Georgia State

Citrus County Chronicle

Georgia's Warnock outraises Walker as giving to Kemp jumps

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is maintaining his cash lead in Georgia over Republican challenger Herschel Walker, while incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp's fundraising sharply accelerated over the summer in his race with Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. Walker said Wednesday that his campaign raised more than...
GEORGIA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Cruise ‘vaccine passport’ fight could end

TALLAHASSEE — More than a year after a federal judge backed Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a constitutional challenge to Florida’s ban on so-called “vaccine passports,” the legal battle could be poised to end. The Miami-based Norwegian said in filings this week in federal district court...
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Plans to strengthen electric system get go-ahead

TALLAHASSEE — Less than a week after Hurricane Ian knocked out power to large swaths of Florida, state regulators Tuesday approved utilities’ long-term plans to try to bolster the electric system. The state Public Service Commission approved, with some changes, plans submitted by Florida Power & Light, Duke...
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Lending a helping hand

WILLISTON — On Sept. 26, Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida as a powerful Category 4 storm. Substantial rainfall, high winds and a powerful storm surge were just some of the impacts several cities along Florida’s Gulf Coast and Atlantic Coast felt as Ian barreled through the state last week.
WILLISTON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

33rd annual Central Florida Peanut Festival rescheduled for Oct. 15

WILLISTON — Like several other events and activities around Levy County last week, the 33rd annual Central Florida Peanut Festival did not take place due to Hurricane Ian. Instead, the festival has been rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 15. This came via an announcement on the Central Florida Peanut Festival’s Facebook page on Sept. 27.
WILLISTON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Sheriff: Dogs attack family in Tennessee, 2 children die

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee, officials said. The dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy and their mother Wednesday afternoon in the home located north of Memphis near Shelby Forest State Park, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN

