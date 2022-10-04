Thunder vs. Nuggets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) play against the Denver Nuggets (1-1) at Ball Arena

Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Monday October 3, 2022

Oklahoma City Thunder 112, Denver Nuggets 101 (Final)

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Aaron Gordon with the Mile High Salute after his 1st quarter dunk tonight. pic.twitter.com/aUblUmPxmU – 1:30 AM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Sharing their immediate thoughts after the preseason opener, @NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson breakdown how an intense week of training camp transcended to a win tonight for the Thunder. pic.twitter.com/FHKqlcN3zQ – 1:01 AM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

❝It felt like 2K.❞🎮

@NickAGallo caught up with @JdubPSCEO after a preseason win from Denver. pic.twitter.com/ExZX9ouTwk – 12:34 AM

Michael Singer @msinger

Asked MPJ whether he felt tonight was a good reminder of what he can do: “I decided not to play for other people anymore… You can have an amazing season, and there will still be critics. I don’t think I was really trying to remind people as much as for my team and for myself.” – 12:28 AM

Michael Singer @msinger

MPJ, on if it’s hard to balance his shot-making vs. distribution:

“I remember my rookie year, they would be so upset with some of the shots I would take. Eventually, they learned, that’s my game, that’s how I’ve always played. There’s definitely a balance …” – 12:22 AM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Michael Porter Jr. on taking and making tough shots outside of the flow of the offensive system:

“I remember my rookie year, they would be so upset with some shots I would take. Eventually they learned at the end of the day that that’s my game. That’s how I’ve always played.” – 12:17 AM

Watch Jamal Murray, Kawhi Leonard score first buckets in returns

Thunder postgame takeaways are back.

Thunder postgame takeaways are back.
Here's what I saw and learned from OKC's preseason win in Denver:

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Jamal Murray after his first game back in 18 months: “It’s a check mark for sure. It’s one of those mental checks…Got my feel. Felt the crowd. Felt the team, the ball moment, moving on the floor. It’s different than practice. Way different. It was just a lot of fun.” – 11:53 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Jamal Murray said he was laughing after Joker told him to go shoot the technical free throw. He said he knew he was gonna miss it because all eyes were on him, and he was cracking up.

“It was too much anticipation.” – 11:50 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Jamal Murray admitted after he hit the jumper to end the 2nd Q, he said: “That’s what I do.” – 11:47 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Jamal Murray, with a big smile: “I felt like a rookie out there.”

Said the game was faster than he remembered. – 11:46 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Jamal Murray:

“I felt like a rookie out there.” – 11:45 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Michael Malone: “Bones has to do a better job of running his team.”

Added he felt he “took a couple plays off.”

Said that can’t happen and is confident Bones will be better. – 11:40 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Michael Malone says the second unit struggled. On Bones Hyland: “I thought he took some plays off, which is unacceptable.” – 11:40 PM

Michael Malone says there zero concern about Nikola Jokic’s right hand/wrist, which had a wrap on it after halftime. Says he hasn’t heard anything about an injury. – 11:39 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Michael Malone postgame: “We didn’t get better. The only silver lining of the game was the close to the 2nd quarter.” He also said it was great to see Jamal Murray return and make some shots. – 11:37 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

mile high victory pic.twitter.com/diAtxBYWGf – 11:34 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Three players from the 2021 Thunder draft class led OKC in scoring tonight.

Tre Mann

17 points

6-11 shooting

3-6 from 3

Aaron Wiggins

15 points

5-8 shooting

4-4 from 3

Josh Giddey

14 points

6-11 shooting

2-2 from 3

Combined

46 points

17-30 shooting

9-12 from 3 – 11:34 PM

Jalen Williams postgame said this felt like 2k and he is glad he doesn’t have to go go class after games anymore. We must protect JDUB at all cost. – 11:26 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Water(s) power 💦

@LindyWatersIII | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/m1wmAftsDI – 11:26 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Thunder without SGA, Lu Dort, Moose or Chet Holmgren beat the full strength Nuggets 112-101.

Pouring one out for Victor Wembanyama to OKC. pic.twitter.com/BwtErutx8L – 11:26 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

gg @Oklahoma City Thunder 🤝 pic.twitter.com/vexTz1vWfX – 11:26 PM

Jalen Williams on his NBA preseason debut: “It felt like 2K.” – 11:25 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

First NBA bucket from @Peyton Watson 👏

#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/2zhCZIugB2 – 11:25 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Huge game from Zeke Nnaji off the bench: 15 points in 17 minutes, shot 6-11 from the floor with 6 rebounds. Didn’t play with the second unit — that was DeAndre Jordan tonight. – 11:24 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Alright, that’ll do it for the first preseason game of the year.

Murray and Porter looked back.

Joker looked disinterested (as he should be).

Bench looked subpar.

Lots to evaluate tonight. Recap article up soon. Podcast tonight. – 11:24 PM

Sacha Killeya-Jones checks in late in the fourth, making his unofficial Thunder debut. SKJ, a training camp invitee, is likely headed to the OKC Blue. – 11:20 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

free safety making the play with a pick and score 💪

#EugeneOmoruyi | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/2RcYhbQgGq – 11:15 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Refined mechanics and all, Zeke Nnaji buries a 3 from the top of the arc. He’s got a team-high 13 on 5-of-7 shooting. Think the goal/hope is that he pushes DJ all preseason for that backup 5. – 11:13 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

this ball movement is unmatched 🤌 pic.twitter.com/hX5baaOjWm – 11:08 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Josh Giddey preseason shoulda been triple double:

14 points

12 rebounds

9 assists

1 block

2 steals

2-2 from 3 (!)

25 minutes

Feel pretty confident saying if Giddey played the 4th quarter, he would’ve got it. – 11:07 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

David Nwaba is getting some fourth-quarter minutes. As reported earlier, he’s the only player from that Rockets trade who’s with the Thunder tonight. – 11:04 PM

Ben Simmons, Kawhi Leonard, Jamal Murray back among NBA happy returns

David Nwaba checks in – 11:01 PM

David Nwaba the veteran. – 11:01 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nikola Jokic has had a wrap around his right wrist/hand on the bench throughout the 2nd half. He’s fine, I’m told. Nothing to worry about. pic.twitter.com/lx4piqbJQz – 10:55 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

There were not 54 better players than Aaron Wiggins in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Wiggins almost went undrafted. In a re-draft, I bet he’s closer to a 1st rounder. – 10:50 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Rooks livin’ out their dream tonight 🙌 pic.twitter.com/bOHgVgcfOP – 10:49 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Aaron Wiggins is 4-of-4 from three. – 10:46 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

We advise hoopers to not jump with Zeke – 10:45 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Zeke with a powerful dunk over a pair of Thunder defenders. – 10:44 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Chip Engelland sitting so close to Josh Giddey on the bench we should call him Chip Australia. – 10:43 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Really nice three by Ousmane Dieng and ball movement to set up the long 3. – 10:41 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Tre Mann last season➡️ Tre Mann this season pic.twitter.com/IuMt49WkON – 10:40 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets getting deeper into their bench. Zeke Nnaji’s getting his first minutes of the night right now. Christian Braun’s in at small forward. Ish Smith getting even more run too — didn’t look like Michael Malone was pleased with Bones Hyland’s play tonight. – 10:40 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Jamal Murray first game in 539 days:

10 PTS

2 AST

4-7 FG

2-3 3P

in 15 MINS

Welcome back. pic.twitter.com/cPGNnOvkaL – 10:39 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

defense fueling the offense ⛽️ pic.twitter.com/ERYl8h0gis – 10:37 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Michael Malone calls a timeout and has some words for Bones Hyland. Bones likely done for the night. – 10:35 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Another Triple for Josh Giddey. Chip Engelland deserves a raise already. – 10:35 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Giddey sure does love him some cross court passes lol – 10:34 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Zeke Nnaji enters for the first time at the 5:17 mark in the third quarter. – 10:33 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Josh Giddey hits his first 3 of the night.

He’s shooting 100% in the Chip Engelland era. – 10:33 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

That Giddey pass def had some velo – 10:32 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Josh Giddey is one assist away from a preseason triple-double. – 10:32 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Aaron Wiggins is a really good NBA player. Finding a rotational piece at 55 is insane value. – 10:29 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Nikola Jokic emerged from the locker room with a wrap on his right wrist. Am told he’s fine. Still, can almost guarantee the starters are done tonight. – 10:28 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Final lines for Denver’s starters:

– Jamal Murray: 10 pts, 2 rebs, 2 asts

– Michael Porter Jr: 12 pts (2-4 3FG’s)

– Aaron Gordon: 10 pts, 4 rebs

– Nikola Jokic: 2 pts (0-1 FG’s), 5 rebs, 3 asts

– Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 2 pts (1-8 FG’s) – 10:27 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Aaron Wiggins is starting the second half in place of Kenrich Williams. – 10:20 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Michael Malone starting the second unit in the 3rd quarter. Looks like that’s it from the starters.

