Thunder vs. Nuggets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) play against the Denver Nuggets (1-1) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Monday October 3, 2022
Oklahoma City Thunder 112, Denver Nuggets 101 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Aaron Gordon with the Mile High Salute after his 1st quarter dunk tonight. pic.twitter.com/aUblUmPxmU – 1:30 AM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Sharing their immediate thoughts after the preseason opener, @NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson breakdown how an intense week of training camp transcended to a win tonight for the Thunder. pic.twitter.com/FHKqlcN3zQ – 1:01 AM
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– The returns of Jamal Murray, Kawhi, Ben Simmons, Damian Lillard
– First impressions
– Overreactions permitted
– The rookies
– Suns vibes meter
– League Pass feedback
Join us!
📺 youtube.com/watch?v=osyg7G… – 12:59 AM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝It felt like 2K.❞🎮
@NickAGallo caught up with @JdubPSCEO after a preseason win from Denver. pic.twitter.com/ExZX9ouTwk – 12:34 AM
Asked MPJ whether he felt tonight was a good reminder of what he can do: “I decided not to play for other people anymore… You can have an amazing season, and there will still be critics. I don’t think I was really trying to remind people as much as for my team and for myself.” – 12:28 AM
MPJ, on if it’s hard to balance his shot-making vs. distribution:
“I remember my rookie year, they would be so upset with some of the shots I would take. Eventually, they learned, that’s my game, that’s how I’ve always played. There’s definitely a balance …” – 12:22 AM
Michael Porter Jr. on taking and making tough shots outside of the flow of the offensive system:
“I remember my rookie year, they would be so upset with some shots I would take. Eventually they learned at the end of the day that that’s my game. That’s how I’ve always played.” – 12:17 AM
Watch Jamal Murray, Kawhi Leonard score first buckets in returns nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/04/wat… – 12:08 AM
Thunder postgame takeaways are back.
Here’s what I saw and learned from OKC’s preseason win in Denver: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 12:03 AM
Jamal Murray after his first game back in 18 months: “It’s a check mark for sure. It’s one of those mental checks…Got my feel. Felt the crowd. Felt the team, the ball moment, moving on the floor. It’s different than practice. Way different. It was just a lot of fun.” – 11:53 PM
Jamal Murray said he was laughing after Joker told him to go shoot the technical free throw. He said he knew he was gonna miss it because all eyes were on him, and he was cracking up.
“It was too much anticipation.” – 11:50 PM
Jamal Murray admitted after he hit the jumper to end the 2nd Q, he said: “That’s what I do.” – 11:47 PM
Jamal Murray, with a big smile: “I felt like a rookie out there.”
Said the game was faster than he remembered. – 11:46 PM
Jamal Murray:
“I felt like a rookie out there.” – 11:45 PM
Michael Malone: “Bones has to do a better job of running his team.”
Added he felt he “took a couple plays off.”
Said that can’t happen and is confident Bones will be better. – 11:40 PM
Michael Malone says the second unit struggled. On Bones Hyland: “I thought he took some plays off, which is unacceptable.” – 11:40 PM
Michael Malone says there zero concern about Nikola Jokic’s right hand/wrist, which had a wrap on it after halftime. Says he hasn’t heard anything about an injury. – 11:39 PM
Michael Malone postgame: “We didn’t get better. The only silver lining of the game was the close to the 2nd quarter.” He also said it was great to see Jamal Murray return and make some shots. – 11:37 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
mile high victory pic.twitter.com/diAtxBYWGf – 11:34 PM
Three players from the 2021 Thunder draft class led OKC in scoring tonight.
Tre Mann
17 points
6-11 shooting
3-6 from 3
Aaron Wiggins
15 points
5-8 shooting
4-4 from 3
Josh Giddey
14 points
6-11 shooting
2-2 from 3
Combined
46 points
17-30 shooting
9-12 from 3 – 11:34 PM
Jalen Williams postgame said this felt like 2k and he is glad he doesn’t have to go go class after games anymore. We must protect JDUB at all cost. – 11:26 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Water(s) power 💦
@LindyWatersIII | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/m1wmAftsDI – 11:26 PM
Thunder without SGA, Lu Dort, Moose or Chet Holmgren beat the full strength Nuggets 112-101.
Pouring one out for Victor Wembanyama to OKC. pic.twitter.com/BwtErutx8L – 11:26 PM
gg @Oklahoma City Thunder 🤝 pic.twitter.com/vexTz1vWfX – 11:26 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Jalen Williams on his NBA preseason debut: “It felt like 2K.” – 11:25 PM
First NBA bucket from @Peyton Watson 👏
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/2zhCZIugB2 – 11:25 PM
Huge game from Zeke Nnaji off the bench: 15 points in 17 minutes, shot 6-11 from the floor with 6 rebounds. Didn’t play with the second unit — that was DeAndre Jordan tonight. – 11:24 PM
Alright, that’ll do it for the first preseason game of the year.
Murray and Porter looked back.
Joker looked disinterested (as he should be).
Bench looked subpar.
Lots to evaluate tonight. Recap article up soon. Podcast tonight. – 11:24 PM
Sacha Killeya-Jones checks in late in the fourth, making his unofficial Thunder debut. SKJ, a training camp invitee, is likely headed to the OKC Blue. – 11:20 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
free safety making the play with a pick and score 💪
#EugeneOmoruyi | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/2RcYhbQgGq – 11:15 PM
Refined mechanics and all, Zeke Nnaji buries a 3 from the top of the arc. He’s got a team-high 13 on 5-of-7 shooting. Think the goal/hope is that he pushes DJ all preseason for that backup 5. – 11:13 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
this ball movement is unmatched 🤌 pic.twitter.com/hX5baaOjWm – 11:08 PM
Josh Giddey preseason shoulda been triple double:
14 points
12 rebounds
9 assists
1 block
2 steals
2-2 from 3 (!)
25 minutes
Feel pretty confident saying if Giddey played the 4th quarter, he would’ve got it. – 11:07 PM
David Nwaba is getting some fourth-quarter minutes. As reported earlier, he’s the only player from that Rockets trade who’s with the Thunder tonight. – 11:04 PM
Ben Simmons, Kawhi Leonard, Jamal Murray back among NBA happy returns (from @AP) apnews.com/article/18c301… – 11:04 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
David Nwaba checks in – 11:01 PM
David Nwaba the veteran. – 11:01 PM
Nikola Jokic has had a wrap around his right wrist/hand on the bench throughout the 2nd half. He’s fine, I’m told. Nothing to worry about. pic.twitter.com/lx4piqbJQz – 10:55 PM
There were not 54 better players than Aaron Wiggins in the 2021 NBA Draft.
Wiggins almost went undrafted. In a re-draft, I bet he’s closer to a 1st rounder. – 10:50 PM
Rooks livin’ out their dream tonight 🙌 pic.twitter.com/bOHgVgcfOP – 10:49 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
On official David Nwaba watch now – 10:47 PM
Aaron Wiggins is 4-of-4 from three. – 10:46 PM
We advise hoopers to not jump with Zeke – 10:45 PM
Zeke with a powerful dunk over a pair of Thunder defenders. – 10:44 PM
Chip Engelland sitting so close to Josh Giddey on the bench we should call him Chip Australia. – 10:43 PM
Really nice three by Ousmane Dieng and ball movement to set up the long 3. – 10:41 PM
Tre Mann last season➡️ Tre Mann this season pic.twitter.com/IuMt49WkON – 10:40 PM
Nuggets getting deeper into their bench. Zeke Nnaji’s getting his first minutes of the night right now. Christian Braun’s in at small forward. Ish Smith getting even more run too — didn’t look like Michael Malone was pleased with Bones Hyland’s play tonight. – 10:40 PM
Jamal Murray first game in 539 days:
10 PTS
2 AST
4-7 FG
2-3 3P
in 15 MINS
Welcome back. pic.twitter.com/cPGNnOvkaL – 10:39 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
defense fueling the offense ⛽️ pic.twitter.com/ERYl8h0gis – 10:37 PM
Michael Malone calls a timeout and has some words for Bones Hyland. Bones likely done for the night. – 10:35 PM
Another Triple for Josh Giddey. Chip Engelland deserves a raise already. – 10:35 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Giddey sure does love him some cross court passes lol – 10:34 PM
Zeke Nnaji enters for the first time at the 5:17 mark in the third quarter. – 10:33 PM
Josh Giddey hits his first 3 of the night.
