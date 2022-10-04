Read full article on original website
The Roger Williams Park Zoo Invites You to Food Truck FriDAY!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
Local Mall Announces Kids' Character Breakfast: Everything You Need to KnowDianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
This Local Fairytale-Themed Psychic Fair Invites You to "Embrace Your Inner Child"Dianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
The Legend of Lizzie BordenSara BFall River, MA
Disabled Retiree Who Lost Home Receives Settlement In Tax BattleTaxBuzzNew Bedford, MA
whatsupnewp.com
Longtime Met Museum chair presents conference keynote as Salve Regina celebrates ‘75 Years of Preservation’
Morrison Heckscher, the longtime chairman of the American wing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, will present the Richard A. Grills Keynote Address in Historic Preservation when Salve Regina presents its annual Conference on Cultural and Historic Preservation Oct. 13-15. Hosted by the university’s Noreen Stonor Drexel Cultural and Historic...
whatsupnewp.com
On This Day in Newport History – October 6, 1884: Naval War College Established in Newport
On October 6, 1884, Secretary of the Navy William E. Chandler signed General Order 325, which began by simply stating: “A college is hereby established for an advanced course of professional study for naval officers, to be known as the Naval War College.”. Its first president, Commodore Stephen B....
whatsupnewp.com
Letter: Vote for defenders of shoreline access, vote for Lauren Carson
“We are all joined by a common interest, a common devotion and love for the sea.”. Sixty years ago, President John F. Kennedy spoke those words right here in Newport, Rhode Island. Nearly three hundred years prior, King Charles the Second, in the Royal Charter of Rhode Island declared the...
whatsupnewp.com
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Robert Power, candidate for Newport School Committee
Robert Power, candidate for Newport School Committee, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Friday, October 7 at 10:30 am. These one-on-one interviews will introduce/re-introduce you to the candidates, allow the candidates to talk about their platform, and allow us to ask the questions that are important to voters.
whatsupnewp.com
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Kate Jessup, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large￼￼
Kate Jessup, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Thursday, October 6 at 2 pm. These one-on-one interviews will introduce/re-introduce you to the candidates, allow the candidates to talk about their platform, and allow us to ask the questions that are important to voters.
whatsupnewp.com
International sailors gather in Newport￼
Racing starts today in Newport for the 2022 J/80 World Championship hosted by Sail Newport. Forty-seven teams of sailors from nine countries will compete for the world title on the legendary waters of Narragansett Bay. This is the first world championship hosted by Sail Newport since pre-COVID. Sailors have traveled...
GoLocalProv
New Diossa Travel Documents Released — Shows Tens of Thousands of Additional Costs
Serving as Mayor of Central Falls gave James Diossa the opportunity to see the world -- trips across the globe and stayovers at luxury hotels. The nearly 50 trips during his tenure as mayor of Rhode Island's poorest community were paid for by third parties and Central Falls taxpayers. On...
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Dennis Keith Evans
Having succumbed to a multitude of illnesses, Dennis passed away at Newport Hospital on September 20, 2022. He was one of eight children of the late Marie V (Holland) Evans of Newport, and the late Chief Fred Evans, USN, (Ret.) Mobile, AL. Dennis was a graduate of Rogers High School....
rinewstoday.com
Ron & Jen’s Great Escape – 10-4-2022 – Ron St. Pierre and Jen Brien
I was watching TV the other day and I heard someone say “mental health is no joke. Check on your friends”… etc., etc.… SERIOUSLY? Can we “unpack” this for a sec. (a phrase to be put in the category “phrases we hate from 2022”)?
whatsupnewp.com
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Louisa Boatwright, candidate for Newport School Committee
Louis Boatwright, candidate for Newport School Committee, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Friday, October 7 at 9:30 am. These one-on-one interviews will introduce/re-introduce you to the candidates, allow the candidates to talk about their platform, and allow us to ask the questions that are important to voters.
GoLocalProv
Turks Head Owner Calls 195 Commission’s Actions a “Detrimental Effect on Downtown”
The owners of the Turks Head Building in downtown Providence are criticizing the decision of the 195 Commission to award two high-value parcels to a Boston developer and BankRI. The 195 Commission's decision provides a series of economic incentives for BankRI — a subsidiary of Brookline Bancorp, Inc., located in...
whatsupnewp.com
Opinion – Tyler Romero: Vote for a leader who will move Newport forward – Xay for Newport City Council
Vote Xay Khamsyvoravong onto the Newport City Council. Xay and I had a wonderful conversation overlooking the harbor in July. As a passionate and concerned citizen of Newport, former candidate for City Council and member of Newport’s Affirmative Action Committee, I wanted to get to know Xay as a candidate. Admittedly, I grilled him on his beliefs and values and asked him to expand on his vision for a better Newport. I’ve been on Team Xay ever since.
whatsupnewp.com
Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina renamed Newport Harbor Island Resort, Davidson Resorts to operate
The next chapter for the hotel and resort on Goat Island has come. It’s not the Hyatt Regency or Gurney’s Newport Resort and Marina anymore, it’s now the Newport Harbor Island Resort. Bethesda, Maryland-based Pebblebrook Hotel Trust announced on June 23, 2022, it acquired the 257-room hotel...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island Commerce Corporation board votes on incentives for Breeze Airways
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Commerce Corporation's Board of Directors approved a tax credit for Breeze Airways Wednesday, as it looks to expand and create a hub in Rhode Island. The board unanimously approved Breeze's application for the Qualified Jobs Incentive Tax Credit. The credit, which is...
GoLocalProv
Rhode Island International Airport Ranked #4 in Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards
Condé Nast Traveler has announced the results of its 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards with Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport recognized as the “4th Best Airport in the United States” based on traveler rankings and reviews. This is the third consecutive year that Rhode Island...
whatsupnewp.com
First U.S. Open Golf Tournament Was Held on October 4, 1895 at Newport Country Club
On October 4, 1895, the first U.S. Open Championship was hosted by the United States Golf Association on the nine-hole course of Newport Country Club. The first U.S. Open was considered something of a sideshow to the first U.S. Amateur, which was played on the same course and during the same week. Both championships had been scheduled for September but were postponed because of a conflict with a more established Newport sports spectacle, the America’s Cup yacht races.
Turnto10.com
East Greenwich native recalls baseball career amid 'A League of Their Own' reboot
(WJAR) — "A League of Their Own" is making a comeback with Amazon Prime Video’s reboot series and one of the baseball legends that inspired the series lives in the Ocean State. Wilma Briggs, who is turning 92 next month, grew up in East Greenwich. She says her...
ABC6.com
‘It’s great’: Newport mayor thrilled for new third-party rental registration
NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island’s new short-term property registry is live, kickstarting the countdown to when property owners must register with by January. “I think it’s sending a message you can’t just come in here, buy a property, leave town and leave it to some booking agent to occupy the house at your will and not be responsible for the liability,” Newport Mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano said.
whatsupnewp.com
Here’s what’s on the docket for Newport City Council’s next Regular Council Meeting
Newport City Council will host its next Regular City Council Meeting on Wednesday, October 12 at 6:30 pm. The meeting will be held in the City Council Chamber at Newport City Hall. Here’s a look at what’s on the agenda;. The agenda with supporting attachments will soon be...
whatsupnewp.com
Letter: Portsmouth voters time for change￼
We finally have new candidates running for office in Portsmouth:. Town Council candidates: Sharlene Patton, David Reise, David Gleason. Portsmouth needs change. We have had the same people in power for far too long, making decisions that have had a significant negative impact on our Town. We need to restore transparency to our town leadership.
