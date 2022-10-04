Read full article on original website
Related
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries and wires down on West Chester Road in West Chester
BECKETT RIDGE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries and wires down on West Chester Road in West Chester. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Arbor Montgomery Lane in Symmes Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Arbor Montgomery Lane in Symmes Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
thexunewswire.com
8631 Butler Warren County Line Road,
8631 Butler Warren Rd 3BR/1BA (West Chester) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in West Chester. This ranch home has been updated with flooring, an updated electrical and plumbing system. You'll love spending warm days on the screened in back porch. Located in the Lakota City School District, this house won't be on the market long! Apply today at www.bbrents.com and it could be yours!
WLWT 5
Family locates tortoise that escaped from farm on Cincinnati's west side
CINCINNATI — A family was searching for their 10-year-old tortoise that escaped from their farm on Cincinnati's west side. The 10-year-old tortoise named Gunner went missing from a farm on Kleeman Road in Monfort Heights, the family said. They said he escaped when goats pushed the gate of his...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
West Chester police looking for suspect wearing 'bird' looking Plague Doctor mask
WEST CHESTER, Ohio — A shopping center many people flock to is now at the center of a West Chester investigation to find a suspect who ran off wearing a distinctive face mask. According to police, the suspect pushed a victim down in broad daylight and tried to rob...
7 Ohio students aboard bus in serious injury crash
Seven students and a bus driver were aboard a school bus involved in a crash on Monday afternoon that left another driver seriously injured.
WKRC
ODOT review: Proposal to create 30 new acres over I-75 not feasible
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Over the past few months, the Ohio Department of Transportation has been reviewing a proposal put forth by Bridge Forward - Cincinnati. The idea was to put the I-75 interchange for the bridges below ground. That would allow the concrete to be placed overtop and create up to 30 additional acres of usable city blocks. The group says it would also better connect Queensgate to downtown. But after reviewing the proposal, ODOT Press Secretary Matt Bruning says it’s not feasible.
New lodge at Hocking Hills State Park opens this weekend, with overnight rooms and spectacular views
LOGAN, Ohio – Ohio’s first new state park lodge in more than 30 years will open its doors this weekend – and the views are expected to be terrific. The 81-room lodge at Hocking Hills State Park is set amid some of Ohio’s most spectacular scenery, with the park’s signature waterfalls, caves and intricate rock formations a short distance away.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc57.com
Three people killed in crash on Indiana Toll Road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind., --- A crash on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening claimed three lives and injured two others. Indiana State Police Dispatch said around 7:55 p.m., they received reports about a serious accident near mile marker 67.6 involving two vehicles, blocking the eastbound lanes. The preliminary investigation...
WLWT 5
Affair, money dispute could play a role in West Chester's quadruple homicide
HAMILTON, Ohio — Jury selection began Monday for the West Chester man accused of murdering four members of his family. Gurpreet Singh, 40, faces four counts of aggravated murder. In April 2019, Singh's wife Shalinderjit Kaur, her parents, Haikikut Singh Pannag and Parmjit Kaur and Parmjit's Sister Amarjit Kaur...
Two killed after truck crashes into overpass along I-94
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two people were killed in a crash along the eastbound lanes of I-94 in St. Clair Shores early Saturday morning.The crash happened just before 3 a.m. near Stephens Road. Michigan State Police say the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup truck drove off the roadway, continued up an embankment and then crashed into the Stephens Road overpass support. The truck caught fire and both occupants were trapped inside. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not been released.The cause of the crash remains under investigation pending an autopsy report.Stay with CBS Detroit for updates.
WANE-TV
3 killed after SUV hits deer on Indiana Toll road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Three people died and two others were hurt after a multi-vehicle crash involving a deer on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening in St. Joseph County. The crash took place just before 8 p.m. west of South Bend according to Indiana State Police. The preliminary...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Greater Cincinnati's only free pharmacy hits $100 million prescription milestone
Greater Cincinnati's only free pharmacy hits $100 million prescription milestone. The program provides roughly 700 monthly patients with vital medications they otherwise could not afford at no cost.
Driver of pickup towing 2 trailers killed in rollover on I-15
At least one person was killed in a crash on I-15 Sunday afternoon in southern Utah, completely closing down the freeway in one direction.
Fox 19
Former captains lawsuit against West Chester chief, trustees can proceed, judge rules
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A federal lawsuit alleging civil rights violations and retaliation filed by two former veteran West Chester Township police captains against the Butler County township, its police chief, trustees, top administrator and others can proceed, a judge ordered. Jamie Hensley and Joe Gutman sued in...
ISP Investigating 2 Deadly Sunday Morning Crashes in Southern Idaho
Idaho State Police are investigating two separate fatal crashes that occurred in southern Idaho on Sunday. Police say at about 7:22 a.m. on Sunday, on Highway 91 at milepost 97 in Bingham County, a 24-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee southbound. An 82-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a 2017 Ford F150 pickup northbound in the turn lane when the vehicles collided in front of the Sage Hill Gas Station.
614now.com
Modern Southern-style restaurant chain opening first Ohio location this month
In less than a month, Tupelo Honey’s very first Ohio location will open to the public. The popular Southern-style eatery announced today that its Columbus restaurant, which is located at 1678 W. Lane Ave., will hold its grand opening on Oct. 26. Billed as a “revival and celebration of...
WLWT 5
Kentucky AG: Boone County man indicted on human trafficking, drug charges
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A tri-state area man was indicted on human trafficking and drug charges in Kentucky. Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced that his Special Prosecutions Unit was successful in getting an indictment of Jason Marley, 51, of Boone County for human trafficking, drug possession, and forgery. According to...
WLWT 5
Narcan vending machine in Kentucky empty day after being installed
Kentucky's first Narcan vending machine is completely empty just one day after it was installed. Vine Grove police Chief Kenny Mattingly said the machine was empty by 6 p.m. last Friday. The machine was just announced and unveiled the day before. "I thought it would go quick, but not that...
insideedition.com
Amish Boy Critically Injured After His Horse and Buggy Collides With Semi-Truck in Southern Ohio: Police
An Amish teen was critically injured when his horse and buggy collided with a tractor-trailer rig, the Ohio State Highway patrol reported. The 15-year-old boy was ejected in the crash, which killed the horse on state Highway 32 in rural Jackson County, police said. The driver of the commercial semi-truck...
Comments / 0