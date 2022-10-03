Read full article on original website
Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Northwest Wealth Management LLC
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $3,938,246,000. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $395,481,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.
Cottage Street Advisors LLC Buys 144 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.
Michael Edward Hill Sells 1,000 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stock
Shares of BERY opened at $48.96 on Thursday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.64. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21.
Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Shares Gap Up to $128.54
Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Price Performance. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.11 and its 200 day moving average is $101.02. Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares. Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently...
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 552.0% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 19,272 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $768,000.
Orange Belgium (OTC:MBISF) Price Target Cut to €19.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Shares of MBISF stock opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.32. Orange Belgium has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $22.15. Orange Belgium Company Profile. (Get Rating) Orange Belgium SA provides telecommunication services in Belgium...
Gafisa Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, October 11th (OTCMKTS:GFASY)
GFASY stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 million, a P/E ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.91. Gafisa has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.30.
Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
The company has a market cap of $8.75 million, a P/E ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 1.81. Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter.
First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Raymond James
FBNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised First Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson cut First Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.
Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Gap Down to $7.74
A number of brokerages have weighed in on RPAY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Repay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Repay from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Repay from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Repay from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.
GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFF) Price Target Raised to C$7.50
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TPRFF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on GCM Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. National Bank Financial began coverage on GCM Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Matthew L. Sherman Sells 2,587 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Stock
DCPH opened at $18.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.86. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average is $13.22.
Meritage Portfolio Management Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $223,744,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $86,336,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 194.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 934,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,082,000 after purchasing an additional 617,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,807,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,207,000 after purchasing an additional 590,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.
Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Shares Gap Up to $8.98
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTVE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.
SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Now Covered by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas
Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of SMA Solar Technology from €40.00 ($40.82) to €56.00 ($57.14) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. SMA Solar Technology Price Performance. OTCMKTS:SMTGF opened at $45.25 on Thursday. The firm has...
KBC Group NV Sells 61,094 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,908,173,000 after purchasing an additional 257,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,306,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,510,000 after acquiring an additional 362,541 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 6.4% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $720,816,000 after acquiring an additional 186,826 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 12.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,181,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $504,402,000 after acquiring an additional 242,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $509,423,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.
First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,719,312,000 after buying an additional 74,380 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,808,003,000 after purchasing an additional 127,231 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,827,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,159,000 after purchasing an additional 164,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,057,000 after purchasing an additional 195,182 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Reduced by UMB Bank n.a.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.
General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a CHF 4 target price (down from CHF 5) on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.39.