He’s shooting 100% in the Chip Engelland era. – 10:33 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
That Giddey pass def had some velo – 10:32 PM
Josh Giddey is one assist away from a preseason triple-double. – 10:32 PM
Aaron Wiggins is a really good NBA player. Finding a rotational piece at 55 is insane value. – 10:29 PM
Nikola Jokic emerged from the locker room with a wrap on his right wrist. Am told he’s fine. Still, can almost guarantee the starters are done tonight. – 10:28 PM
Final lines for Denver’s starters:
– Jamal Murray: 10 pts, 2 rebs, 2 asts
– Michael Porter Jr: 12 pts (2-4 3FG’s)
– Aaron Gordon: 10 pts, 4 rebs
– Nikola Jokic: 2 pts (0-1 FG’s), 5 rebs, 3 asts
– Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 2 pts (1-8 FG’s) – 10:27 PM
Aaron Wiggins is starting the second half in place of Kenrich Williams. – 10:20 PM
Michael Malone starting the second unit in the 3rd quarter. Looks like that’s it from the starters.
Joker finishes (I assume) with 2 points, Murray with 10 and MPJ with 12. – 10:20 PM
Numbers from the first half pic.twitter.com/SAxX9qdYKs – 10:19 PM
Nuggets starters are done for the night after one half. – 10:19 PM
Josh Giddey on triple double watch at halftime.
4 points
7 rebounds
6 assists
*Scheduled Tweet* – 10:15 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
two down, two to go
#ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/qMk0ZDc8hg – 10:14 PM
No stagger of any kid from Michael Malone in tonight’s 1st half. Pretty much played the starters together and then a five-man bench. A talking point at camp was getting Jamal Murray and Bones Hyland on the floor together. We’ll see if that happens later on. – 10:13 PM
I’m fine if Denver’s starters sit the whole second half. I dunno if Malone will go that way, but you’ve seen everything you need to see – especially from MPJ and Mal. You’ve got 20 players, get em some run. – 10:11 PM
Jamal Murray’s 2nd quarter: 10 points on 4-5 shooting. Nuggets’ starters went +4 in their second stint. – 10:10 PM
there he is! Jamal Murray back.
https://t.co/pU9Em4uMTC pic.twitter.com/6pwwxbAOAo – 10:09 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Denver had plenty of sloppy moments but go into the half with a 52-51 lead.
Michael Porter Jr. & Jamal Murray returned to the court & both look great in their returns. MPJ has 12 points & Murray has 10 points & a buzzer beater.
