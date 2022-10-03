Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersUniversity Place, WA
The Seattle Mariners 21-Year Playoff Drought is Over!Jordan MendiolaSeattle, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasRenton, WA
Seattle Officials Propose Tax Hike to Fund Mental Health CareTaxBuzzKing County, WA
3 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina Andras
seattlemedium.com
New Chess Park Erected In Honor of Seattle Police Detective Denise “Cookie” Bouldin
The community recently celebrated the grand opening of the Detective Cookie Chess Park in Southeast Seattle. The park name after Seattle Police Detective Denise Bouldin, affectionately known throughout the city as “Detective Cookie”, is a symbol of Bouldin’s work with youth and a continuation of efforts towards racial equity, youth opportunities, and anti-violence.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Renton, WA
The southeastern Washington city of Renton is a lot more than just the training home for the Seattle Seahawks. This ever-growing holdover from yesteryear has some of the best dining establishments in the state. The historic downtown area reflects the city’s culinary diversity by way of its many shops and...
fsrmagazine.com
Metropolitan Grill Hires Seasoned Professionals to Lead Wine Program
The Seattle landmark restaurant Metropolitan Grill announced the recent hire of two seasoned wine professionals to lead and support its Grand Award-winning wine program. Metropolitan Grill Wine Director Chris Lara has been selected to lead the restaurant’s nationally renowned wine program. Lara brings nearly thirty-five years of experience in the hospitality industry to his new role, including previous stints as a wine director/sommelier at several iconic Seattle-based establishments. Lara is an Advanced Sommelier with the Court of Master Sommeliers.
secretseattle.co
Visiting The “Practical Magic” Town Near Seattle Is The Perfect Fall Trip
Here’s everything you need to know about visiting the Practical Magic town this October. Do you love the classic 1998 movie Practical Magic? If you live in Seattle or plan to visit, you should know that the charming coastal town in the movie is actually just a hop, skip, and a jump away! The town of Coupeville on nearby Whidbey Island served as the fictional Massachusetts town featured in Practical Magic.
airwaysmag.com
Air Tahiti Nui Debuts Papeete-Seattle Pacific Route
DALLAS – Air Tahiti Nui (TN) has inaugurated its service between Papeete’s Fa’a’ā International Airport (PPT) and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). This new route will operate twice weekly, with flights departing from Seattle on Wednesday and Sunday and from Papeete on Tuesday and Saturday. With...
KING-5
Made in Washington: The popular pancake mix that comes from the Pacific Northwest
KENT, Wash. — A blue cardboard box of Krusteaz Buttermilk Pancake mix means 'pancakes for breakfast' for millions of people. And they fly off the factory floor right here in the Pacific Northwest, in Kent. And company headquarters is located right next door in Tukwila. "Krusteaz Company was started...
Eater
A New Climate-Focused Seattle Fried Chicken Chain Plans Massive Growth
Ethan Stowell, one of Seattle’s most successful restauranteurs, is about to launch what’s probably his biggest project to date: a casual climate-focused fried chicken sandwich chain called Mt. Joy. Stowell, who owns about 20 restaurants in the Seattle area — from Queen Anne’s upscale Italian restaurant How To...
KING-5
Celebrating the booming popularity of birria
Perhaps the hottest taco trend right now is quesabirria tacos!. Maria Maravilla from Birrieria La Santa Tacos & More in SeaTac joined the show to demonstrate how they make theirs and share a recipe for hibiscus tea!. Jamaica Agua Fresca. Cook Time: 10-15 minutes | Servings: 1 Gallon. INGREDIENTS:. 2...
KUOW
Why are you so worked up about Buoy?: Today So Far
The Seattle Kraken has a new mascot, a sea troll named Buoy. Not everyone is happy about it. But so what. Not everything is for you and that is OK. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 3, 2022. Let's get something out of the...
Experts warn of King County COVID surge, say few people have gotten updated booster
SEATTLE — As October begins, health experts are warning about a COVID-19 surge this fall and winter. King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said a surge is likely, but it is not known how severe it will be. Duchin is urging people to get the new booster shot....
airlive.net
Roll out of the last Boeing 747 ever built
Last night at Everett, a spotter captured a hostoric moment. The last ever built Boeing 747 has rolled out from the Everett factory in Washington state. The Boeing 747-8F (reg. N862GT) will be the last produced by Boeing, 54 years after the first, at same plant, same building. On September...
educationplanetonline.com
22 Top Autism Schools in Washington State
Are you a parent looking for a top-notch education for your special-needs child? Washington’s Autism Schools were created in response to this need. The goal of special education is to develop children to their fullest potential in a supportive, nurturing environment. But far too many parents and kids have been left behind by a system that lacks the resources to cater to their very specific needs.
KUOW
First Lady Jill Biden to visit Western Washington Friday
First Lady Jill Biden will spend a couple days visiting the Seattle-Tacoma area Friday and Saturday. The first lady's schedule states she will arrive Friday afternoon in King County. She's making stops to discuss community colleges, celebrate the children of military and veterans, and attend a fundraiser for U.S. Sen....
UW students left shaken after weekend of violence in U-District
SEATTLE — The University of Washington community is reeling after two shootings that happened over the weekend in the U-District. The shooting that happened Sunday morning around 1 a.m. put four UW students in the hospital. Paul Garces was out with his friends when he says shots rang out.
KUOW
No one's getting the updated Covid booster shots — and that has public health officials worried
Fall is here, and with it will come colder weather and people hanging out indoors — and thus the spread of infectious diseases, including Covid. That’s why public health officials want people to hurry up and get their updated Covid booster shots, a vaccine that’s tailored to target the Omicron variant and its subvariants as well as the original virus. But so far, not many people have gotten this new Covid shot.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Elementary school cancels ‘exclusionary’ Halloween, won’t answer basic questions
A Seattle-area elementary school again canceled Halloween celebrations. The principal called it “exclusionary” because not everyone celebrates the holiday. After torturing children with absurd and unscientific COVID protocols, like socially-distanced lunch outside on the pavement, you’d think Principal John Simard of Brookside Elementary in Shoreline would want kids to have fun. No such luck. He emailed parents to explain that while some children may be looking forward to Halloween, he cannot allow any celebrations.
MyNorthwest.com
Suits: UW students call for more police after trying to defund them
By now, you’ve probably heard about the weekend shootings in the U District, where four people were shot outside the popular Flowers Bar & Restaurant. Two more shootings happened Sunday morning, one in the International District and another near the Smith Tower. As tragic as the shootings were, they’ve...
arizonasuntimes.com
Washington’s Largest County Fails to Meet Goals After Spending over $230 Million in Taxpayer Dollars on Homeless Housing
King County, Seattle, has poured $230 million into homeless housing projects in the area since 2020, but half of those properties are vacant and they have yet to meet even half their goal of housing 1,600 homeless people, according to The Seattle Times. The county is still buying up hotels...
livingsnoqualmie.com
Filming to Occur in Downtown Snoqualmie the Week of October 3
Valley residents may notice filming activity in a few downtown Snoqualmie locations this week. A film production crew will be in the vicinity of Falls Ave and Railroad Ave intermittently during the hours of 9 am to 9 pm the week of October 3, 2022. Traffic and parking impacts are...
luxesource.com
Find Refuge In This Minimalist Northwest Home That Plays Up Neutrals
Though it’s just a bit more than an hour away from the urban core of Seattle, Camano Island feels like a world apart—an oasis of evergreen forests and windswept rocky beaches dotted with centuries-old fallen trees bleached white under the sun. The landscape still belongs to nature, to the nesting bald eagles and gray whales migrating through the Saratoga Passage.
