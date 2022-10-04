Read full article on original website
Stuck together: Madison Bumgarner, Diamondbacks begin to navigate clouded future
MILWAUKEE — More than a week removed from the Diamondbacks’ decision to bring an end to his season, left-hander Madison Bumgarner was asked to reflect on how his year went. He pointed to the good stretches and the bad, settled on the phrase “a little bit of a grind,” and then wondered about the reasons why. ...
The SF Giants should pay to rebuild the Double Play
Dave Tobener on the Giants' opportunity to restore an SF icon while enhancing it for a new generation of fans.
Dave Roberts reveals Dodgers’ decision on Joey Gallo’s playoff roster spot
Question: What do the Dodgers do when they don’t have the heart to drop Cody Bellinger from their 2022 playoff roster, but could experience the same effect by leaving trade deadline acquisition Joey Gallo out of the lineup mix?. Answer: Just carry both of them, and sort it all...
Brutal Padres fan brawl shows SD can never talk trash about Dodgers again
It’s the ugly side of baseball. You don’t want to see it, but it’s out there for consumption because we live in a growing digital world. If many were to guess, though, this kind of stuff would be happening at football games, not at Petco Park for San Diego Padres games.
Angels let retiring player serve as manager for final game of season
The Los Angeles Angels gave Kurt Suzuki a nice sendoff to end his career. The Angels let Suzuki start Tuesday night’s 161st game of the season at catcher. He caught one pitch and then exited to a standing ovation as part of a ceremonial exit. Then on Wednesday, which...
MLB・
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Says We Won't See Gavin Lux in the Outfield This Postseason
Gavin Lux will stay at second base as he has all season long
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Updates: Dustin May, Blake Treinen Pitching In Simulated Game
With health the utmost importance for the Los Angeles Dodgers in their final game of the 2022 regular season, Dustin May and Blake Treinen both will look to continue making progress toward being included on the postseason roster. The right-handers are scheduled to face batters in a simulated game at...
chulavistatoday.com
Padres clinch first playoff berth in a full season since 2006
The San Diego Padres clinch their first playoff berth in a 162-game season since 2006. Clinching this playoff berth came alive during the seventh inning for the Padres game on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, due to the Miami Marlins win over the Milwaukee Brewers with a thrilling 4-3 score over 12 innings.
McCovey Chronicles
Thursday BP: Ranking the Wild Card Series rooting interests
So, the San Francisco Giants 2022 season has come to an end, and an aggressively mediocre team had an aggressively mediocre result, going exactly .500 for the season for the first time in franchise history. Not as good as winning the most games in franchise history, but it’s history nonetheless.
McCovey Chronicles
Tuesday BP: Tommy La Stella was even more injured than we thought
Hello and happy Tuesday San Francisco Giants fans. On Monday some interesting news broke from the Giants. Tommy La Stella, who had reportedly had Achilles surgery after last season, actually had two Achilles surgeries. That’s a lot of Achilles surgeries. La Stella started the season on the Injured List,...
McCovey Chronicles
Wednesday BP: The end is here
And what a good morning it is to be a baseball fan. Congratulations to current New York Yankees outfielder and future San Francisco Giants legend Aaron Judge for hitting his 62nd home run of the season, putting him at the top of the list for home runs in a single season in the American League. Let’s hope he gets another one today, for good measure.
NBC Sports
Peyton perfectly nails Jimmy G impression calling complex play
Peyton Manning hasn’t played in the NFL in seven years, but he still has the quarterback cadence on lock. During the first quarter of the 49ers’ primetime clash against the Los Angeles Rams, Manning debuted a great impression of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo giving the play call from coach Kyle Shanahan to teammates in San Francisco's huddle.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Hjelle shines in Giants' weird loss to Padres
SAN DIEGO -- The Giants were eliminated on Saturday. The Padres clinched a playoff spot on Sunday. Monday's game was meaningless to the big picture, but the lineups still found a way to get some late fun in, which is what one does when in the Gaslamp. A scoreless game...
Protester from notorious Bay Area group bloodied by Rams LB after running on 49ers' field
The incident showed how painful it can be to take a hit from an NFL defender.
numberfire.com
Thairo Estrada scratched Wednesday for Giants
San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against right-hander Craig Stammen and the San Diego Padres. Estrada was initially set to start on second base and hit second in the Giants' last game of the season. Ford Proctor has now joined the lineup to start on second base in place of Estrada and bat eighth. Wilmer Flores has hopped up a spot to work out of the two-hole.
San Francisco 49ers Offensive Lineman Will Be 'Out A While' With Injury
The San Francisco 49ers are getting light on depth at the offensive tackle position. Niners offensive tackle Colton McKivitz suffered a sprained MCL during the team's win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. McKivitz is now going to be "out a while," per head coach Kyle ...
San Francisco 49ers: 4 takeaways from Week 4 win vs. Rams
The San Francisco 49ers are the kings of California after they beat the Los Angeles Rams, 24-9, Monday night in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Here we’ll look at some takeaways from the 49ers’ Week 4 win. There were many heroes for the 49ers in this...
Raiders beef up defense with signing of Blake Martinez
The Las Vegas Raiders have added to their defense with the signing of veteran linebacker Blake Martinez. According to The Scores Jordan Schultz, Martinez is set to join the Raiders. Blake Martinez has made a name for himself as a high-volume tackler at the linebacker position. In each of the...
NFL・
