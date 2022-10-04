ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

NBC Sports

A's end Ohtani's streak with another walk-off win vs. Angels

For the second night in a row, the Athletics walked off against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday at the Oakland Coliseum in yet another 10-inning extravaganza. Except this time, the A’s accomplished a second feat on top of their hard-earned 2-1 win as their pitchers stifled Shohei Ohtani’s bat and brought his 18-game hitting streak to an end.
MLB
Yardbarker

Angels Now Tied For Longest MLB Postseason Drought With Tigers

The Los Angeles Angels have been eliminated from playoff contention for quite some time now, with a record of 73-87 and sitting 31.0 games back of the division-leading Houston Astros. Missing the playoffs has become the norm in Anaheim, as the Angels have not clinched an MLB postseason berth since 2014.
ANAHEIM, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Angels make decision on interim manager Phil Nevin

The Los Angeles Angels have made a decision about the future of interim manager Phil Nevin. The Angels announced Wednesday that they have signed Nevin to a one-year deal to remain as manager, removing the interim tag in the process. Nevin took over as interim manager on June 7 after...
MLB
Athletics Nation

Elephant Rumblings: End-of-season Power Rankings roundup

Site - Rank (End of August rank) The Athletic - 29/30 (29/30) Sports Illustrated - 29/30 (29/30) CBS Sports - 30/30 (27/30) FanGraphs - 30/30 (28/30) And there you have it. While they spent most of the last few months hanging around 28th or 29th place, the A’s dropped to last place over this last month in a few rankings. The A’s have guaranteed themselves the worst record in the American League, but will miss out on the worst record overall to the Nationals.
OAKLAND, CA
102.5 The Bone

Victor Wembanyama vs. Scoot Henderson: Recap of G League Ignite's 122-115 win over Metropolitans 92

The projected top-two picks in the 2023 NBA draft faced off in the first of a pair of exhibition games in the Las Vegas area this week. Victor Wembanyama and the Metropolitans 92 of France traveled to face the G League Ignite and Scoot Henderson. Wembanyama is a 7-foot-4 generational talent who is projected as the top draft pick, while Henderson has been playing in the G League the past couple of seasons and has plenty of experience against pro-level talent. Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek previewed the monster matchup and will have coverage from Las Vegas. Follow Yahoo Sports for live updates of each game.
NBA
FOX Sports

Athletics begin season at home against the Angels

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Michael Lorenzen (8-6, 4.52 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Athletics: Cole Irvin (9-13, 4.17 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 123 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -137, Athletics +116; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics open the season at home against the Los Angeles Angels. Oakland went...
OAKLAND, CA
Wyoming News

Report: Bailey Zappe set to make first NFL start

Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe is set to make his first NFL start for the New England Patriots in Week 5 with incumbent Mac Jones still limping from his high-ankle sprain, Pro Football Network reported Thursday. Jones returned to practice Wednesday and was listed as limited. He reportedly is moving better and making the case that he'll be well enough to play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. However, he's not considered close to being ready to return, per PFN. He was listed as limited again...
NFL

