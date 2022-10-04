Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Georgia's Warnock outraises Walker as giving to Kemp jumps
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is maintaining his cash lead in Georgia over Republican challenger Herschel Walker, while incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp's fundraising sharply accelerated over the summer in his race with Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. Walker said Wednesday that his campaign raised more than...
First Lady Casey DeSantis announces first $1 million distributed through Florida Disaster Fund
TALLAHASSEE — On Friday, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced that the first round of Florida Disaster Fund grants totaling $1 million have been awarded to organizations engaged in the Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. To contribute, please visit www.FloridaDisasterFund.org or text DISASTER to 20222. “We know that for many Floridians...
Cruise ‘vaccine passport’ fight could end
TALLAHASSEE — More than a year after a federal judge backed Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a constitutional challenge to Florida’s ban on so-called “vaccine passports,” the legal battle could be poised to end. The Miami-based Norwegian said in filings this week in federal district court...
Plans to strengthen electric system get go-ahead
TALLAHASSEE — Less than a week after Hurricane Ian knocked out power to large swaths of Florida, state regulators Tuesday approved utilities’ long-term plans to try to bolster the electric system. The state Public Service Commission approved, with some changes, plans submitted by Florida Power & Light, Duke...
Lending a helping hand
WILLISTON — On Sept. 26, Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida as a powerful Category 4 storm. Substantial rainfall, high winds and a powerful storm surge were just some of the impacts several cities along Florida’s Gulf Coast and Atlantic Coast felt as Ian barreled through the state last week.
Central Florida men agree to plea guilty for hate crime in Citrus County
A pair of white men and brothers from Central Florida agreed to be sentenced to up to a decade in federal prison for attacking a Black man in Citrus County during a hate crime. Dunnellon 56-year-old Roy Lashley Jr. and 52-year-old Robert Lashley, of Brandon, respectively signed agreements Sept. 19...
33rd annual Central Florida Peanut Festival rescheduled for Oct. 15
WILLISTON — Like several other events and activities around Levy County last week, the 33rd annual Central Florida Peanut Festival did not take place due to Hurricane Ian. Instead, the festival has been rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 15. This came via an announcement on the Central Florida Peanut Festival’s Facebook page on Sept. 27.
Sheriff: Dogs attack family in Tennessee, 2 children die
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee, officials said. The dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy and their mother Wednesday afternoon in the home located north of Memphis near Shelby Forest State Park, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.
