mychamplainvalley.com
Health officials warn of increase of Xylazine use
Vermont has faced a fentanyl crisis for years, but now experts say a new substance, Xylazine, has found its way into the state’s opioid supply and is having a deathly impact on Vermont drug users. Xylazine is an animal sedative that is commonly used on animals like cows and...
Jury finds no medical malpractice in Brattleboro childbirth that turned fatal
Following a 10-day civil trial, a Windham County jury ruled Tuesday that three health care providers with Brattleboro Memorial Hospital were not liable for medical negligence, wrongful death and negligent infliction of emotional distress. Read the story on VTDigger here: Jury finds no medical malpractice in Brattleboro childbirth that turned fatal.
Middlebury Campus
Town residents’ complaints about off-campus students prompt vote on zoning changes
A few weeks ago, students currently living off campus received an email from Dean of Students Derek Doucet informing them of recent updates for off-campus residences. Doucet noted the problematic behavior from student houses at the end of last academic year, which led to a recent attempt by frustrated neighbors to change town zoning laws.
WCAX
2 Brattleboro students overdose at high school
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Two students at Brattleboro Union High School suffered medical emergencies after taking drugs that may have contained fentanyl. Both students are said to be OK. In an email to families, interim Principal Cassie Damkoehler says it happened last week when they had two separate medical emergencies...
WCAX
With Vermont transitional housing program winding down, what’s next?
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state’s transitional housing program is winding down. Applications closed last weekend, leaving many people asking questions about what’s next, and without housing sooner than planned. Two people removed from the Travelodge in South Burlington this month say they have nowhere to go.
WCAX
Lebanon Police looking for volunteers to work for them
LEBANON, NH. (WCAX) - The Lebanon Police Department is looking to expand its force through volunteers. The Volunteer in Police Service program is modeled after a national initiative that allows community members to have more of a stake in public safety. The goal is to give on-duty officers more time to focus on crime.
Colchester Sun
Essex selectboard removes “aggressive panhandling” section of public nuisance ordinance, board member advocates for allowing public nudity
ESSEX TOWN — “You can’t just penalize poverty,” Selectboard Vice Chair Tracey Delphia read from an email sent to the selectboard regarding the panhandling section included in the proposed public nuisance ordinance. The email inspired the board to remove the prohibition of “aggressive panhandling” clause from...
VTDigger
Violence in the Queen City
Once again the proud Queen City devolves into violence thanks to your “elected” city officials and the “catch and release” policies of your State’s Attorney's Office. First, the voters of Burlington allowed the City Council to “defund” the police over an event that had nothing...
mychamplainvalley.com
Burlington International unveils new $19 million terminal
Burlington, VT — Officials at Burlington International Airport unveiled a new airport terminal and security checkpoint Thursday, a project three years in the making. The $19 million, 32,00-square-foot terminal is set to welcome travelers next week. It features a single TSA checkpoint, expanded seating and improved amenities. It was funded with the help of grants from the Federal Aviation Administration.
Vermont cannabis retailers report brisk sales in first days of legal market
Most of the sales are of cannabis flower, due to a shortage of manufactured products. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont cannabis retailers report brisk sales in first days of legal market.
vermontbiz.com
Burlington firm recognized in rankings of registered investment advisors
WestView Investment Advisors(link is external), an independently owned Burlington investment firm, has been recognized as one of the nation's top registered investment advisors by Financial Advisor Magazine for 2022. The company was the only Vermont-based firm to earn a spot in the magazine's annual RIA Survey and Ranking report. Founded...
Two women open ZBotanicals, a CBD store in Hartland
By Curt Peterson Zanni Lacey and Lindsay Rose hosted a Renaissance Faire-like grand opening event for their ZBotanical business on Sept. 17. Hartlanders wondering what’s happening at the long-vacant Shepherd’s Woodworking location north of Webster Road on the Hartland-Quechee Road, […] Read More The post Two women open ZBotanicals, a CBD store in Hartland appeared first on The Mountain Times.
vermontjournal.com
Local worship and church services in Vermont & New Hampshire
Third Congregational Church UCC, River St. Sunday worship begins at 11 a.m., led by Pastor Maureen Adams. Communion is the first Sunday of each month. For more information, email alsteadthirdchurch@gmail.com, call 603-835-6358, or go to www.facebook.com/Third-Congregational-UCC-Church-of-Alstead-NH-120645387960916. ASCUTNEY, Vt. Open Bible Baptist Church, 168 Cemetery Rd. Sunday services are being held...
Vermont State Police to patrol in Burlington under new agreement
State troopers can sign up for elective overtime in the city Wednesday through Saturday. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont State Police to patrol in Burlington under new agreement.
Middlebury Campus
Vermont mycologist Meg Madden leads weekly mushroom walks
On a recent mid-September afternoon, I biked up to Wright Park to join Middlebury-based mycologist Meg Madden on one of her mushroom walks. Cars trailed into the Wright Park parking lot, the drivers greeting each other and Madden for the walk. Madden introduced herself and brought out a basket of...
Ali House resigns from Burlington City Council
The Ward 8 Progressive announced her resignation in a press release Wednesday, leaving two vacancies on the City Council. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ali House resigns from Burlington City Council.
WCAX
Security concerns postpone free concert in downtown Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A free concert in Burlington’s City Hall Park has been canceled just days before artists were expected to hit the stage. Folks at Burlington City Arts say because of the overwhelming interest in the free show, the city made the move to postpone it because of security concerns.
ehshive.com
Local Vermonters Open a Neighborhood Bakery
They are certainly not new to the baking world, but Stacey and MK Daley are finally making t. heir dream a reality with Boxcar Bakery. It began in 2010, originally a small vendor to local grocery stores like City Market, Healthy Living and Sweet Clover, the Daleys will now bring their family recipes and variety of other items into the Essex community.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont gasoline prices increase after long decline
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont rose 1 cent in the last week, after falling the last few months. US prices already were on the rise and OPEC+ is planning to cut production(link is external), which is expected to raise petroleum prices. As of today, the Vermont average for gasoline is $3.66, which is 26 cents per gallon lower than last month and 52 cents higher than a year ago.
Penny Cluse Cafe in Burlington to close
The restaurant will stop serving its takes on Mexican classics and its breakfast dishes after Thanksgiving. Read the story on VTDigger here: Penny Cluse Cafe in Burlington to close.
