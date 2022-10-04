Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon to Invest $150 Million in BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ Led Companies Through New Venture Capital Initiative
Amazon is getting into venture capital to help fuel founders from under-represented communities. The online mega-retailer announced on Wednesday that it has launched “Amazon Catalytic Capital,” a new initiative to invest $150 million in venture capital funds. In a press release, Amazon said it will focus its investments on funds with Black, Latino, Indigenous, women, and LGBTQIA+ founders, with the expectation to support more than 10 funds and over 200 companies through the next year.
crowdfundinsider.com
Global Cannabis Holdings Raises Growth Funding via Token Offerings, Looks to Invest in Multiple Cannabis Firms
Global Cannabis Holdings (GCH) is a Luxembourg-based operation that is investing in Cannabis companies around the world. While the Cannabis business has been around for good while, GCH is taking a different approach by issuing tokens to fund the investments in its portfolio firms and selling these digital securities to investors based anywhere the offering is compliant.
crowdfundinsider.com
BNPL Fintech Storepay Announces LBank Exchange Listing
Storepay, which claims to be the first Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) financial tech service provider in Mongolia that allows customers to make payments over time without extra fees, has announced the listing of its token, SPC, on LBank. With over 400,000 registered users, two thousand merchants, and over 220,000...
Tiger Global Looks to Raise $6B for New Fund to Invest in Startups
Hedge fund Tiger Global is looking to raise $6 billion in a new fund, even as investors shy away from venture backing. The $6 billion figure is less than half of New York-based Tiger’s previous fund and less than the $8 billion that clients had originally been told the company would target, according to published reports Thursday (Oct. 6).
RELATED PEOPLE
crowdfundinsider.com
Societe Generale, Altalurra Ventures Invest in impak ratings
Societe Generale – one of Europe’s leading financial services groups, which supports its clients in their environmental and energy transition by providing responsible and innovative financing solutions – and Altalurra Ventures – a fund investing in technological start-ups with an positive impact – “are investing in impak ratings to with the ambition for the company to be Europe’s leading analysis and impact rating agency, with a Series A for €4.5 million funding.”
Her Company Is Worth $1 Billion. But It Began As A Way to Solve Her Own Shipping Problems.
Shippo founder Laura Behrens Wu has created a software similar to Expedia for the shipping industry.
crowdfundinsider.com
India: Directorate of Enforcement Freezes Crypto-Assets, as Part of Investigation Involving Gaming App
Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in India has reportedly frozen the cryptocurrencies WRX (utility token of WazirX) and USDT (Tether, an Ethereum token that is pegged to the value of a U.S. dollar) equivalent to Rs 47.64 Lakhs (appr. $58,000) “under the provisions ofthe Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in respect to an investigation being conducted against one Aamir Khan and others relating to the Mobile Gaming Application, namely E-nuggets.”
Energy Drinks Test Direct-to-Consumer Route to Sharpen Customer Insights
As new food and beverage brands hit the market, those that gather the most information about consumer reactions and desires early on have the best shot at success. Consequently, many emerging brands are leveraging direct-to-consumer (D2C) online shops to refine their products in a nimbler way than was possible before the rise of eCommerce.
IN THIS ARTICLE
crowdfundinsider.com
Mastercard Makes it Easier to Acquire Cryptocurrencies
Mastercard (NYSE: MA) has launched Crypto Secure, which is described as “a first-of-its kind technology solution designed to bring additional security and trust to the digital ecosystem.”. Crypto Secure “combines insights and technology from CipherTrace with proprietary information to help card issuers stay compliant with the complex regulatory landscape...
crowdfundinsider.com
City of Lugano Switzerland Partners with GoCrypto, Tether to Accept Bitcoin, USDT
As part of Lugano, Switzerland’s Plan ₿, a joint initiative between the City of Lugano and Tether to accelerate the use of Bitcoin, the city now accepts Bitcoin and USDT at the communities merchants. The service is using GoCrypto to enable crypto payments. USDT is Tether’s dollar-based stablecoin.
crowdfundinsider.com
Rapid Finance Acquires Digital Lending Tech Provider, Thrive
Rapid Finance, which claims to be a market leader in helping small businesses find sustainable and customized financing solutions through a fast and simple application process, announced its acquisition of digital lending platform provider, Thrive, at American Banker’s Small Business Banking conference. As part of Rapid Finance’s recent corporate...
