UPDATE: Lafayette High lockdown downgraded to shelter-in-place
The school is on lockdown for the second time this week after a threat against faculty and students was made on a social media platform.
Lafayette High School on Lockdown For the Second Time This Week Due to Online Threats
Lafayette High School is currently on lockdown for the second time this week as a result of pointed online threats. The school sent out the following message to parents:. This is a message from the district. Lafayette High School is on lockdown status due to a threat to campus. Visitors will not be allowed to enter or leave the campus. Students are safe and in class. We will provide an update as soon as one is available. Thank you. Please visit your district's web based Student Progress Center for more details.
Shooting near UL Lafayette campus leaves teenager in critical condition
NEW ORLEANS — Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager critically hurt Wednesday evening near the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus. According to police, several people were fighting in a parking lot and one person pulled out a gun and shot the 18-year-old. Our partners...
Woman poses as nurse to steal wallet from secured area at Lafayette hospital
woman posing as a nurse allegedly stole a wallet from a secured area at a local hospital
Student accused of making threat to shoot up school in Evangeline Parish
Evangeline Parish Sheriff's office is investigating a school threat aimed at Evangeline Central.
Heavy police presence expected at Lafayette High after second social media threat
Lafayette Parish schools officials said there will be an increased police presence at Lafayette High School on Tuesday after a second social media threat was made against students and teachers. The threat comes after a previous social media post threatening to kill students and teachers sent the high school into...
Police: Northside High student arrested for terrorizing
The student was booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center, according to Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit.
St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputy arrested, terminated
Former Major Eliot Bertrand has been accused of felony theft, injuring public records and malfeasance.
UPDATE: Two students arrested during LHS lockdown, no weapons found
Lafayette High was on lockdown due to reports of a social media threat. The school will open and operate normally tomorrow, LPSS officials say.
Man in parked car shot multiple times in Opelousas
Opelousas Police responded to a shooting incident that occurred near the intersection of East St. & Truman St on Oct. 4.
Opelousas Police investigate shooting incident, one injured
Opelousas Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred last night near the intersection of East Street and Truman Street.
Lafayette Police Investigating Another Fatal Shooting
Lafayette Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened today.
Social media threat puts Lafayette High School on lockdown
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – According to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD), Lafayette High School is currently under lockdown. LPD said that there was a threat on social media, and the school is under a precautionary lockdown. The tweet, from a Twitter account created recently called @hatelhs, read “I’m tired...
St. Landry Parish Sheriff searching for 15-year-old runaway
Jaida Settoon,15, who ran away from 1643 Prairie Ronde Hwy in the Opelousas area, was last seen Oct. 3 around 2 a.m.
Former Lafayette Interim Police Chief Wayne Griffin reinstated
Former Lafayette Police Officer and Interim Police Chief Wayne Griffin is seeking reinstatement to the LPD at a hearing before the Lafayette Fire and Police Civil Service board today.
57 lbs. of marijuana confiscated after Lafayette Sheriff traffic stop
Randy Page, 41, was arrested Wednesday after being stopped by Duson Police Department during a traffic stop.
15-year-old arrested for second degree murder of Breaux Bridge man
A 15-year-old was arrested for the shooting death of a Breaux Bridge man.
Duson high-speed chase ends in Lafayette
According to Duson Police Chief Kip Judice, officers began pursuing a stolen vehicle from Crowley in Duson Wednesday afternoon.
One Dead Following Fatal Shooting in Cecilia
The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office was called to the scene of a fatal shooting in Cecilia last night.
Suspected gunman murders estranged wife and two others before killing himself in Lafayette shooting spree
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Four people are dead, including the suspected gunman after an apparent shooting spree across Lafayette Tuesday, according to KLFY-TV. The first shooting happened just after 10:00 a.m. on Tournoir Street where a 29-year-old man was shot to death, according to Lafayette Police. Police identified the suspect,...
