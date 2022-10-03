'We've got weapons': Gonzaga's Nolan Hickman works through offseason, ready to take next step with loaded backcourt

Read full article on original website
Following back injury Gonzaga's Kaden Perry 'pretty much full go'; Dominick Harris (foot) 'not quite ready'
LAS VEGAS – It's possible only one of the Gonzaga players sidelined by injury last season will be available when the Bulldogs open their 2022-23 campaign. During a roundtable interview at West Coast Conference Media Day, GU coach Mark Few provided injury updates on sophomore forward Kaden Perry, who played in just eight games last year due to ongoing back issues, and sophomore guard Dominick Harris, who missed the 2021-22 season while recovering from foot surgery.
Gonzaga picked to win 11th consecutive WCC title; Drew Timme, Julian Strawther and Rasir Bolton on preseason All-WCC team
LAS VEGAS – Gonzaga is right back where it always seems to be in the West Coast Conference preseason poll. The Zags are heavy favorites to win their 11th consecutive conference title after collecting all nine possible first-place votes and 81 points. Saint Mary’s was next with one first-place vote from Gonzaga coach Mark Few – coaches aren’t permitted to vote for their own team – and 73 points.
Gonzaga Men's basketball announces six-game series with Kentucky
SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga Men's basketball has announced a six-game series with Kentucky. The series will begin this season at the Spokane Arena on Nov. 20. In 2023, Kentucky will host Gonzaga university in Lexington. During the 2024-2025 season, teams will meet in Seattle before heading to Nashville in 2025 and 2026. The final games of the series will take place at the McCarthey Athletic Center in 2027 and 2028.
Gonzaga, Kentucky extend series to six games, finale set for McCarthey Athletic Center
College basketball powers Gonzaga and Kentucky have only met once, but that’s going to change in a big way over the next six seasons. The Zags and Wildcats were already scheduled to meet Nov. 20 at the Spokane Arena with a return date next season at Kentucky’s Rupp Arena. The schools announced Thursday morning that the series has been extended with annual meetings through the 2027-28 season.
Time to get Krazy: What to expect from this year's Kraziness in the Kennel
It’s been almost eight months since the Gonzaga men’s basketball team took to the McCarthey Athletic Center floor, but fans will get a glimpse at the Zags back in action on Saturday for Kraziness in the Kennel. Extravagant player introductions, skills competitions and an intrasquad scrimmage ...
'Eastern is a family': Wyatt Musser, former Kamiakin grads, illustrate EWU's relationship-minded recruiting
Call him an idealist, but Wyatt Musser would rather not lose a football game. Ever. To him, losing to Florida – as Eastern Washington did last weekend – is no easier to take just because the Gators play in the SEC, what he considers “the baby of the NFL.”
Gonzaga men's basketball non-conference schedule for 2022-2023
SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga men's basketball released its 15 game non-conference schedule for the upcoming season. According to a press release, the Gonzaga Bulldogs non-conference slate features seven games at home in the McCarthey Athletic Center, plus a home exhibition on Nov. 2. During the first two months of...
Natreven Dickerson scores short touchdown in OT, Shadle Park holds off Pullman 30-24
PULLMAN – While it’s still not quite official as to how many teams out of the Greater Spokane League 2A division will qualify for the Week 10 playoffs, what is certain is that the league champion will qualify – whether it hosts a game or receives a bye.
Gonzaga's 2022-23 season schedule finalized
Gonzaga’s schedule is stamped and ready to go, with 33 games slated throughout the regular season and with exhibition matches, 15 nonconference matchups and 16 West Coast Conference opponents all ready to test the Zags in another year of exciting hoops. First in the preseason is a matchup with ...
'I felt a connection right away:' Division II transfer Riley Morrison has found the perfect fit catching passes at D-III Whitworth
The ever-accelerating player migration in college football has its own trickle-down – or up – economics. A transfer looking for increased playing time is obliged to consider a drop down – FBS to FCS, Division II to III. An all-conference performer looking for a new home or a better test for himself, meanwhile, figures to be trading up.
Prep roundup: Nick Bankey paces Gonzaga Prep football over U-Hi; Campbell Brose leads Mead slowpitch
Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Gonzaga Prep 52, University 12: Nick Bankey rushed for 196 yards on 10 carries with touchdown runs of 54 and 31 yards and the Bullpups (5-1, 5-0) beat the visiting Titans (2-4, 2-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game.
Gonzaga Bulletin
Singer-songwriter finds a musical home in Spokane
Shawn Stratte never expected a family band to kick-start a lifetime of music, but it did. Starting his musical journey at age 5 with the piano, Stratte learned from combined efforts and mini lessons from different family members. With his dad leading the band efforts and his older brother having dibs on the guitar, Stratte found his way with the keyboard.
KXLY
Smoke may not be the only impact of these warm fall temperatures
SPOKANE, Wash.– Summer 2022 was one of the hottest in the history of the Inland Northwest, and so far this fall season is trying to top it. No, it’s not going to be 100° or anything like that this October, but the difference between temperatures so far this month and the seasonal average is just as big as any heat wave we’ve had in recent years. High temperatures on Tuesday hit 80° in Spokane. The average high is 65°. Our current forecasts call for 60s and 70s next week while the average high is only in the upper 50s starting next Thursday.
Spokane Valley principal loses bet to students, spends day on the roof
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The principal of Spokane Valley’s Summit School made a deal with his students and their families: raise money for school projects and he’ll spend the day on the roof. On Tuesday, Mr. Clemons held up his end of the deal. “We have a lot of things we do here that take us out of the building,...
Woman from Spokane killed in Las Vegas stabbing
SPOKANE, Wash. - It has been confirmed that one of the victims of a deadly stabbing in Las Vegas is from Spokane. Maris Digiovanni was killed on the strip along with one other victim. Their attacker is in custody. Maris Digiovanni was captain of the Pole Vault team at Lewis...
Public health advisory issued for Newman Lake in Washington state
NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) has issued a harmful algae alert for Newman Lake. Test results taken this week at the lake revealed potentially harmful toxicity levels for cyanobacteria, otherwise known as blue-green algae, according to SRHD. Based on the Washington State Department of...
Spokane native killed in Las Vegas stabbings
LAS VEGAS, Nevada — One of the victims of Thursday’s deadly stabbings in Las Vegas was Spokane native Maris Jordan. Jordan, whose maiden name was DiGiovanni, was one of two people killed. Six others were injured; three of those people were hospitalized in critical condition and another three were in stable condition, according to Las Vegas police.
‘Step in the right direction’: WSDOT plans to reconnect East Central decades after I-90 split it up
SPOKANE, Wash. — Millions of dollars are now going to reconnect communities across the state. Washington’s Department of Transportation (WSDOT) was just awarded a $5 million RAISE grant. The money is supposed to help improve infrastructure in underserved communities, and East Central is next on the list. Numerous homes were torn down to build I-90 almost 70 years ago. “Where...
‘Not going to be tolerated’: Camp Hope fencing damaged over the weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — New pictures sent to the 4 News Now Facebook page shows damage to the Camp Hope fence, which occurred this past weekend. The camp also has a new curfew: people can’t come and go from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. The Washington State Department of...
15-year-old girl missing from Bonner County
BONNER CO., Idaho — A 15-year-old girl is missing from Bonner County. Kaylena Kelley is described as 5’05,” 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who sees her is asked to call Bonner County Dispatch at 208-265-5525. 4 News Now is working to get a photo of Kelley. This story will be updated when/if we do. COPYRIGHT 2022...
