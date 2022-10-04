ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gymnastics

NBC Sports

Jim Redmond, who helped son Derek finish 1992 Olympic race, dies

NBC Sports, USA Network, E! and Peacock combine to air live coverage throughout the figure skating season, starting with Skate America in two weeks. From October to April, the platforms will combine to air more than 200 hours of coverage, including the Grand Prix Series (October to December), the U.S. Championships in January and the world championships in March.
The Independent

Olympic pentathlon eyes 'Ninja Warrior' courses for survival

The path to saving modern pentathlon from Olympic removal may just be filled with obstacles. As in, ring swings, rope mazes, balance beams and warped walls. Imagine an “American Ninja Warrior” style obstacle course set up in the middle of the Coliseum for the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Games. That sort of scene could rescue a sport facing a major crossroads. As it stands now, modern pentathlon — a sport in the Olympics for more than 100 years — would be off the program in its current form after the 2024 Paris Games.At issue: The horse component of an event...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Aleksandra Trusova splits from coach Eteri Tutberidze, months after Olympic tears

Olympic figure skating silver medalist Aleksandra Trusova reportedly split from coach Eteri Tutberidze‘s group, eight months after a tearful scene after the Olympic free skate. Trusova, 18, will now be coached by Svetlana Sokolovskaya, according to Russian media reports dating to Saturday. All Russian skaters are ineligible to compete...
volleyballmag.com

Poland overpowers USA in FIVB Volleyball Women’s Worlds

The USA women had a rough go of it Wednesday in Lodz, Poland, when they got swept by the home team in the second round of pool play in the FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship. The Americans were no match for opposite Magdalena Stysiak, who had 16 kills and...
NBC Sports

WATCH LIVE: Ironman Kona World Championships women’s pro race

The Ironman Kona World Championships return after a three-year hiatus with a new format, live on Peacock on Thursday and Saturday at 12 p.m. ET. The Ironman, held annually in Hawaii since 1978, and in Kailua-Kona since 1981, was not held in 2020 or 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
NBC Sports

Saudi Arabia to host 2029 Asian Winter Games

Saudi Arabia will host the Asian Winter Games in 2029 in mountains near the $500 billion futuristic city project Neom. The Olympic Council of Asia on Tuesday picked the Saudi candidacy that centers on Trojena that is planned to be a year-round ski resort by 2026. “The deserts & mountains...
SOCCER
International Business Times

Choice Of Saudi For Winter Games Reflects Worsening Environment For Major Events

The decision to award the 2029 Asian Winter Games to Saudi Arabia may have been greeted with amazement but it follows a double logic. For the biggest events, hosts are becoming harder to find than snowstorms in the Arabian desert. For those willing to undertake the task, the appeal of major sports competitions is as national showcases.
SPORTS
TIME

North Korea Preparing for Nuclear Weapon Test As Regional Tensions Rise

Not long after North Korea launched its fifth weapons test in 10 days Tuesday, firing a ballistic-missile high above northern Japan, a familiar routine began to unfold. Leaders from the U.S., South Korea and Japan issued strongly worded statements condemning the “dangerous” and “destabilizing” provocation. American and South Korean militaries conducted “show of force” exercises, sending fighter jets to bomb a deserted island in the Yellow Sea, later lobbing several missiles of their own into the vast Sea of Japan. On Wednesday, the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan was moved off the east coast of the Korean peninsula. Within...
WORLD
BoxingNews24.com

Two Division World Champion Eder Jofre Passes!

By Ken Hissner: The International Boxing Hall of Fame announced its flags will fly at half-staff in memory of bantamweight and featherweight world champion Eder Jofre, who passed away on October 2 at age 86. “Eder Jofre blended classic boxing skills with power to become a world champion in two...
COMBAT SPORTS
ESPN

British Rowing chair calls for 'open' category for transgender athletes

The chair of British Rowing has called on the sport's world governing body to follow swimming's lead and create an "open" category for transgender athletes "out of concern that there is a threat to the hard-fought-for progress in women's sport." Transgender rights have become a major talking point as sports...
FIFA