Couldn’t ask for a better confidence start. – 10:08 PM
Tre Mann is the player of the half by far. Really improved defensively, effective scoring. Year 2 is off to a great start. – 10:07 PM
Murray’s step back bank shot at the buzzer to put Denver up at the half… pic.twitter.com/LQHqQmjYC4 – 10:07 PM
Almost sounds like Thunder assistant Dave Bliss is mic’d up tonight. Can pretty clearly hear him from the bench. – 10:06 PM
Murray, Jokic, MPJ
https://t.co/5zx0t9AAtH pic.twitter.com/IjqbJNpiAP – 10:06 PM
Jamal Murray kisses one off the glass to end the 2nd quarter and then soaks it in for an extra beat or two. He had 10 points in the 2nd quarter alone, and is enjoying every second of it. – 10:05 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Tre Mann with 13 points in 15 1st-half mins – 10:05 PM
So MPJ can play a little I guess. – 10:05 PM
Jamal fade away at the buzzer to close the half
Book it under things you love to see – 10:05 PM
And Murray hits a buzzer beater to give the Nuggets a 1-point lead heading into halftime. Ugly first half but starters looked like they found a rhythm over the final 5 minutes. – 10:05 PM
KCP has been wide open all half. He’ll be wide open all year. Just gotta hit the shots, and he will. He and Bruce Brown are gonna be sliding around these screens all year and that’s just as pretty. Murray hitting the straight-away 3 is a beautiful thing tho. – 10:04 PM
MPJ COOKIN’ – 10:04 PM
Playoff teams gotta be annoyed watching Kenrich Williams and knowing he signed long term and wants to retire in OKC. – 10:03 PM
Caldwell-Pope has decided to velcro himself to Tre Mann – 10:02 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Innovative pass there by Tre Mann to Kenrich Williams for the easy under-the-basket layup – 10:02 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Giddey’s got it 🤞
@Josh Giddey | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/cGZ9LSBRaE – 10:01 PM
Jamal Murray looks a lot more comfortable during this second stint. – 10:01 PM
Tre Mann splashes a 3 from Mile High Stadium.
Mann is the leading scorer tonight for either team. – 9:58 PM
Jokic might as well be playing this game in flip-flops. I support it – don’t strain yourself big guy, preseason is meaningless. Take it easy, make some passes, sit by the pool in the second half. – 9:58 PM
The back-to-back MVP isn’t interested in scoring tonight. He had an OKC defender on a string a few feet away from the basket, and he kicked it to the corner instead. It’d pretty much be peak Jokic for him not to score tonight. (He’s still sitting on 0). – 9:56 PM
Jokic is only shooting tonight if he has to. – 9:56 PM
I think Joker’s goal tonight is to not take a shot. – 9:55 PM
All smiles from Jamal after his first bucket 🥹 pic.twitter.com/iiME6g2UCZ – 9:55 PM
The GRIN on Jamal Murray’s face as he hits his first shot – a 3 – in 539 days is terrific. Crowd gave a huge cheer. – 9:53 PM
Jamal Murray knocks down his first 3. Really cool moment. Crowd was ready for that one. Great to have him back. – 9:52 PM
Ish Smith finds Jamal Murray in the corner, and he buries it, with a little smile on his face. OKC takes a TO and team rushes onto the floor to congratulate him. – 9:51 PM
Jamal Murray’s first bucket of the preseason is a 3 from the left corner. A huge smile from him after that one went down. – 9:51 PM
JAMAL FROM DEEEP – 9:51 PM
Ousmane Dieng is a plus defender tonight. That’s the kind of stuff that get him NBA minutes soon rather than later. – 9:48 PM
Bruce’s first bucket as a Nugget, and it was from deep 🎯 pic.twitter.com/o7J3cwiGP2 – 9:47 PM
Don’t want to take too much away from one preseason game, but it’s notable that Darius Bazley has almost exclusively played the five. Maybe that explains why Poku got the start. Baze, appropriately sporting No. 55, could be the backup center behind JRE. – 9:46 PM
Former Thunder, Wizard, Piston, 76er, Hornet, Pelican, Sun, Buck, Magic, Warrior, Grizzly, Rocket, Wizard again and 76er again Ish Smith checks in for the Nuggets. – 9:45 PM
Ish Smith in for Bones Hyland early in the 2nd quarter. Seems like Bones got the early hook. – 9:43 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
intensity and awareness on both ends of the floor 😤 pic.twitter.com/SR2HKGCSUa – 9:41 PM
Thunder first quarter observations
– Tre Mann remains fun. And really fought defensively.
– Swarming defense all around, especially by preseason standards.
– Jalen Williams ran point with the second unit.
– Aaron Wiggins can be a steady two-way contributor. – 9:41 PM
Have you folks seen the new Thunder Team Edition jerseys yet? pic.twitter.com/yuvQMrcYRs – 9:40 PM
OKC looks this good without two of their three best players (Chet Holmgren and SGA) and best defender (Lu Dort). Look, it’s one preseason game sure, but my point is don’t let anyone tell you OKC’s future isn’t incredibly bright. This is going to be a fun ride. – 9:38 PM
End of the 1st quarter score update.
OKC’s Summer League team minus Chet: 30
Denver’s 2020 WCF team plus Aaron Gordon: 21 – 9:38 PM
That was an extremely preseason first quarter for the Nuggets. The transition points allowed will be the most frustrating part for Malone. Nuggets trail 30-21. – 9:38 PM
One down, three to go
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/N3rARI1L0O – 9:37 PM
#Nuggets turn it over 8 times, give up 30 points to OKC after 1. Malone has already taken a couple frustration timeouts, which means the season can officially begin. – 9:37 PM
Bones has been careless with the ball early, and I would like to see if they have more than a Bones Make Something Up offense for the bench. – 9:37 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
A Thunder team missing SGA, Chet & Dort scored 30 points in the 1Q against the Nuggets regulars 😳 – 9:36 PM
Nuggets give up 30 points to the Thunder in the 1st quarter. Let’s call that top-5 defense a work in progress. – 9:36 PM
The first DeAndre Jordan minutes in Denver haven’t been stellar, and that’s all I’m gonna say about that. – 9:36 PM
JDub has 7 points, 1 assist and 1 steal in 4 minutes.
The Jalen Williams All-Rookie Team campaign is off to a fast start.
(Had to delete my last tweet cause JDub scored again as soon as I sent it.) – 9:35 PM
Jalen Williams truly is special. 3 level scorer that can be that active and defend like that plus his playmaking. Going to be fun to watch his career. What a tough elbow jumper right there. – 9:35 PM
Jalen Williams is so damn good. – 9:35 PM
look out, here comes DeAndre Jordan. – 9:34 PM
5.3.9
Never a doubt pic.twitter.com/QSRrsHOvBr – 9:33 PM
Thunder second unit tonight: Jalen Williams, Aaron Wiggins, Lindy Waters III, Ousmane Dieng, Darius Bazley – 9:33 PM
First bench unit of the preseason:
Bones
Bruce Brown
Davon
Jeff Green
DeAndre Jordan – 9:32 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
pick and roll ➡️ fast break
@Josh Giddey 🤝 @Jeremiah Robinson-Earl pic.twitter.com/dhtITRHKde – 9:32 PM
I believe that was Tre Mann who on his block just now said “give me that sh—“. I’ll never forget you, old friend. pic.twitter.com/eZmdBAj444 – 9:30 PM
Michael Malone’s second unit right now (all five are in): Bones Hyland, Bruce Brown, Davon Reed, Jeff Green, DeAndre Jordan – 9:29 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Ousmane Dieng checks in – 9:29 PM
Malone going to Davon Reed and DeAndre Jordan off the bench. For now, 2nd unit is Bones, Bruce, Davon, Jeff and DJ. – 9:29 PM
Tre Mann, one of the most buzzed about OKC players during training camp, in the first 8 minutes:
8 points
3-6 shooting
2-3 from 3
1-1 smooth stepback 3s – 9:27 PM
Nuggets starters go -3 in their first stint. Really sloppy. – 9:27 PM
Talked about it on Today’s Locked on Thunder, Tre Mann is the best pure scorer OKC has right now without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, can he look effective in that role? So far he is 3-6 with 8 points. – 9:27 PM
The Tre Mann hype train isn’t losing any steam through the first eight minutes of preseason ball. – 9:27 PM
Jalen Williams in one word: active. – 9:24 PM
Jamal Murray exits at the 4:23 mark of the first. Fans roar at his first stint, even if he’s still searching for his first point. – 9:24 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Tre Mann forcing the miss on a 1v1 👀 – 9:24 PM
First sub of the night: Jalen Williams for Josh Giddey. – 9:23 PM
The Thunder are running. Just sprinting up and down the court like they’re completely at home at altitude. Porter and Gordon are throwing down so far though. – 9:23 PM
Jalen Williams is on the floor for the first time, as Giddey leaves. Already setting up the offense. – 9:23 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Jalen Williams checks in – 9:23 PM
Josh Giddey stops and puts his hands up before lightly brushing a Nugget defender on a dish to JRE… and gets hit with a charge.
Then got hit with a tech for waving his hands.
Jamal Murray misses the freebie.
In Michael Cage’s church league, they call that ball don’t lie. – 9:22 PM
Josh Giddey remains unbelievable. Hit ahead pass by Poku turned into a fantastic and strong bounce pass to Kenrich. Ball movement is fun. – 9:22 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
connecting early 🔌
@Tre Mann ➡️ @Kenrich Williams pic.twitter.com/c6zPJ0PlY4 – 9:21 PM
Jamal Murray stepped up to shoot that free throw and looked at his dad and smiled while he pulled his jersey, joking that he needed a sub 😂 – 9:18 PM
Josh Giddey carried over his summer league animation. Gets a T early in preseason. – 9:17 PM
POV: You’re announced as a starter for the Denver Nuggets for the first time in 539 days.
Welcome back, Jamal Murray. pic.twitter.com/sypG7aokbz – 9:17 PM
Really good finish at the rim by Josh Giddey. Loved the pass fake on the way to the rim. With his playmaking ability that can be a real tool. – 9:17 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Sharing the ball, knocking down the open 3-ball and dunking on people and celebrating.
Nuggets are having fun. – 9:16 PM
J-Will already rubbing off on the guys. Tre Mann drew a charge from Jamal Murray. – 9:14 PM
Giddey with a new pocket pass for Jeremiah Robinson-Earl who finished STRONG. – 9:13 PM
MPJ looks off a Joker post up for a contested midrange that he makes.
We truly are back. This is awesome. – 9:12 PM
Let’s ball – 9:10 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Getting things started from Denver
#ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/MvLFDKWYeJ – 9:10 PM
Folks, starting lineup intros were something else.
Jamal Murray received a big ovation. So did Michael Porter. pic.twitter.com/0bG9v4xKp2 – 9:10 PM
Jamal Murray introduced last during Denver’s pregame introductions — Nikola Jokic was first like usual — and was mobbed by his teammates after his name was called. After, 18 months, he’s back. – 9:10 PM
Jamal Murray was just mobbed by his teammates after he was announced for pre-game introductions. Really cool moment. – 9:09 PM
OKC starters vs Nuggets:
Giddey
Mann
Kenny Hustle
Poku
JRE
I repeat… Poku. This is not a drill. – 9:07 PM
You can stream Thunder-Nuggets here: nba.com/thunder/presea… – 9:06 PM
Thunder starters in Preseason Game No. 1
– Josh Giddey
– Tre Mann
– Kenrich Williams
– Aleksej Pokusevski
– Jeremiah Robinson-Earl – 9:04 PM
Cage back on the TV. Feels good. Can’t wait to be back in the compound on Thursday! It’s here! Thunder basketball! – 9:02 PM
First (but not last) tunnel huddle of the year 👊 pic.twitter.com/sqQ86WIL7E – 8:58 PM
Jamal Murray is back at it in the New Balance Two Wxy 3 🏹 pic.twitter.com/pVBOnNy02k – 8:51 PM
#Nuggets starters vs. OKC: Jamal Murray, KCP, MPJ, AG, Joker. – 8:36 PM
Nuggets starters vs. Thunder:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 8:35 PM
Starting 🖐:
3. MPJ
5. Joker pic.twitter.com/zv3xaFKBpz – 8:34 PM
JM27 on the court
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/cfEyppicDR – 8:30 PM
Jamal Murray and Darrell Arthur pregame with Aaron Gordon in the back.
