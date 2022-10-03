A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 540.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 33,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 5.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $4,895,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO