Philadelphia, PA

NHL

Flyers announce that Devan Kaney will join in-arena host team

Kaney set to join Andrea Helfrich and Everett Jackson as in-arena host at Flyers home games. Today, the Philadelphia Flyers announced Devan Kaney as the team's newest in-arena host for the upcoming season. The Radnor, PA native will split duties with Andrea Helfrich throughout the season and will join Everett Jackson as in-arena co-host and on-camera personality for Flyers home games. Kaney will help carry out all on-ice and in-crowd promotions and segments and will host select community events throughout the year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Mixed messages? Flyers make puzzling decision to cut York

VOORHEES, N.J. — At his end-of-the-season press conference, just four days after a 57-loss season, with fans wondering if there was anything to infuse hope, Chuck Fletcher brought up Cam York. "Cam York, to me, is a young man that's going to have a very bright future in this...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Flyers reduce training camp roster to 34 players

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today the club has reduced training camp by 10 players, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The Flyers have assigned the following players to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League (AHL):. Forwards - Tyson Foerster, Olle Lycksell. Defensemen - Adam...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
markerzone.com

CANADIENS SIGN CONTROVERSIAL FIRST ROUND PICK LOGAN MAILLOUX

The Montreal Canadiens announced on Wednesday morning that they've agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with 2021 first round pick Logan Mailloux. The contract is worth $750,000 for the first season and $832,500 for the final two years. Mailloux, 19, was selected with the 31st overall pick in...
NHL
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
The Bergen Record

'New JERSEY Devils hockey': How the original voice of Larry Hirsch put franchise on NHL map

New Jersey Devils fans of a certain age may not remember the name Larry Hirsch, or even identify him from a file photo, but they surely will recall the voice. This NHL season will mark the 40th year since Hirsch’s calls commanded the full attention of tri-state Devils fans tuned to WVNJ (he was later heard on WMCA) radio during the earliest days of a franchise which would evolve into a perennial winner.
NHL
Yardbarker

Flyers finish 2022-2023 preseason with OT loss to Islanders, 4-3

The Philadelphia Flyers dropped their preseason finale to the New York Islanders in overtime, 4-3, owning a record of 1-4-1. Again, the Flyers missed key players, offering younger players another chance to make a lasting impression on John Tortorella before the regular season. In a losing effort, impressions were made....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
97.3 ESPN

Phillies-Cardinals Wild Card Start Times Announced

The game times for the Phillies and Cardinals three-game series have been announced, with all game in St. Louis. The Phillies will open their series on Friday at 2:07 in St. Louis. Game 2 will be on Saturday night at 8:37 and will be heard on 97.3 ESPN. Game 3, if necessary will also be at 8:37 and will be heard on 97.3 ESPN.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

NHL Network fantasy hockey draft special

One-hour TV show with Pete Jensen, Anna Dua, Kevin Weekes to air Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. NHL Network has fans covered for fantasy hockey drafts with the "NHL Tonight: Fantasy Special" leading up to the 2022-23 season. Pete Jensen and Anna Dua of NHL.com and the "NHL Fantasy on...
TV & VIDEOS
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts Phillies clinching first playoff appearance in 11 years

With their magic number at one, it looked as though the Philadelphia Phillies would clinch a playoff spot on Monday with a loss from the Milwaukee Brewers. That didn’t happen. The Brewers came from behind to defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks in extra innings. Ultimately, though, the Phillies didn’t need that help. They got the result they needed in their own game against the Houston Astros.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

