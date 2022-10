SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY OWLS (4-3-3, 1-2-2 NE10) vs. University of New Haven Chargers (0-6-4, 0-3-3 NE10) Location: Kathy Zolad Stadium (West Haven, Conn.) Southern Connecticut men's soccer will travel nearby to West Haven for the Elm-City rivalry match against the University of New Haven in an NE10 conference game on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 4 p.m. at Kathy Zolad Stadium. The Owls enter the game at 4-3-3, and are 1-2-2 in the NE10. The University of New Haven Chargers stand at 0-6-4 and are 0-3-3 in conference play.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO