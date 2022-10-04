ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
chulavistatoday.com

Padres clinch first playoff berth in a full season since 2006

The San Diego Padres clinch their first playoff berth in a 162-game season since 2006. Clinching this playoff berth came alive during the seventh inning for the Padres game on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, due to the Miami Marlins win over the Milwaukee Brewers with a thrilling 4-3 score over 12 innings.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Musgrove
Person
Sean Hjelle
McCovey Chronicles

Thursday BP: Ranking the Wild Card Series rooting interests

So, the San Francisco Giants 2022 season has come to an end, and an aggressively mediocre team had an aggressively mediocre result, going exactly .500 for the season for the first time in franchise history. Not as good as winning the most games in franchise history, but it’s history nonetheless.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
McCovey Chronicles

Tuesday BP: Tommy La Stella was even more injured than we thought

Hello and happy Tuesday San Francisco Giants fans. On Monday some interesting news broke from the Giants. Tommy La Stella, who had reportedly had Achilles surgery after last season, actually had two Achilles surgeries. That’s a lot of Achilles surgeries. La Stella started the season on the Injured List,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
McCovey Chronicles

Wednesday BP: The end is here

And what a good morning it is to be a baseball fan. Congratulations to current New York Yankees outfielder and future San Francisco Giants legend Aaron Judge for hitting his 62nd home run of the season, putting him at the top of the list for home runs in a single season in the American League. Let’s hope he gets another one today, for good measure.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Peyton perfectly nails Jimmy G impression calling complex play

Peyton Manning hasn’t played in the NFL in seven years, but he still has the quarterback cadence on lock. During the first quarter of the 49ers’ primetime clash against the Los Angeles Rams, Manning debuted a great impression of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo giving the play call from coach Kyle Shanahan to teammates in San Francisco's huddle.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Francisco Giants#The San Diego Padres#Nl#Fip#Nbc Sports Bay Area#Fubotv Rrb National
numberfire.com

Thairo Estrada scratched Wednesday for Giants

San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against right-hander Craig Stammen and the San Diego Padres. Estrada was initially set to start on second base and hit second in the Giants' last game of the season. Ford Proctor has now joined the lineup to start on second base in place of Estrada and bat eighth. Wilmer Flores has hopped up a spot to work out of the two-hole.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
ClutchPoints

Raiders beef up defense with signing of Blake Martinez

The Las Vegas Raiders have added to their defense with the signing of veteran linebacker Blake Martinez. According to The Scores Jordan Schultz, Martinez is set to join the Raiders. Blake Martinez has made a name for himself as a high-volume tackler at the linebacker position. In each of the...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy