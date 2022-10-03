Children’s National Hospital Announces Partnership with Clearway Health

Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Women's Health Awards names Best Children's Hospitals
More than 300 pediatric hospitals were named Best Children's Hospitals by the Women's Choice Award on Oct. 3. The awards are based on a point system and self-reported data from children's hospitals, which includes information on 10 different criteria, including family-centered care and dedicated pediatric emergency departments. "The best children's...
Valor Compounding Pharmacy Seeking to Partner With Additional Health Systems and Medical Provider Networks
BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Valor Compounding Pharmacy, having recently renovated and expanded its lab and office space to support growing customer demand, announces it is ready to take on additional health system and provider network customers throughout the United States. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005001/en/ Rick Niemi, Founder, and CEO of Valor says, “We’re a niche compounding pharmacy company, purposefully built for health systems and provider groups that prescribe compounded medications for their patients. At Valor, we focus on a level of consistent quality that raises the bar and makes us a compounding center of excellence in the United States for our customers.” (Photo: Business Wire)
Harper's Bazaar
White House Announces New Mental Health Funding for Children
The White House today announced it is investing more than $300 million in mental health funding for children, ABC News reported. Much of the money is coming from the bipartisan anti-gun violence law passed this June by Congress and will go toward grants, programs, and resources to create safer learning environments for children in schools.
Doctors Offices, Hospitals and Clinics Permanently Closing Amid Financial Woes
Medical offices have been quietly shutting down since the advent of COVID-19. Insurance company complexities have not helped. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: The Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, WUSF News, and Google.com.
beckershospitalreview.com
10 hospitals, health systems laying off workers
Several hospitals and health systems are trimming their workforces due to financial and operational challenges. 1. Ascension is closing Ascension St. Vincent Dunn, a critical access hospital in Bedford, Ind., and nine medical practices in December, a move that will affect 133 employees. Affected employees who do not secure another position within the health system will be offered severance and outplacement services.
MedicalXpress
Emergency department crowding hits crisis levels, risking patient safety
In a pair of new studies, Yale researchers document a widespread and increasing level of overcrowding in America's emergency departments (EDs), a crisis that puts patient safety and access to care at risk. For the studies, the researchers examined, respectively, the progression in recent years of two measures of ED...
beckershospitalreview.com
$5M gift establishes pediatric cancer institute at UPMC Children's Hospital
UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh will launch a pediatric cancer research institute after a $5 million gift from the Mario Lemieux Foundation. UPMC and UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation will match funds from the donation to establish the Mario Lemieux Institute for Pediatric Cancer Research, according to an Oct. 4 UPMC press release. The institute will be led by Linda McAllister-Lucas, MD, PhD, chief of the division of pediatric hematology/oncology at the hospital.
beckershospitalreview.com
Nearly $3 million in grants to support Michigan State University mental health services
Nearly $3 million in grant funding supports Michigan State University's work in under-represented areas of the state. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services awarded $1.6 million to the Michigan State University College of Nursing to train mental health-prepared nurses to serve underserved populations across the state. Additionally, the National Institutes of Health awarded $1.4 million to focus on increasing the number of nurses and medical doctors from Michigan’s underrepresented communities trained in substance use disorders, according to an Oct. 5 news release from the university.
beckershospitalreview.com
ChristianaCare opens pediatric center to alleviate hospital ED capacity
ChristianaCare opened a 14-bed pediatric care center on Oct. 5. that will offer emergency care and short-stay inpatient services. The center will be open 24/7. The Newark, Del.-based system expects the 8,400-square-foot center to care for about 90 percent of children and teens currently seen in the emergency department at Christiana Hospital. ChristianaCare anticipates the pediatric center to see about 6,300 patients in its first year, and estimates volume will grow 5 percent each year.
beckershospitalreview.com
How hospital CIOs, IT leaders prepared for the new information-blocking rule
A new rule went into effect Oct. 6 that allows patients complete access to their electronic health records, without unreasonable delay or costs. As part of the 21st Century Cures Act, ONC implemented the regulations to improve health data transparency and interoperability. CIOs and other health system IT leaders have been preparing for the changes for some time now, despite the American Hospital Association and other groups calling (unsuccessfully) for a delay. The Oct. 6 rule expands the definition of what is considered electronic health information.
