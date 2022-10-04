Read full article on original website
Jim Redmond, who helped son Derek finish 1992 Olympic race, dies
NBC Sports, USA Network, E! and Peacock combine to air live coverage throughout the figure skating season, starting with Skate America in two weeks. From October to April, the platforms will combine to air more than 200 hours of coverage, including the Grand Prix Series (October to December), the U.S. Championships in January and the world championships in March.
Konnor McClain, U.S. all-around champion, to miss world gymnastics championships
U.S. all-around champion Konnor McClain posted that she will miss the world gymnastics championships that start in three weeks due to a back injury, writing that her season is “officially over.”. McClain, 17, was due to vie for a spot on the five-woman world team at a selection camp...
After his mid-race celebrations caught the eye of the athletics world, Letsile Tebogo wants to be remembered as one of sprinting's greats
In the hours before he coils himself into the starting blocks -- a time when many sprinters would be fraught with nerves and tension -- Letsile Tebogo finds solace in the soundtracks of home.
Olympic pentathlon eyes 'Ninja Warrior' courses for survival
The path to saving modern pentathlon from Olympic removal may just be filled with obstacles. As in, ring swings, rope mazes, balance beams and warped walls. Imagine an “American Ninja Warrior” style obstacle course set up in the middle of the Coliseum for the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Games. That sort of scene could rescue a sport facing a major crossroads. As it stands now, modern pentathlon — a sport in the Olympics for more than 100 years — would be off the program in its current form after the 2024 Paris Games.At issue: The horse component of an event...
Aleksandra Trusova splits from coach Eteri Tutberidze, months after Olympic tears
Olympic figure skating silver medalist Aleksandra Trusova reportedly split from coach Eteri Tutberidze‘s group, eight months after a tearful scene after the Olympic free skate. Trusova, 18, will now be coached by Svetlana Sokolovskaya, according to Russian media reports dating to Saturday. All Russian skaters are ineligible to compete...
The father who helped his son cross the finish line at the Olympics has died
A torn hamstring left sprinter Derek Redmond painfully limping through the last 200 meters at the 1992 Summer Olympics. Then his father Jim emerged to help him cross the finish line, together.
Athletics-Kipchoge eyes third straight Olympic marathon gold at Paris
Oct 5 (Reuters) - Eliud Kipchoge became only the third man to win back-to-back Olympic marathon crowns at the Tokyo Games last year but the 37-year-old Kenyan said he wants the record all to himself and will go for gold once again at Paris 2024.
Lionel Messi Confirms Qatar World Cup Will Be His Last
The 35-year-old will be playing in his fifth and final World Cup this year, hoping to lead Argentina to its first championship since 1986.
WTA roundup: Victoria Azarenka bows out early in Ostrava
Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova outlasted Victoria Azarenka of Belarus 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 on Monday in the first round of the AGEL
volleyballmag.com
Poland overpowers USA in FIVB Volleyball Women’s Worlds
The USA women had a rough go of it Wednesday in Lodz, Poland, when they got swept by the home team in the second round of pool play in the FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship. The Americans were no match for opposite Magdalena Stysiak, who had 16 kills and...
Preview: The inaugural and unique UCI Gravel World Championships
A preview of the course, rules and contenders at the upcoming, inaugural UCI Gravel World Championships in Italy.
WATCH LIVE: Ironman Kona World Championships women’s pro race
The Ironman Kona World Championships return after a three-year hiatus with a new format, live on Peacock on Thursday and Saturday at 12 p.m. ET. The Ironman, held annually in Hawaii since 1978, and in Kailua-Kona since 1981, was not held in 2020 or 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Saudi Arabia to host 2029 Asian Winter Games
Saudi Arabia will host the Asian Winter Games in 2029 in mountains near the $500 billion futuristic city project Neom. The Olympic Council of Asia on Tuesday picked the Saudi candidacy that centers on Trojena that is planned to be a year-round ski resort by 2026. “The deserts & mountains...
International Business Times
Choice Of Saudi For Winter Games Reflects Worsening Environment For Major Events
The decision to award the 2029 Asian Winter Games to Saudi Arabia may have been greeted with amazement but it follows a double logic. For the biggest events, hosts are becoming harder to find than snowstorms in the Arabian desert. For those willing to undertake the task, the appeal of major sports competitions is as national showcases.
F1 schedule 2022: Practice, qualifying, race times, and where to watch
Formula 1 is upon us, and if you're looking for the latest F1 schedule, Sportsnaut has you covered. Covering every race from the upcoming season.
North Korea Preparing for Nuclear Weapon Test As Regional Tensions Rise
Not long after North Korea launched its fifth weapons test in 10 days Tuesday, firing a ballistic-missile high above northern Japan, a familiar routine began to unfold. Leaders from the U.S., South Korea and Japan issued strongly worded statements condemning the “dangerous” and “destabilizing” provocation. American and South Korean militaries conducted “show of force” exercises, sending fighter jets to bomb a deserted island in the Yellow Sea, later lobbing several missiles of their own into the vast Sea of Japan. On Wednesday, the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan was moved off the east coast of the Korean peninsula. Within...
West Coast leaders sign agreement to expand regional climate collaboration
The leaders of California, Oregon, Washington state and British Columbia have signed an agreement to expand the region’s climate partnership — with hopes of accelerating the transition to a low-carbon economy. “We don’t have all the answers. And so we seek to share best practices, we seek to...
Biden pardons all federal offenses of simple marijuana possession – live
President urges governors to do the same with state offenses: ‘No one should be in a local jail or state prison for that reason’
BoxingNews24.com
Two Division World Champion Eder Jofre Passes!
By Ken Hissner: The International Boxing Hall of Fame announced its flags will fly at half-staff in memory of bantamweight and featherweight world champion Eder Jofre, who passed away on October 2 at age 86. “Eder Jofre blended classic boxing skills with power to become a world champion in two...
ESPN
British Rowing chair calls for 'open' category for transgender athletes
The chair of British Rowing has called on the sport's world governing body to follow swimming's lead and create an "open" category for transgender athletes "out of concern that there is a threat to the hard-fought-for progress in women's sport." Transgender rights have become a major talking point as sports...
FIFA・