Amazon $150M Capital Fund Targets Minority-Run Startups
Amazon is launching a new initiative that seeks to support entrepreneurs from underrepresented backgrounds with venture capital (VC) funding. The Catalytic Capital initiative will invest $150 million into VC funds, accelerators, incubators and venture studios that provide funding to entrepreneurs from marginalized environments, generally at the pre-seed and seed stages of VC funding, according to a Wednesday (Oct. 5) press release.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
crowdfundinsider.com
Battle Financial Selects Savana to Support Digital Banking Solution
Savana, which claims to be one of the industry leaders in financial software for banks and Fintechs, announced that Battle Financial, Inc., building the proposed Eagle County Colorado-based Battle Bank, has selected Savana “as the digital delivery platform to orchestrate its technology ecosystem and automate processes between the core products and customer channels.”
crowdfundinsider.com
London’s VC Firm 83North Closes $400M Fund
The team at 83North recently revealed that they closed a $400 million fund, which brings their total capital under management to more than $2.2 billion. This is reportedly their 11th fund, “raised from the same small group of Limited Partners who have supported [them] for years – many of them from the very beginning of the fund 16 years ago.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Finastra Research: Open Finance Platforms are Making Progress
Finastra revealed a sneak peek at its annual State of the Nation Financial Services research. Results point to the significant progress the industry “has made around open finance and collaboration, despite the challenging market conditions of the last few years.”. The research takes in views from 758 professionals “at...
Cool Cats NFT to Expand Web3 Gaming Offerings with Strategic Investment from Animoca Brands
Cool Cats has received an undisclosed amount of strategic investment from blockchain gaming giant Animoca Brands. The exciting partnership will see Cool Cats expanding its Web3 gaming offerings by tapping into Animoca’s deep gaming expertise. About Cool Cats’ partnership with Animoca Brands. Cool Cats Group LLC, the company...
crowdfundinsider.com
London’s Blockchain Tech Firm TradeStrike BVI Introduces Mobile Crypto Wallet
London-based blockchain technology company TradeStrike BVI has announced the launch of its new mobile crypto wallet, which will “enable retail investors, as well as the 10,000+ holders of its $STRX utility token, to track their portfolio’s performance via a mobile app.”. The launch has been “accompanied by a...
cryptopotato.com
Next-Generation Mainnet Project NvirWorld Signs MOU With ‘High-Performance’ Blockchain Solana
[PRESS RELEASE – Singapore, Singapore, 5th October 2022]. NvirWorld, a blockchain company with platforms such as NFT marketplace Nvir Market and decentralized finance (DeFi) service N-Hub, announced the MOU with the Solana Foundation. NvirWorld signed an MOU with the Solana Foundation on September 23, agreed on long-term strategic cooperation...
crowdfundinsider.com
Robocash Posts H1 2020 Results
Robocash Group has distributed its first six months of 2022, ending June 30, financial results. According to the company, revenue is up by 53.1% to USD$ 214.2 million from USD$ 139.9 million, year over year. The report was reviewed by FBK Grant Thornton and did not include an audit opinion.
bitcoinist.com
1inch Set To Compete With ENS As It Partners With Unstoppable Domains
The Ethereum Name Service (ENS), launched in 2017, is the most popular and widely used blockchain naming system, and 1inch is now making a move to compete with the brand. Following reports, ENS got over 600,000 names registered among over 269,000 unique owners in 2021 and over 400 integrations in several platforms.
Comments / 0