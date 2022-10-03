A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. TTP Investments Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 491.0% during the second quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 6.4% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 4.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 77,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $168,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO