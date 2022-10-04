Read full article on original website
NHL
Flyers announce that Devan Kaney will join in-arena host team
Kaney set to join Andrea Helfrich and Everett Jackson as in-arena host at Flyers home games. Today, the Philadelphia Flyers announced Devan Kaney as the team's newest in-arena host for the upcoming season. The Radnor, PA native will split duties with Andrea Helfrich throughout the season and will join Everett Jackson as in-arena co-host and on-camera personality for Flyers home games. Kaney will help carry out all on-ice and in-crowd promotions and segments and will host select community events throughout the year.
NBC Sports
Mixed messages? Flyers make puzzling decision to cut York
VOORHEES, N.J. — At his end-of-the-season press conference, just four days after a 57-loss season, with fans wondering if there was anything to infuse hope, Chuck Fletcher brought up Cam York. "Cam York, to me, is a young man that's going to have a very bright future in this...
NHL
Flyers reduce training camp roster to 34 players
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today the club has reduced training camp by 10 players, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The Flyers have assigned the following players to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League (AHL):. Forwards - Tyson Foerster, Olle Lycksell. Defensemen - Adam...
markerzone.com
CANADIENS SIGN CONTROVERSIAL FIRST ROUND PICK LOGAN MAILLOUX
The Montreal Canadiens announced on Wednesday morning that they've agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with 2021 first round pick Logan Mailloux. The contract is worth $750,000 for the first season and $832,500 for the final two years. Mailloux, 19, was selected with the 31st overall pick in...
NHL・
'New JERSEY Devils hockey': How the original voice of Larry Hirsch put franchise on NHL map
New Jersey Devils fans of a certain age may not remember the name Larry Hirsch, or even identify him from a file photo, but they surely will recall the voice. This NHL season will mark the 40th year since Hirsch’s calls commanded the full attention of tri-state Devils fans tuned to WVNJ (he was later heard on WMCA) radio during the earliest days of a franchise which would evolve into a perennial winner.
NHL・
Arizona Coyotes ranked with NHL’s worst goaltending tandem
The Arizona Coyotes allowed the third-most goals in the NHL last season. Arizona gave up a total of 309, which averaged out to a 3.77-per-game clip. Those metrics only bested the Detroit Red Wings’ 310 (3.78) and Montreal Canadiens’ 317 (3.87). ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski on Tuesday deemed the...
Sabres down Carolina in home preseason finale
The Buffalo Sabres scored three times in the opening period and held on for a 4-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night at KeyBank Center. Pat Malacaro has a complete game recap:
NBC Sports
Flyers being careful with injuries, challenge their youngsters once more
VOORHEES, N.J. — The Flyers learned last season that the preseason finale can be a risky game to play. Ryan Ellis suffered an injury that has morphed into a career-threatening one. Rasmus Ristolainen got banged up, as well, which cost him the first two games of the regular season.
Yardbarker
Flyers finish 2022-2023 preseason with OT loss to Islanders, 4-3
The Philadelphia Flyers dropped their preseason finale to the New York Islanders in overtime, 4-3, owning a record of 1-4-1. Again, the Flyers missed key players, offering younger players another chance to make a lasting impression on John Tortorella before the regular season. In a losing effort, impressions were made....
Phillies-Cardinals Wild Card Start Times Announced
The game times for the Phillies and Cardinals three-game series have been announced, with all game in St. Louis. The Phillies will open their series on Friday at 2:07 in St. Louis. Game 2 will be on Saturday night at 8:37 and will be heard on 97.3 ESPN. Game 3, if necessary will also be at 8:37 and will be heard on 97.3 ESPN.
Ron Hextall Overplayed His Hand With the Penguins Defense
The Pittsburgh Penguins are in a tough spot on the blue line.
NBC Sports
Ersson bolsters case, Flyers see some good things in preseason-ending OT loss
The Flyers wrapped up their first preseason under John Tortorella with a 4-3 overtime loss Tuesday night to the Islanders at the Wells Fargo Center. Noah Dobson won it for New York on a power play goal with 7.3 seconds remaining in the bonus session. Scott Laughton, Owen Tippett and...
NHL
NHL Network fantasy hockey draft special
One-hour TV show with Pete Jensen, Anna Dua, Kevin Weekes to air Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. NHL Network has fans covered for fantasy hockey drafts with the "NHL Tonight: Fantasy Special" leading up to the 2022-23 season. Pete Jensen and Anna Dua of NHL.com and the "NHL Fantasy on...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts Phillies clinching first playoff appearance in 11 years
With their magic number at one, it looked as though the Philadelphia Phillies would clinch a playoff spot on Monday with a loss from the Milwaukee Brewers. That didn’t happen. The Brewers came from behind to defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks in extra innings. Ultimately, though, the Phillies didn’t need that help. They got the result they needed in their own game against the Houston Astros.
