials looking for dog to rule out rabies in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) -Health Officials are trying to locate a dog in Ithaca. The Tompkins County Health Department says a dog bit someone yesterday around 6:30 pm near the 300 block of West Seneca Street. They say it was a 4-month-pld female rottweiler puppy who was frightened and hiding under a car. Someone tried to help get the dog out from under the car and was bitten. The owner was a thin black man in his 20s. The Health Department wants to rule out rabies.
literock973.com
Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office issues public safety alert about tranquilizer found in drugs
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office issuing a public safety alert about a dangerous drug. Authorities say they’ve seen an increase in overdoses where Narcan is ineffective or has required multiple doses. They say it’s associated with an animal tranquilizer called Xylazine, or “tranq dope.” The drug slows a person’s heart rate, breathing, lowers their blood pressure, and is reportedly appearing in cocaine and heroin. Though not an opioid like heroin and fentanyl, it can compound the effects of them. You will not see an abrupt awakening like you would when administering Narcan to someone overdosing on opioids alone., It’s critical to give the dose though, as Xylazine is often mixed with opioids. Keeping a steady supply of oxygen to the brain is key. Medical officials recommend administering emergency breathing after the first dose of Narcan. It could help restart the lungs even if the person remains unconscious.
literock973.com
Cortland considers banning smoking and vaping on Main Street
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Smoking may be outlawed on a busy street in Cortland. Officials are considering banning smoking and vaping on Main Street. They say the goal is to cut cigarette litter and reduce the annoyance of second-hand smoke. A public hearing on the proposal happens on October...
literock973.com
State Police: PBA is not asking for donations
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s a new scam in the Ithaca area. Trooper Aga Dembinska tells us it involves the state police. While donations are accepted, Aga says requests don’t come by phone. Aga says if you get a call like that, hang up. FULL INTERVIEW: Trooper...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
literock973.com
City of Ithaca wants lawsuit against IPD dismissed
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The city of Ithaca wants a lawsuit dismissed. The Ithaca Voice reports the city is seeking a dismissal of a lawsuit filed against four members of the Ithaca Police Department. The lawsuit accuses the officers of excessive force and brutality during the arrests of two people on the Commons in April 2019.
literock973.com
Cortland County Legislature to hear tentative ’23 budget
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A special meeting of the Cortland County Legislature is coming up tomorrow morning. Legislators will see a presentation of the proposed 2023 budget. They will also set a date for a public hearing on next year’s budget proposal. Tomorrow’s meeting will begin at 11...
literock973.com
Car stolen from Cornell parking lot
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Police at Cornell are looking for a stolen car. Authorities say the grey 2008 Honda Odyssey was stolen from the Red Bud Parking Lot on the main campus between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Officers say the keys were left inside the vehicle. Anyone with...
literock973.com
Big increase in demand at the Food Bank of the Southern Tier
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The need for food is growing. Natasha Thompson is president of the Food Bank of the Southern Tier. Monday on Ithaca’s Morning News, she went through some of the numbers. Thompson says it’s been a few years since she’s seen such a demand....
IN THIS ARTICLE
literock973.com
Suspect caught, arrested in early morning Ithaca burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An early morning burglary in Ithaca ended with a confrontation and injury. Police say the suspect fled from the 200 block of North Plain Street around 1:45 this morning, and the homeowner was able to provide 911 operators a physical description and the direction in which the suspect was headed.
literock973.com
One arrested after Geneva building was evacuated
GENEVA, N.Y. (WHCU) — All is clear this morning at the Geneva Public Safety building after an evacuation yesterday. Police say two suspicious packages arrived Tuesday afternoon, which were screened by security. Authorities say an object resembling a hand grenade in a package and the building was evacuated. One person was arrested.
literock973.com
Fall Festival to attract many to Candor
CANDOR, N.Y. (WHCU) — This weekend, there’s a seasonal celebration in Candor. The Fall Festival has many activities on tap, like a book sale, card games, and a scarecrow contest. A scavenger hunt will also take place across the town. The fest runs Friday through Sunday. For a...
literock973.com
Despite uptick in oil, gas prices continue falling
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A slight increase in oil prices is not being felt in fuel prices. Triple A shows Ithaca’s average gas price is down two cents from yesterday to $3.74. Cortland no longer has the lowest price statewide — that nod now goes to Suffolk and Nassau counties on Long Islands — but remains the lowest in the Southern Tier at $3.34.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
literock973.com
RaNic Golf Club hopes to build hotel, townhomes in Cayuga Heights
CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Cayuga Heights are reviewing plans to redevelop RaNic Golf Club. The project involves building townhomes and a 56-room hotel. The village’s Planning Board has concerns about overflow parking – officials suggest reducing the number of hotel rooms to 30. An...
Comments / 0