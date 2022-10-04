ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

whatsupnewp.com

Longtime Met Museum chair presents conference keynote as Salve Regina celebrates ‘75 Years of Preservation’

Morrison Heckscher, the longtime chairman of the American wing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, will present the Richard A. Grills Keynote Address in Historic Preservation when Salve Regina presents its annual Conference on Cultural and Historic Preservation Oct. 13-15. Hosted by the university’s Noreen Stonor Drexel Cultural and Historic...
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Letter: Vote for defenders of shoreline access, vote for Lauren Carson

“We are all joined by a common interest, a common devotion and love for the sea.”. Sixty years ago, President John F. Kennedy spoke those words right here in Newport, Rhode Island. Nearly three hundred years prior, King Charles the Second, in the Royal Charter of Rhode Island declared the...
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Robert Power, candidate for Newport School Committee

Robert Power, candidate for Newport School Committee, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Friday, October 7 at 10:30 am. These one-on-one interviews will introduce/re-introduce you to the candidates, allow the candidates to talk about their platform, and allow us to ask the questions that are important to voters.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

International sailors gather in Newport￼

Racing starts today in Newport for the 2022 J/80 World Championship hosted by Sail Newport. Forty-seven teams of sailors from nine countries will compete for the world title on the legendary waters of Narragansett Bay. This is the first world championship hosted by Sail Newport since pre-COVID. Sailors have traveled...
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Dennis Keith Evans

Having succumbed to a multitude of illnesses, Dennis passed away at Newport Hospital on September 20, 2022. He was one of eight children of the late Marie V (Holland) Evans of Newport, and the late Chief Fred Evans, USN, (Ret.) Mobile, AL. Dennis was a graduate of Rogers High School....
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Opinion – Tyler Romero: Vote for a leader who will move Newport forward – Xay for Newport City Council

Vote Xay Khamsyvoravong onto the Newport City Council. Xay and I had a wonderful conversation overlooking the harbor in July. As a passionate and concerned citizen of Newport, former candidate for City Council and member of Newport’s Affirmative Action Committee, I wanted to get to know Xay as a candidate. Admittedly, I grilled him on his beliefs and values and asked him to expand on his vision for a better Newport. I’ve been on Team Xay ever since.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

First U.S. Open Golf Tournament Was Held on October 4, 1895 at Newport Country Club

On October 4, 1895, the first U.S. Open Championship was hosted by the United States Golf Association on the nine-hole course of Newport Country Club. The first U.S. Open was considered something of a sideshow to the first U.S. Amateur, which was played on the same course and during the same week. Both championships had been scheduled for September but were postponed because of a conflict with a more established Newport sports spectacle, the America’s Cup yacht races.
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

‘It’s great’: Newport mayor thrilled for new third-party rental registration

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island’s new short-term property registry is live, kickstarting the countdown to when property owners must register with by January. “I think it’s sending a message you can’t just come in here, buy a property, leave town and leave it to some booking agent to occupy the house at your will and not be responsible for the liability,” Newport Mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano said.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Letter: Portsmouth voters time for change￼

We finally have new candidates running for office in Portsmouth:. Town Council candidates: Sharlene Patton, David Reise, David Gleason. Portsmouth needs change. We have had the same people in power for far too long, making decisions that have had a significant negative impact on our Town. We need to restore transparency to our town leadership.
PORTSMOUTH, RI