beckershospitalreview.com
American Heart Association health equity funds reach $32M
The American Heart Association's Social Impact Funds reached $32 million in donations to address health disparities. The funds help "provide financial grants and low-interest loans for evidence-based, community-driven work in targeted communities nationwide," according to an Oct. 6 news release from the organization. "When people face housing instability and lack...
beckershospitalreview.com
Dr. Neal Nathanson, pioneering polio researcher and former vice dean of U of Penn School of Medicine, dies at 94
Neal Nathanson, MD, the former vice dean of the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and pioneering HIV/AIDS and polio researcher, died of leukemia and pneumonia on Aug. 11, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Oct. 4. He was 94. Dr. Nathanson spent 22 years at Baltimore-based John Hopkins University and more...
beckershospitalreview.com
Memorial Healthcare System names Monica Puga chief nursing executive
Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System has named Monica Puga, MSN, RN, chief nursing executive. She has worked at the system for nearly 20 years. "A large part of my role is care transformation and cross-continuum care redesign, which will enable us to remove inefficiencies and improve on our high-quality outcomes," Ms. Puga said in an Oct. 6 news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Biotech company awarded up to $1B to combat future infectious disease outbreaks
The HHS allotted $55 million to fund Vir Biotechnology's influenza drug and up to $1 billion to prevent future infectious disease threats. Vir Biotechnology, a San Francisco-based, commercial-stage immunology company, is currently testing a prophylactic monoclonal antibody to protect against seasonal and pandemic influenza. Data from the candidate's phase 2 preexposure prophylaxis trial is expected to be released mid-2023, according to a company news release.
How Well Do Hospitals Track Discrimination and Culturally Competent Care?
Each day, thousands of patients get a call or letter after being discharged from U.S. hospitals. How did their stay go? How clean and quiet was the room? How often did nurses and doctors treat them with courtesy and respect? The questions focus on what might be termed the standard customer satisfaction aspects of a medical stay, as hospitals increasingly view patients as consumers who can take their business elsewhere.
NIH Director's Blog
Appropriate Use of Telehealth Visits in Endocrinology: Policy Perspective of the Endocrine Society
Objective: This work aims to guide clinicians practicing endocrinology in the use of telehealth (synchronous patient-clinician visits conducted over video or telephone) for outpatient care. Participants: The Endocrine Society convened a 9-member panel of US endocrinologists with expertise in telehealth clinical care, telehealth operations, patient-centered care, health care delivery research,...
News-Medical.net
Initiative prevents medical device-related pressure injuries
A short-term effort to prevent facial pressure injuries quickly demonstrated the potential impact of the initiative and led to institution-wide adoption of different types of noninvasive oxygen delivery devices. "Preventing Medical Device-Related Pressure Injuries due to Noninvasive Ventilation Masks and Nasal Cannulas" details the results of a quality improvement initiative...
infomeddnews.com
ONWARD Medical Announces Topline Results from the LIFT Home Study Supporting Safety and Feasibility of ARC-EX Therapy to Treat People with Spinal Cord Injury at Home
ONWARD Medical N.V. (Euronext: ONWD), the medical technology company creating innovative therapies to restore movement, independence, and health in people with spinal cord injury (SCI), today reported topline results from the LIFT Home study, evaluating the safety and feasibility of ARC-EX Therapy when used at home. ARC-EX Therapy is a proprietary non-invasive spinal cord stimulation technology designed to restore movement and other functions in people with spinal cord injury (SCI) and other movement disabilities.
beckershospitalreview.com
Emory Healthcare's CIO on why the health system switched from Oracle Cerner to Epic
Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare switched its EHR from Oracle Cerner to Epic on Oct. 1, joining several health systems that have gone to Epic this month. Becker's reached out to Sheila Sanders, CIO of the 11-hospital system, to see how the go-live is going and to learn more about the reasoning for the swap.
ajmc.com
What We’re Reading: Patient Access to Health Records; Clinics Halting Abortion; Negative View of Health Care Cost
Federal rules that take effect today will allow all patients full access to their health records in a digital format; 66 clinics nationwide have stopped providing abortions in the 100 days since the overturning of Roe v Wade; a Gallup poll found that more than half of Americans had a negative view of health care cost and equity.