The vibes are crazy. pic.twitter.com/wcLXMuH4zU – 8:23 PM
Jamal Murray just wrapped up his workout pregame here at Ball Arena. It looked pretty identical to the workout he typically went through prior to his ACL injury. Lots of shooting and 1-on-1 work. He and Denver’s starters are expected to play 16-22 minutes tonight. – 8:21 PM
Jamal Murray ahead of his first NBA game in 18 months. pic.twitter.com/2DVPpIxGLP – 8:15 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Coach Daigneault speaks with media ahead of tonight’s preseason opener in Denver 🎥 pic.twitter.com/5Gy8WKKfH8 – 8:12 PM
A very smiley Jamal Murray warming up at Ball Arena 👀 pic.twitter.com/WXttx8gPlc – 8:03 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Been missin’ these candids 📸 pic.twitter.com/IlBUgV9Wq1 – 7:39 PM
After almost two seasons, Jamal Murray is set to make his NBA return 👏
(via @Jamal Murray) pic.twitter.com/NmSzAyrWXD – 7:25 PM
According to Coach Malone, the plan for tonight is to play the starters for 16-22 minutes. Continue to build that chemistry for the Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/uX2O9A3Swy – 7:17 PM
Malone: Nuggets will play their regular starters. Said in the ballpark of 16-22 minutes. Said he wants to get a good look at the second unit. – 7:17 PM
Plan for the starters tonight, per Michael Malone “to play.” Sounds like 16-22 minutes for the starters tonight vs. OKC. – 7:16 PM
The #Nuggets have picked up Bones Hyland’s third-year option, league source tells @denverpost. – 7:14 PM
Nikola Jokic isn’t a fan of the Nuggets’ new shooting shirts. pic.twitter.com/MgqIjFFoj0 – 7:08 PM
#Nuggets are indeed picking up Zeke Nnaji’s fourth-year option, source confirms. @Adrian Wojnarowski first.
After strong camp, Nnaji has a real opportunity to crack the rotation at backup 5. – 6:23 PM
The Denver Nuggets are picking up forward Zeke Nnaji’s fourth-year option, source tells ESPN. Nnaji, the 22nd pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, has so far earned Michael Malone’s praise in training camp. – 6:21 PM
stacked slate tonight for a preseason Monday…
• Ben Simmons vs. Sixers
• Banchero
• Jamal Murray return
• Kawhi Leonard return
• Kent Bazemore return pic.twitter.com/aOC9J7alMX – 6:01 PM
Players I’m most excited to watch and analyze in tonight’s Denver Nuggets preseason debut:
1️⃣ Jamal
2️⃣ MPJ
3️⃣ Bones
4️⃣ Zeke
5️⃣ Braun
What’s your list? – 5:26 PM
“I’m excited to go prove myself again”
Jamal Murray has individual goals but he’s mainly happy to be back on the court.
@Vincent Goodwill | @Denver Nuggets | @Jamal Murray pic.twitter.com/1Fp23MVkxQ – 5:00 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
views from 5,000 ft above ⛰ pic.twitter.com/SEzrhqE0Yh – 4:59 PM
If you could see anything in tonight’s Nuggets preseason game, what would you choose? – 3:30 PM
Jamal Murray in 2021:
21.2 PPG
4.8 APG
2.7 3P
48/41/87%
Certified bucket. pic.twitter.com/aN2rihYQcp – 3:24 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
168 days later…it’s time to put it all together. @NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson bring you today’s @OUHealth Game Day report 📝 pic.twitter.com/EkFuhzkG57 – 3:15 PM
David Nwaba makes sense to be the one player from the Rockets trade to stick in OKC.
Hustle☑️
Plays D☑️
High IQ☑️
Hard working☑️
Tradable contract☑️
6’5” with 7’0” wingspan☑️
Named Jalen Williams❎
Roster fluid until the season starts but Nwaba checks most the Thunder boxes. – 3:00 PM
Comments / 0