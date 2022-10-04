Read full article on original website
Related
Angels let retiring player serve as manager for final game of season
The Los Angeles Angels gave Kurt Suzuki a nice sendoff to end his career. The Angels let Suzuki start Tuesday night’s 161st game of the season at catcher. He caught one pitch and then exited to a standing ovation as part of a ceremonial exit. Then on Wednesday, which...
NBC Sports
A's end Ohtani's streak with another walk-off win vs. Angels
For the second night in a row, the Athletics walked off against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday at the Oakland Coliseum in yet another 10-inning extravaganza. Except this time, the A’s accomplished a second feat on top of their hard-earned 2-1 win as their pitchers stifled Shohei Ohtani’s bat and brought his 18-game hitting streak to an end.
Dodgers: Here's a Crazy Stat About Dodger Stadium Attendance in 2022
The attendance at Dodger Stadium is always impressive, but even more so if you compare it to the other end of the spectrum.
Yardbarker
Angels Now Tied For Longest MLB Postseason Drought With Tigers
The Los Angeles Angels have been eliminated from playoff contention for quite some time now, with a record of 73-87 and sitting 31.0 games back of the division-leading Houston Astros. Missing the playoffs has become the norm in Anaheim, as the Angels have not clinched an MLB postseason berth since 2014.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Angels make decision on interim manager Phil Nevin
The Los Angeles Angels have made a decision about the future of interim manager Phil Nevin. The Angels announced Wednesday that they have signed Nevin to a one-year deal to remain as manager, removing the interim tag in the process. Nevin took over as interim manager on June 7 after...
Athletics Nation
Elephant Rumblings: End-of-season Power Rankings roundup
Site - Rank (End of August rank) The Athletic - 29/30 (29/30) Sports Illustrated - 29/30 (29/30) CBS Sports - 30/30 (27/30) FanGraphs - 30/30 (28/30) And there you have it. While they spent most of the last few months hanging around 28th or 29th place, the A’s dropped to last place over this last month in a few rankings. The A’s have guaranteed themselves the worst record in the American League, but will miss out on the worst record overall to the Nationals.
Confident Cardinals bank on Quintana to get Redbirds off to a good start in Wild Card
“‘Q’ has done a phenomenal job. He’s on a mission, and he’s performed extremely well,” says the Cardinals’ skipper.
iheart.com
Machado & Myers On Padres Mets "This Team's Built To Stack Up With Anybody"
At long last we know, the San Diego Padres will face the New York Mets in the wild card playoffs. Manny Machado and Wil Myers discussed facing the Mets in the first round, plus Myers on his new Petco Park home run record and if Machado will ever catch him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Victor Wembanyama vs. Scoot Henderson: Recap of G League Ignite's 122-115 win over Metropolitans 92
The projected top-two picks in the 2023 NBA draft faced off in the first of a pair of exhibition games in the Las Vegas area this week. Victor Wembanyama and the Metropolitans 92 of France traveled to face the G League Ignite and Scoot Henderson. Wembanyama is a 7-foot-4 generational talent who is projected as the top draft pick, while Henderson has been playing in the G League the past couple of seasons and has plenty of experience against pro-level talent. Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek previewed the monster matchup and will have coverage from Las Vegas. Follow Yahoo Sports for live updates of each game.
NBA・
FOX Sports
Athletics begin season at home against the Angels
PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Michael Lorenzen (8-6, 4.52 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Athletics: Cole Irvin (9-13, 4.17 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 123 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -137, Athletics +116; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics open the season at home against the Los Angeles Angels. Oakland went...
NFL: New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers
Oct 2, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Bailey Zappe set to make first NFL start
Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe is set to make his first NFL start for the New England Patriots in Week 5 with incumbent Mac Jones still limping from his high-ankle sprain, Pro Football Network reported Thursday. Jones returned to practice Wednesday and was listed as limited. He reportedly is moving better and making the case that he'll be well enough to play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. However, he's not considered close to being ready to return, per PFN. He was listed as limited again...
NFL・
Comments / 0