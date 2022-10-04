ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPEL 96.5

Lafayette High School on Lockdown For the Second Time This Week Due to Online Threats

Lafayette High School is currently on lockdown for the second time this week as a result of pointed online threats. The school sent out the following message to parents:. This is a message from the district. Lafayette High School is on lockdown status due to a threat to campus. Visitors will not be allowed to enter or leave the campus. Students are safe and in class. We will provide an update as soon as one is available. Thank you. Please visit your district's web based Student Progress Center for more details.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Lafayette Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Lpss#Lhs#The Lafayette High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
brproud.com

Social media threat puts Lafayette High School on lockdown

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – According to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD), Lafayette High School is currently under lockdown. LPD said that there was a threat on social media, and the school is under a precautionary lockdown. The tweet, from a Twitter account created recently called @hatelhs, read “I’m tired...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
19K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy