The projected top-two picks in the 2023 NBA draft faced off in the first of a pair of exhibition games in the Las Vegas area this week. Victor Wembanyama and the Metropolitans 92 of France traveled to face the G League Ignite and Scoot Henderson. Wembanyama is a 7-foot-4 generational talent who is projected as the top draft pick, while Henderson has been playing in the G League the past couple of seasons and has plenty of experience against pro-level talent. Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek previewed the monster matchup and will have coverage from Las Vegas. Follow Yahoo Sports for live updates of each game.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO