Cottage Street Advisors LLC Buys 144 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.
Pendal Group Ltd Has $117.89 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. TTP Investments Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 491.0% during the second quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 6.4% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 4.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 77,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $168,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Northwest Wealth Management LLC
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $3,938,246,000. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $395,481,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.
McDonald Partners LLC Trims Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 540.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 33,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 5.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $4,895,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $81,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 244,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,505,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 643,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,302,000 after purchasing an additional 49,966 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $253.66 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Boeing by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $977,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 41.2% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,066,081,000 after buying an additional 166,025 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,296,000 after buying an additional 489,216 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,449,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.
Matthew L. Sherman Sells 2,587 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Stock
DCPH opened at $18.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.86. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average is $13.22.
Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Eaton by 63.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Michael Edward Hill Sells 1,000 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stock
Shares of BERY opened at $48.96 on Thursday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.64. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 5,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.
Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a CHF 4 target price (down from CHF 5) on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.39.
Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,077,000 after buying an additional 6,402,262 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Eversource Energy by 1,746.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,002,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $197,480,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,681,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,088,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,679,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,763,898,000 after purchasing an additional 925,807 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KBC Group NV Sells 6,094 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Reduced by UMB Bank n.a.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.
First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Raymond James
FBNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised First Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson cut First Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.
Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target Lowered to $185.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
ABG has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.
Kaiser Group (OTCMKTS:KGHI) & Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Financial Survey
Kaiser Group (OTCMKTS:KGHI – Get Rating) and Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations. Analyst Ratings. This...
Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Gap Down to $7.74
A number of brokerages have weighed in on RPAY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Repay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Repay from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Repay from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Repay from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.
Brokerages Set Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Target Price at $74.45
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
