McDonald Partners LLC Trims Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 540.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 33,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 5.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $4,895,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Michael Edward Hill Sells 1,000 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stock
Shares of BERY opened at $48.96 on Thursday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.64. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21.
Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a CHF 4 target price (down from CHF 5) on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.39.
Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target Lowered to $185.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
ABG has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $267.05 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 207.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.
Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Shares Gap Up to $128.54
Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Price Performance. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.11 and its 200 day moving average is $101.02. Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares. Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently...
Brokerages Set Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) PT at $15.88
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.
Wise (OTC:WPLCF) Price Target Increased to GBX 815 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WPLCF. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wise from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wise from GBX 640 ($7.73) to GBX 410 ($4.95) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Wise in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.
First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Raymond James
FBNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised First Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson cut First Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 552.0% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 19,272 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $768,000.
Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Gap Down to $7.74
A number of brokerages have weighed in on RPAY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Repay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Repay from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Repay from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Repay from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Reduced by UMB Bank n.a.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.
Brokerages Set Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Target Price at $13.77
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.
Waterfront Wealth Inc. Buys 5,830 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.
Brokerages Set Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Target Price at $74.45
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
KBC Group NV Sells 6,094 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
The company has a market cap of $8.75 million, a P/E ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 1.81. Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter.
Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Shares Gap Up to $8.98
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTVE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Gap Down to $2.27
Several equities analysts have commented on QRTEA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.
Royal Bank of Canada Increases Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target to C$43.00
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Canadian Utilities from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $41.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.