Joker finishes (I assume) with 2 points, Murray with 10 and MPJ with 12. – 10:20 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Numbers from the first half pic.twitter.com/SAxX9qdYKs – 10:19 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets starters are done for the night after one half. – 10:19 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Josh Giddey on triple double watch at halftime.

4 points

7 rebounds

6 assists

*Scheduled Tweet* – 10:15 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

two down, two to go

#ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/qMk0ZDc8hg – 10:14 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

No stagger of any kid from Michael Malone in tonight’s 1st half. Pretty much played the starters together and then a five-man bench. A talking point at camp was getting Jamal Murray and Bones Hyland on the floor together. We’ll see if that happens later on. – 10:13 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

I’m fine if Denver’s starters sit the whole second half. I dunno if Malone will go that way, but you’ve seen everything you need to see – especially from MPJ and Mal. You’ve got 20 players, get em some run. – 10:11 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Jamal Murray’s 2nd quarter: 10 points on 4-5 shooting. Nuggets’ starters went +4 in their second stint. – 10:10 PM

there he is! Jamal Murray back.

https://t.co/pU9Em4uMTC pic.twitter.com/6pwwxbAOAo – 10:09 PM

Denver had plenty of sloppy moments but go into the half with a 52-51 lead.

Michael Porter Jr. & Jamal Murray returned to the court & both look great in their returns. MPJ has 12 points & Murray has 10 points & a buzzer beater.

Couldn’t ask for a better confidence start. – 10:08 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Tre Mann is the player of the half by far. Really improved defensively, effective scoring. Year 2 is off to a great start. – 10:07 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Murray’s step back bank shot at the buzzer to put Denver up at the half… pic.twitter.com/LQHqQmjYC4 – 10:07 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Almost sounds like Thunder assistant Dave Bliss is mic’d up tonight. Can pretty clearly hear him from the bench. – 10:06 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Murray, Jokic, MPJ

https://t.co/5zx0t9AAtH pic.twitter.com/IjqbJNpiAP – 10:06 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Jamal Murray kisses one off the glass to end the 2nd quarter and then soaks it in for an extra beat or two. He had 10 points in the 2nd quarter alone, and is enjoying every second of it. – 10:05 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Tre Mann with 13 points in 15 1st-half mins – 10:05 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

So MPJ can play a little I guess. – 10:05 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Jamal fade away at the buzzer to close the half

Book it under things you love to see – 10:05 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

And Murray hits a buzzer beater to give the Nuggets a 1-point lead heading into halftime. Ugly first half but starters looked like they found a rhythm over the final 5 minutes. – 10:05 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

KCP has been wide open all half. He’ll be wide open all year. Just gotta hit the shots, and he will. He and Bruce Brown are gonna be sliding around these screens all year and that’s just as pretty. Murray hitting the straight-away 3 is a beautiful thing tho. – 10:04 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

MPJ COOKIN’ – 10:04 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Playoff teams gotta be annoyed watching Kenrich Williams and knowing he signed long term and wants to retire in OKC. – 10:03 PM

Caldwell-Pope has decided to velcro himself to Tre Mann – 10:02 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Innovative pass there by Tre Mann to Kenrich Williams for the easy under-the-basket layup – 10:02 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Giddey’s got it 🤞

@Josh Giddey | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/cGZ9LSBRaE – 10:01 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Jamal Murray looks a lot more comfortable during this second stint. – 10:01 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Tre Mann splashes a 3 from Mile High Stadium.

Mann is the leading scorer tonight for either team. – 9:58 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Jokic might as well be playing this game in flip-flops. I support it – don’t strain yourself big guy, preseason is meaningless. Take it easy, make some passes, sit by the pool in the second half. – 9:58 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

The back-to-back MVP isn’t interested in scoring tonight. He had an OKC defender on a string a few feet away from the basket, and he kicked it to the corner instead. It’d pretty much be peak Jokic for him not to score tonight. (He’s still sitting on 0). – 9:56 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Jokic is only shooting tonight if he has to. – 9:56 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

I think Joker’s goal tonight is to not take a shot. – 9:55 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

All smiles from Jamal after his first bucket 🥹 pic.twitter.com/iiME6g2UCZ – 9:55 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

The GRIN on Jamal Murray’s face as he hits his first shot – a 3 – in 539 days is terrific. Crowd gave a huge cheer. – 9:53 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Jamal Murray knocks down his first 3. Really cool moment. Crowd was ready for that one. Great to have him back. – 9:52 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Ish Smith finds Jamal Murray in the corner, and he buries it, with a little smile on his face. OKC takes a TO and team rushes onto the floor to congratulate him. – 9:51 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Jamal Murray’s first bucket of the preseason is a 3 from the left corner. A huge smile from him after that one went down. – 9:51 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

JAMAL FROM DEEEP – 9:51 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Ousmane Dieng is a plus defender tonight. That’s the kind of stuff that get him NBA minutes soon rather than later. – 9:48 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Bruce’s first bucket as a Nugget, and it was from deep 🎯 pic.twitter.com/o7J3cwiGP2 – 9:47 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Don’t want to take too much away from one preseason game, but it’s notable that Darius Bazley has almost exclusively played the five. Maybe that explains why Poku got the start. Baze, appropriately sporting No. 55, could be the backup center behind JRE. – 9:46 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Former Thunder, Wizard, Piston, 76er, Hornet, Pelican, Sun, Buck, Magic, Warrior, Grizzly, Rocket, Wizard again and 76er again Ish Smith checks in for the Nuggets. – 9:45 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Ish Smith in for Bones Hyland early in the 2nd quarter. Seems like Bones got the early hook. – 9:43 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

intensity and awareness on both ends of the floor 😤 pic.twitter.com/SR2HKGCSUa – 9:41 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Thunder first quarter observations

– Tre Mann remains fun. And really fought defensively.

– Swarming defense all around, especially by preseason standards.

– Jalen Williams ran point with the second unit.

– Aaron Wiggins can be a steady two-way contributor. – 9:41 PM

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

Have you folks seen the new Thunder Team Edition jerseys yet? pic.twitter.com/yuvQMrcYRs – 9:40 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

OKC looks this good without two of their three best players (Chet Holmgren and SGA) and best defender (Lu Dort). Look, it’s one preseason game sure, but my point is don’t let anyone tell you OKC’s future isn’t incredibly bright. This is going to be a fun ride. – 9:38 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

End of the 1st quarter score update.

OKC’s Summer League team minus Chet: 30

Denver’s 2020 WCF team plus Aaron Gordon: 21 – 9:38 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

That was an extremely preseason first quarter for the Nuggets. The transition points allowed will be the most frustrating part for Malone. Nuggets trail 30-21. – 9:38 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

One down, three to go

#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/N3rARI1L0O – 9:37 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

#Nuggets turn it over 8 times, give up 30 points to OKC after 1. Malone has already taken a couple frustration timeouts, which means the season can officially begin. – 9:37 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Bones has been careless with the ball early, and I would like to see if they have more than a Bones Make Something Up offense for the bench. – 9:37 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

A Thunder team missing SGA, Chet & Dort scored 30 points in the 1Q against the Nuggets regulars 😳 – 9:36 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets give up 30 points to the Thunder in the 1st quarter. Let’s call that top-5 defense a work in progress. – 9:36 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

The first DeAndre Jordan minutes in Denver haven’t been stellar, and that’s all I’m gonna say about that. – 9:36 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

JDub has 7 points, 1 assist and 1 steal in 4 minutes.

The Jalen Williams All-Rookie Team campaign is off to a fast start.

(Had to delete my last tweet cause JDub scored again as soon as I sent it.) – 9:35 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Jalen Williams truly is special. 3 level scorer that can be that active and defend like that plus his playmaking. Going to be fun to watch his career. What a tough elbow jumper right there. – 9:35 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Jalen Williams is so damn good. – 9:35 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

5.3.9

Never a doubt pic.twitter.com/QSRrsHOvBr – 9:33 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Thunder second unit tonight: Jalen Williams, Aaron Wiggins, Lindy Waters III, Ousmane Dieng, Darius Bazley – 9:33 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

First bench unit of the preseason:

Bones

Bruce Brown

Davon

Jeff Green

DeAndre Jordan – 9:32 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

pick and roll ➡️ fast break

@Josh Giddey 🤝 @Jeremiah Robinson-Earl pic.twitter.com/dhtITRHKde – 9:32 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

I believe that was Tre Mann who on his block just now said “give me that sh—“. I’ll never forget you, old friend. pic.twitter.com/eZmdBAj444 – 9:30 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Michael Malone’s second unit right now (all five are in): Bones Hyland, Bruce Brown, Davon Reed, Jeff Green, DeAndre Jordan – 9:29 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Ousmane Dieng checks in – 9:29 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Malone going to Davon Reed and DeAndre Jordan off the bench. For now, 2nd unit is Bones, Bruce, Davon, Jeff and DJ. – 9:29 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Tre Mann, one of the most buzzed about OKC players during training camp, in the first 8 minutes:

8 points

3-6 shooting

2-3 from 3

1-1 smooth stepback 3s – 9:27 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets starters go -3 in their first stint. Really sloppy. – 9:27 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Talked about it on Today’s Locked on Thunder, Tre Mann is the best pure scorer OKC has right now without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, can he look effective in that role? So far he is 3-6 with 8 points. – 9:27 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

The Tre Mann hype train isn’t losing any steam through the first eight minutes of preseason ball. – 9:27 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Jalen Williams in one word: active. – 9:24 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Jamal Murray exits at the 4:23 mark of the first. Fans roar at his first stint, even if he’s still searching for his first point. – 9:24 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Tre Mann forcing the miss on a 1v1 👀 – 9:24 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

First sub of the night: Jalen Williams for Josh Giddey. – 9:23 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

The Thunder are running. Just sprinting up and down the court like they’re completely at home at altitude. Porter and Gordon are throwing down so far though. – 9:23 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Jalen Williams is on the floor for the first time, as Giddey leaves. Already setting up the offense. – 9:23 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Jalen Williams checks in – 9:23 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Josh Giddey stops and puts his hands up before lightly brushing a Nugget defender on a dish to JRE… and gets hit with a charge.

Then got hit with a tech for waving his hands.

Jamal Murray misses the freebie.

In Michael Cage’s church league, they call that ball don’t lie. – 9:22 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Josh Giddey remains unbelievable. Hit ahead pass by Poku turned into a fantastic and strong bounce pass to Kenrich. Ball movement is fun. – 9:22 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

connecting early 🔌

@Tre Mann ➡️ @Kenrich Williams pic.twitter.com/c6zPJ0PlY4 – 9:21 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Jamal Murray stepped up to shoot that free throw and looked at his dad and smiled while he pulled his jersey, joking that he needed a sub 😂 – 9:18 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Josh Giddey carried over his summer league animation. Gets a T early in preseason. – 9:17 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

POV: You’re announced as a starter for the Denver Nuggets for the first time in 539 days.

Welcome back, Jamal Murray. pic.twitter.com/sypG7aokbz – 9:17 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Really good finish at the rim by Josh Giddey. Loved the pass fake on the way to the rim. With his playmaking ability that can be a real tool. – 9:17 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Sharing the ball, knocking down the open 3-ball and dunking on people and celebrating.

Nuggets are having fun. – 9:16 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

J-Will already rubbing off on the guys. Tre Mann drew a charge from Jamal Murray. – 9:14 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Giddey with a new pocket pass for Jeremiah Robinson-Earl who finished STRONG. – 9:13 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

MPJ looks off a Joker post up for a contested midrange that he makes.

We truly are back. This is awesome. – 9:12 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Let’s ball – 9:10 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Getting things started from Denver

#ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/MvLFDKWYeJ – 9:10 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Folks, starting lineup intros were something else.

Jamal Murray received a big ovation. So did Michael Porter. pic.twitter.com/0bG9v4xKp2 – 9:10 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Jamal Murray introduced last during Denver’s pregame introductions — Nikola Jokic was first like usual — and was mobbed by his teammates after his name was called. After, 18 months, he’s back. – 9:10 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Jamal Murray was just mobbed by his teammates after he was announced for pre-game introductions. Really cool moment. – 9:09 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

OKC starters vs Nuggets:

Giddey

Mann

Kenny Hustle

Poku

JRE

I repeat… Poku. This is not a drill. – 9:07 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

You can stream Thunder-Nuggets here: nba.com/thunder/presea… – 9:06 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Thunder starters in Preseason Game No. 1

– Josh Giddey

– Tre Mann

– Kenrich Williams

– Aleksej Pokusevski

– Jeremiah Robinson-Earl – 9:04 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Cage back on the TV. Feels good. Can’t wait to be back in the compound on Thursday! It’s here! Thunder basketball! – 9:02 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

First (but not last) tunnel huddle of the year 👊 pic.twitter.com/sqQ86WIL7E – 8:58 PM

Jamal Murray is back at it in the New Balance Two Wxy 3 🏹 pic.twitter.com/pVBOnNy02k – 8:51 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

#Nuggets starters vs. OKC: Jamal Murray, KCP, MPJ, AG, Joker. – 8:36 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets starters vs. Thunder:

Jamal Murray

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Michael Porter Jr.

Aaron Gordon

Nikola Jokic – 8:35 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Starting 🖐:

1. @Jamal Murray

2. @Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

3. MPJ

4. @Aaron Gordon

5. Joker pic.twitter.com/zv3xaFKBpz – 8:34 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

JM27 on the court

#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/cfEyppicDR – 8:30 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Jamal Murray and Darrell Arthur pregame with Aaron Gordon in the back.

The vibes are crazy. pic.twitter.com/wcLXMuH4zU – 8:23 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Jamal Murray just wrapped up his workout pregame here at Ball Arena. It looked pretty identical to the workout he typically went through prior to his ACL injury. Lots of shooting and 1-on-1 work. He and Denver’s starters are expected to play 16-22 minutes tonight. – 8:21 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Jamal Murray ahead of his first NBA game in 18 months. pic.twitter.com/2DVPpIxGLP – 8:15 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Coach Daigneault speaks with media ahead of tonight’s preseason opener in Denver 🎥 pic.twitter.com/5Gy8WKKfH8 – 8:12 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

A very smiley Jamal Murray warming up at Ball Arena 👀 pic.twitter.com/WXttx8gPlc – 8:03 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Been missin’ these candids 📸 pic.twitter.com/IlBUgV9Wq1 – 7:39 PM

After almost two seasons, Jamal Murray is set to make his NBA return 👏

(via @Jamal Murray) pic.twitter.com/NmSzAyrWXD – 7:25 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

According to Coach Malone, the plan for tonight is to play the starters for 16-22 minutes. Continue to build that chemistry for the Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/uX2O9A3Swy – 7:17 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Malone: Nuggets will play their regular starters. Said in the ballpark of 16-22 minutes. Said he wants to get a good look at the second unit. – 7:17 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Plan for the starters tonight, per Michael Malone “to play.” Sounds like 16-22 minutes for the starters tonight vs. OKC. – 7:16 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

The #Nuggets have picked up Bones Hyland’s third-year option, league source tells @denverpost. – 7:14 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nikola Jokic isn’t a fan of the Nuggets’ new shooting shirts. pic.twitter.com/MgqIjFFoj0 – 7:08 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

#Nuggets are indeed picking up Zeke Nnaji’s fourth-year option, source confirms. @Adrian Wojnarowski first.

After strong camp, Nnaji has a real opportunity to crack the rotation at backup 5. – 6:23 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

The Denver Nuggets are picking up forward Zeke Nnaji’s fourth-year option, source tells ESPN. Nnaji, the 22nd pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, has so far earned Michael Malone’s praise in training camp. – 6:21 PM

stacked slate tonight for a preseason Monday…

• Ben Simmons vs. Sixers

• Banchero

• Jamal Murray return

• Kawhi Leonard return

• Kent Bazemore return pic.twitter.com/aOC9J7alMX – 6:01 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Players I’m most excited to watch and analyze in tonight’s Denver Nuggets preseason debut:

1️⃣ Jamal

2️⃣ MPJ

3️⃣ Bones

4️⃣ Zeke

5️⃣ Braun

What’s your list? – 5:26 PM

“I’m excited to go prove myself again”

Jamal Murray has individual goals but he’s mainly happy to be back on the court.

@Vincent Goodwill | @Denver Nuggets | @Jamal Murray pic.twitter.com/1Fp23MVkxQ – 5:00 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

views from 5,000 ft above ⛰ pic.twitter.com/SEzrhqE0Yh – 4:59 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

If you could see anything in tonight’s Nuggets preseason game, what would you choose? – 3:30 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Jamal Murray in 2021:

21.2 PPG

4.8 APG

2.7 3P

48/41/87%

Certified bucket. pic.twitter.com/aN2rihYQcp – 3:24 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

168 days later…it’s time to put it all together. @NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson bring you today’s @OUHealth Game Day report 📝 pic.twitter.com/EkFuhzkG57 – 3:15 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

David Nwaba makes sense to be the one player from the Rockets trade to stick in OKC.

Hustle☑️

Plays D☑️

High IQ☑️

Hard working☑️

Tradable contract☑️

6’5” with 7’0” wingspan☑️

Named Jalen Williams❎

Roster fluid until the season starts but Nwaba checks most the Thunder boxes. – 3:00 PM